GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers brought their offseason roster to its max capacity at 90 players with a pair of signings announced Monday.

The Packers signed cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles. They also signed rookie receiver Darrius Shepherd, who was undrafted out of North Dakota State and had a tryout with the Packers over the weekend.

Sullivan played five games for the Eagles last season, starting one. The Packers have tried to build some depth at corner this offseason behind their top four of Kevin King, Jaire Alexander, Tramon Williams and Josh Jackson.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) has signed with the Packers. (Photo: Chris Szagola, AP)

Before Sullivan, their additions at the position have included sixth-round pick Ka’dar Hollman and undrafted free agents Kabion Ento, Javian Hamilton and Nydair Rouse. They’ve also signed Tony Brown, Natrell Jamerson and Will Redmond, holdovers from last year’s roster.

Shepherd had 62 catches for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior last season. He participated in the Packers’ rookie minicamp last weekend.