Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Darnell Savage Jr. (Maryland) is selected as the number twenty-one overall pick to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville.

We'll start with the Packers' Darnell Savage earning a spot on the 2019 All-Rookie team projected by NFL.com's Chad Reuter:

Safety: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers (Round 1, No. 21). There figures to be fierce competition between Savage and 2017 second-round pick Josh Jones in training camp to start next to free-agent acquisition Adrian Amos. Even if Jones wins that competition, I'll bet that Savage gets on the field regularly in sub packages, maybe even working the slot depending on the health of the team's cornerbacks.

At the other safety spot is a relative of a Hall of Fame former Packers cornerback:

Safety: Nasir Adderley, Los Angeles Chargers (Round 2, No. 60). Adderley might not start right away for the Chargers, but I won't be surprised if he steps right in and wins the job opposite Derwin James. He possesses the skills to line up in coverage as well as stick his nose in against the run in a nickel capacity.

It's noteworthy that while Packers' top pick Rashan Gary didn't make the team, his former Michigan teammate Devin Bush did. You can find Reuter's entire All-Rookie team here:

Which first-year pros -- like Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Pittsburgh Steelers LB Devin Bush -- will make an immediate impact in the NFL? @chad_reuter projects his 2019 All-Rookie Team https://t.co/Got4gfuZ4cpic.twitter.com/RifRRUDEzM — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 6, 2019

Green Bay is looking for kick-return options:

With the Giants, Davis returned 12 punts for 89 yards and returned seven kickoffs for 171 yards. https://t.co/qneLD8iqBx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 6, 2019

The Packers also added a cornerback from the Eagles and a wide receiver from their tryout camp:

Chandon Sullivan played five games for the Eagles last season, starting one. https://t.co/biAwV3MwYy — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 6, 2019

Packers running back Dexter Williams makes Lance Zierlein's list for NFL.com of his three favorite selections in each round of the draft.

Zierlein writes of Williams, a sixth-round pick:

Really shrewd pick by the Packers here. When I wrote him up, I highlighted the fact that he runs with a combination of feel, force and juice. I can envision him fitting into a rotation with Aaron Jones by the end of the 2019 season. I saw Williams as the sixth-best running back in this draft, but he was the 17th back taken. We'll see who wins the battle of League vs. Lance within a few years.

Check out all of Zierlein's favorite round-by-round picks here:

The Dolphins are showing interest in Nick Perry:

Report: Dolphins have "made overtures" to Nick Perry https://t.co/G0Rwabb3U0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 6, 2019

Have the Bears found an answer for their place-kicker problem?

The Bears' kicker competition lets a new candidate through the turnstiles. Per @AdamSchefter, Eddy Piniero is coming aboard via a deal with the Raiders.



It's a low-risk trade -- w the Bears only on the hook for a 2021 7th-rd pick if Piniero is on active roster for 5 games. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) May 6, 2019

Farewell to a former Packers stalwart:

Former #Packers running back MacArthur Lane died Saturday. Lane, who played for the Packers in 1972-74 was 77. He played in the same backfield with John Brockington. — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) May 6, 2019

We have a contest winner:

