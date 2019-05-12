After hinting that he would make an appearance in Sunday's penultimate episode of HBO TV show "Game of Thrones," Aaron Rodgers did indeed make a brief and fiery cameo.
Rodgers appears to show up twice as a soldier defending King's Landing, which comes under siege by the army backing Daenerys Targaryen -- and her dragon.
Rodgers appears in profile standing in line with other soldiers, then appears to get fried to a crisp by dragon fire.
It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment (are we even sure that's him in the second shot?), which isn't surprising. Thrones has routinely offered cameos to celebrities, such as the bands Mastodon and Of Monsters and Men, but you wouldn't know they were there unless told otherwise. The most controversial cameo in the series was given to pop star Ed Sheeran, who had speaking lines and even sang a bit -- and many fans of the show thought it was a bit over the top.
Twitter had fun with it, of course.
