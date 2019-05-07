Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the Packers' Darnell Savage earning a spot on the 2019 All-Rookie team projected by NFL.com's Chad Reuter:
Safety: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers (Round 1, No. 21). There figures to be fierce competition between Savage and 2017 second-round pick Josh Jones in training camp to start next to free-agent acquisition Adrian Amos. Even if Jones wins that competition, I'll bet that Savage gets on the field regularly in sub packages, maybe even working the slot depending on the health of the team's cornerbacks.
At the other safety spot is a relative of a Hall of Fame former Packers cornerback:
Safety: Nasir Adderley, Los Angeles Chargers (Round 2, No. 60). Adderley might not start right away for the Chargers, but I won't be surprised if he steps right in and wins the job opposite Derwin James. He possesses the skills to line up in coverage as well as stick his nose in against the run in a nickel capacity.
It's noteworthy that while Packers' top pick Rashan Gary didn't make the team, his former Michigan teammate Devin Bush did. You can find Reuter's entire All-Rookie team here:
Green Bay is looking for kick-return options:
The Packers also added a cornerback from the Eagles and a wide receiver from their tryout camp:
Packers running back Dexter Williams makes Lance Zierlein's list for NFL.com of his three favorite selections in each round of the draft.
Zierlein writes of Williams, a sixth-round pick:
Really shrewd pick by the Packers here. When I wrote him up, I highlighted the fact that he runs with a combination of feel, force and juice. I can envision him fitting into a rotation with Aaron Jones by the end of the 2019 season. I saw Williams as the sixth-best running back in this draft, but he was the 17th back taken. We'll see who wins the battle of League vs. Lance within a few years.
Check out all of Zierlein's favorite round-by-round picks here:
The Dolphins are showing interest in Nick Perry:
Have the Bears found an answer for their place-kicker problem?
Farewell to a former Packers stalwart:
We have a contest winner:
And finally: Our Packers app has a fresh look:
