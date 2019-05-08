Photos: Ted Thompson through the years
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson talks
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson talks on the phone inside the draft room during the NFL draft on May 8, 2014, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Ted Thompson gestures during Green Bay Packers minicamp
Ted Thompson gestures during Green Bay Packers minicamp on June 12, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson on the
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson on the bench before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson watches
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson watches during practice on Nov. 15, 2017, at the Don Hutson Center. Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wi
From left, Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Packers president/CEO
From left, Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, and general manager Ted Thompson talk inside the draft room on April 22, 2010, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first-round pick
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first-round pick is introduced by GM Ted Thompson on April 24, 2005. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers offensive lineman Chad Clifton, left, quarterback
Packers offensive lineman Chad Clifton, left, quarterback Brett Favre and general manager Ted Thompson talk during training camp on July 29, 2005, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, right,
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, right, congratulates receiver Jordy Nelson after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson holds
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson holds the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson and
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy smile during a news conference to discuss Brett Favre's retirement. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left,
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left, and Mike McCarthy, right, address the media at Lambeau Field after McCarthy was named the 14th head coach of the Packers. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Ted Thompson, smiles as he addresses the media at Lambeau
Ted Thompson, smiles as he addresses the media at Lambeau Field in January 2005. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers first-round draft choice A.J. Hawk
Green Bay Packers first-round draft choice A.J. Hawk and general manager Ted Thompson during a news conference on April 29, 2006, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson inside
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson inside the draft room on April 28, 2016, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with general
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with general manager Ted Thompson during training camp practice on Aug. 29, 2017, at Ray Nitschke Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager
Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Ted Thompson lead the board onto the field at the annual Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting on July 24, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson talks
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson talks to coach Mike McCarthy during practice on Dec. 13, 2017, at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson speaks
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson speaks to the media during the NFL draft on April 29, 2016. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager, Ted Thompson walks
Green Bay Packers general manager, Ted Thompson walks out on the field before the \NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy (left)
Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy (left) talks with general manager Ted Thompson during the team's practice on Dec. 20, 2017, at the Don Hutson Center. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson addresses
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson addresses the media during his pre-draft news conference on April 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
From left, Packers general manager Ted Thompson, president
From left, Packers general manager Ted Thompson, president Mark Murphy and coach Mike McCarthy visit with each other inside the draft room at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson (left),
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson (left), President/CEO Mark Murphy and coach Mike McCarthy share a laugh on April 25, 2013, in the draft room at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson looks
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson looks on during OTAs practice on May 24, 2016. Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, right,
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, right, President/CEO Mark Murphy and other team officers enter Lambeau Field for the annual shareholders meeting in July 2016. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson speaks
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson speaks at the annual shareholders meeting on July 24, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson signs
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson signs an autograph for a fan during the annual shareholders meeting on July 28, 2015, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson walks
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson walks onto the field at a Packers practice in August. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson walks onto the field at the Packers' night practice Saturday, Aug. 5 at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley, Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, right,
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, right, talks with receiver Jordy Nelson (87) during training camp practice on July 30, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers general manger Ted Thompson during
Green Bay Packers general manger Ted Thompson during minicamp on June 14, 2016, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson (left)
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson (left) speaks with director of football operations Eliot Wolf (right) during the team's 16th annual Family Night practice on July 31, 2016, at Lambeau Field. Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson talks
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson talks about football operations during the annual shareholders meeting on July 28, 2015, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left, talks with
Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left, talks with coach Mike McCarthy during Packers training camp on Aug. 7, 2007, at Clarke Hinkle Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    GREEN BAY – Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson revealed Wednesday that he has been suffering from an autonomic disorder and it is the primary reason he is no longer leading the team’s football operation.

    Thompson, who was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on Saturday night, released a statement through the Packers addressing his health.

    “I have been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder,” Thompson said in the statement.”I feel that it’s important to mention that based on the test results and opinions of medical specialists, they feel that I do not fit the profile of someone suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).”

    Thompson, 66, played 10 seasons (1975-84) with the Houston Oilers, playing linebacker and serving primarily on special teams.

    According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine website, the autonomic nervous system is “the part of your nervous system that controls involuntary actions, such as the beating of your heart and the widening or narrowing of your blood vessels. When something goes wrong in this system, it can cause serious problems, including blood pressure and heart problems and trouble breathing and swallowing.”

    The disorders can occur alone or as the result of another disease, such as Parkinson's disease, alcoholism and diabetes, the website said.

    A look at the 13-year tenure of former Green Bay Packers General Manager Ted Thompson. Includes best and worst draft picks from Packers reporter Ryan Wood and Thompson's numbers while managing the Packers from deputy sports editor Jeff Maillet. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    SILVERSTEIN: Why Mike Daniels is no longer the right fit for Packers

    Thompson did not say whether a specific disease or illness caused the disorder or whether the many tests he underwent revealed a cause.

    “In consultation with team physician Dr. John Gray, I began a complete health evaluation that has included second opinions over the last year from the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic and the UT Southwestern Medical Center,” Thompson said in the statement.

    The first notable difference in Thompson’s appearance occurred at news conferences during the 2017 NFL draft, which is probably the most stressful period any general manager goes through. Thompson looked worn down and spoke slowly.

    When the shareholders meeting took place at Lambeau Field in July of that year, Thompson looked much better.

    However, the condition apparently worsened as the season wore on.

    RELATED: Ted Thompson to Packers Hall of Fame: 'I'm just a scout'

    RELATED: Ted Thompson's legacy can be traced to his first Packers draft pick

    RELATEDThe 10 best draft picks of Ted Thompson's career and five busts

    “Late in the 2017 season, (president) Mark Murphy and I had a conversation about my health and future with the Packers,” Thompson said. “At that time, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of myself and the organization to step away from my role as general manager.”

    At his induction ceremony Saturday at Lambeau Field, Thompson chose to share his thoughts mostly through a video he had pre-recorded.

    However, he did address the large gathering, which included many of his former Packers colleagues.

    “This is a great honor,” Thompson said, with a standing ovation and cheers drowning out some of his remarks. “I appreciate it more than you can ever know. … This means a lot to me.”

    Thompson thanked the Packers medical staff and the entire organization for supporting him over the years and said he will continue to fight the disorder.

    “I want to thank Dr. Gray, the medical professionals, the Green Bay Packers and my family for all that they have done and continue to do for me. It was a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame this past weekend.

    “The Green Bay community and the fans of the Packers have always been and will continue to be very special to me. It is my hope and belief that I will be able to overcome this disorder.

    “Finally, I’d like to ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family as we move forward.”

    Thompson was hired as general manager on Jan. 14, 2005, after five years as vice president of football operations with the Seattle Seahawks. His first draft pick was quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who when his career is over will be cinch for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    He also hired head coach Mike McCarthy in 2006 and four years later the Packers were Super Bowl champions.

    Under Thompson, the Packers qualified for the playoffs nine times, including a franchise-record eight consecutive times, during Thompson’s 13-year tenure.

    The Packers played in four NFC Championship games and won Super Bowl XLV.

     

