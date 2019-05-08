CLOSE Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins discusses what he's looking forward to most in his rookie season, including working with Aaron Rodgers. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Chris Wesseling of NFL.com projecting the NFL's top 10 "high-flying offenses" for 2019. Would you expect the Packers to make this elite ranking, given the arrival of a new coach and questions at receiver and on the offensive line? The Packers make it – barely – at No. 10.

Here's Wesseling's assessment:

10) Green Bay Packers Quarterback: A | Aaron Rodgers, DeShone Kizer Backfield: B- | Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Dexter Williams, Kapri Bibbs Receiving corps: B | Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jimmy Graham(TE), Equanimeous St. Brown, J'Mon Moore, Trevor Davis, Jace Sternberger (TE) Offensive line: B+ | David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga, Lane Taylor, Billy Turner, Corey Linsley, Justin McCray, Jason Spriggs, Elgton Jenkins

Who's No. 1? You can see his entire top 10 (plus also-rans, which somehow include Tom Brady's New England Patriots) here:

Packers second-round pick Elgton Jenkins brings quiet confidence to the offensive line competition:

If Jenkins has his way from here on out, he’ll get back to being someone whose name isn’t called much. https://t.co/2NpWsPqkv9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 7, 2019

Tom Silverstein has contract numbers for the Packers' last four draft selections:

Some #Packers rookie salaries: DL Kingsley Keke: 4 years, $2,833.264, $313.264 signing bonus; CB Ka'Dar Hollman: 4 years, $2,694.948, $174.948 SB; RB Dexter Williams: 4 years, $2,686.056, $166.056 SB; LB Ty Summers: 4 years, $2,617.904, $97.904 SB. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 7, 2019

Andy Herman breaks down the film on Packers' fifth-round draft pick Kingsley Keke:

With the 150th pick the Packers selected Kingsley Keke - Defensive Lineman - Texas A&M. Here's what I saw on film, including some highlights, and some things that Keke will need to work on to be successful in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/XfJfW9LiqE — Andy Herman (@SconnieSports) May 7, 2019

Former Packers associate head coach Winston Moss, who was fired late last season by Joe Philbin after sending out a tweet involving Aaron Rodgers, is joining the XFL:

THIS JUST IN: Former Green Bay Packers associate head coach Winston Moss will be named the new head coach and GM of Los Angeles' XFL team. Moss made news last year when he was fired after tweeting about Aaron Rodgers following the firing of Mike McCarthy. https://t.co/WDcXNqCGUJ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 7, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks at the Packers' 90-man roster:

The Packers' roster is finally full. Here's a position by position breakdown of the initial 90.



Story here: https://t.co/TxOuTVSBtO — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 7, 2019

Rodgers picked a good year to join Bucks ownership:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Aaron Rodgers takes a jab at ESPN's Paul Pierce on Twitter after Bucks' victory in Game 4 https://t.co/skN2ybEMrm#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 7, 2019

Will Rodgers' grade rise in his first season under new coach Matt LaFleur?

The league's highest-graded quarterbacks from the 2018 season (including the postseason). pic.twitter.com/IrM5KAjB02 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 7, 2019

Rodgers did some of his best work last season on third down:

Aaron Rodgers tied for third-highest passing grade on 3rd down last season as his 13 big-time throws ranked 4th and his 1,269 passing yards ranked 2nd. pic.twitter.com/eUr1fHaI4C — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 7, 2019

Cheesehead TV identifies some breakout candidates for the Packers in 2019:

Another day, another Brett Favre comparison:

OBJ has high hopes for his QB. pic.twitter.com/SMUUwNg9hJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 7, 2019

Former Packers cornerback Damarious Randall is set to graduate from Arizona State:

Come celebrate with ya boy 🤪 pic.twitter.com/fkRkADIoBQ — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 7, 2019

