We'll start with Rob Reischel writing for ForbesSports about five Packers who failed to meet high expectations last season and have the most to prove in 2019.

Reischel writes:

Some saw their play decline due to age. Others experienced slippage because of injury. One thing is certain, though: their careers are all at a crossroads today. Now, these five Packers have a lot to prove in 2019 if Green Bay is going to snap out of a funk that’s seen it go 13-18-1 over the last two years.

The list: Aaron Rodgers, Kevin King, Geronimo Allison, Mike Daniels and Jimmy Graham. You can check out Reischel's reasoning for choosing each player here:

After a rough 2018, these five Green Bay #Packers have the most to prove in 2019. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/QIcoPGXzWu — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) May 8, 2019

Former Packers GM Ted Thompson revealed he has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder, as first reported by Tom Silverstein:

Former #Packers general manager Ted Thompson revealed Wednesday that he has been suffering from an autonomic disorder. https://t.co/IEuhVaJMPL — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 8, 2019

Well-wishes for Thompson abounded on the internet:

Worked hand-in-hand with Ted for five years. Gem of a guy, as selfless as they come. Thinking of him.. https://t.co/0xqBOzLo1R — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 8, 2019

Jason Wilde writes about Rashan Gary's shoulder issues for the Wisconsin State Journal:

Rashan Gary, Packers hope shoulder issue can be managed with harness https://t.co/OBsZgVAlDlpic.twitter.com/oTo8YTGJCt — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) May 7, 2019

David Bakhtiari quenches his thirst at the Bucks-Celtics game Wednesday:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Watch Packers lineman David Bakhtiari down not one, but two beverages on giant scoreboard at Bucks playoff game https://t.co/94Yhz1Q0FY#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 9, 2019

The Bucks minority investor of course was on hand as well:

More evidence that Bakhtiari is without peer at left tackle:

The highest-graded left tackles from the 2018 season (including postseason) pic.twitter.com/GbogLjnuCz — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 8, 2019

Andy Herman breaks down the tape on Packers seventh-round draft pick Ty Summers:

Ty Summers is another intriguing, late round draft choice, who unsurprisingly put up fantastic testing numbers at the combine. There are games where you see him fly around the field while serving as the "QB" of the defense. He's my topic of discussion for today's film study: pic.twitter.com/LiqVVOrvAC — Andy Herman (@SconnieSports) May 8, 2019

Cheesehead TV looks at four Packers who are on the roster bubble:

This group of Packers players need to show something extra in training camp if they want to be members of the 53-man roster in 2019: https://t.co/wOUA7lrJ2J — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) May 8, 2019

Kenny Clark's versatility makes it essential that the Packers lock up his services with a long-term deal:

One of just six players to do so for his respective team – Kenny Clark's 46 QB pressures and 28 run stops each led the way for the Packers last season pic.twitter.com/njKlpgAhRO — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 8, 2019

And finally: Former Packers edge rusher (and all-around good guyJulius Peppers gets a front-office job with the Panthers:

Panthers hire retired defensive end Julius Peppers for a business-side job https://t.co/CdhNsQWVud — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 8, 2019