We'll start with Rob Reischel writing for ForbesSports about five Packers who failed to meet high expectations last season and have the most to prove in 2019.
Reischel writes:
Some saw their play decline due to age. Others experienced slippage because of injury.
One thing is certain, though: their careers are all at a crossroads today.
Now, these five Packers have a lot to prove in 2019 if Green Bay is going to snap out of a funk that’s seen it go 13-18-1 over the last two years.
The list: Aaron Rodgers, Kevin King, Geronimo Allison, Mike Daniels and Jimmy Graham. You can check out Reischel's reasoning for choosing each player here:
Former Packers GM Ted Thompson revealed he has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder, as first reported by Tom Silverstein:
Well-wishes for Thompson abounded on the internet:
Jason Wilde writes about Rashan Gary's shoulder issues for the Wisconsin State Journal:
David Bakhtiari quenches his thirst at the Bucks-Celtics game Wednesday:
The Bucks minority investor of course was on hand as well:
More evidence that Bakhtiari is without peer at left tackle:
Andy Herman breaks down the tape on Packers seventh-round draft pick Ty Summers:
Cheesehead TV looks at four Packers who are on the roster bubble:
Kenny Clark's versatility makes it essential that the Packers lock up his services with a long-term deal:
And finally: Former Packers edge rusher (and all-around good guyJulius Peppers gets a front-office job with the Panthers:
