We'll start with Chris Wesseling of NFL.com projecting the NFL's top 10 "high-flying offenses" for 2019. Would you expect the Packers to make this elite ranking, given the arrival of a new coach and questions at receiver and on the offensive line? The Packers make it – barely – at No. 10.
Here's Wesseling's assessment:
10) Green Bay Packers
Quarterback: A | Aaron Rodgers, DeShone Kizer
Backfield: B- | Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Dexter Williams, Kapri Bibbs
Receiving corps: B | Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jimmy Graham(TE), Equanimeous St. Brown, J'Mon Moore, Trevor Davis, Jace Sternberger (TE)
Offensive line: B+ | David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga, Lane Taylor, Billy Turner, Corey Linsley, Justin McCray, Jason Spriggs, Elgton Jenkins
Who's No. 1? You can see his entire top 10 (plus also-rans, which somehow include Tom Brady's New England Patriots) here:
Packers second-round pick Elgton Jenkins brings quiet confidence to the offensive line competition:
Tom Silverstein has contract numbers for the Packers' last four draft selections:
Andy Herman breaks down the film on Packers' fifth-round draft pick Kingsley Keke:
Former Packers associate head coach Winston Moss, who was fired late last season by Joe Philbin after sending out a tweet involving Aaron Rodgers, is joining the XFL:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks at the Packers' 90-man roster:
Rodgers picked a good year to join Bucks ownership:
Will Rodgers' grade rise in his first season under new coach Matt LaFleur?
Rodgers did some of his best work last season on third down:
Cheesehead TV identifies some breakout candidates for the Packers in 2019:
Another day, another Brett Favre comparison:
Former Packers cornerback Damarious Randall is set to graduate from Arizona State:
