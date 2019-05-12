Aaron Rodgers, a huge fan of Game of Thrones, made a brief cameo in the series' penultimate episode Sunday. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

After hinting that he would make an appearance in Sunday's penultimate episode of HBO TV show "Game of Thrones," Aaron Rodgers did indeed make a brief and fiery cameo.

Rodgers appears to show up twice as a soldier defending King's Landing, which comes under siege by the army backing Daenerys Targaryen -- and her dragon.

Aaron Rodgers made his entrance on #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/AIMN9FqHsX — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) May 13, 2019

Aaron Rodgers running from Mike McCarthy's offensive gameplans pic.twitter.com/a5GBJ7n12k — JA (@JohnWEEI) May 13, 2019

Rodgers appears in profile standing in line with other soldiers, then appears to get fried to a crisp by dragon fire.

It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment (are we even sure that's him in the second shot?), which isn't surprising. Thrones has routinely offered cameos to celebrities, such as the bands Mastodon and Of Monsters and Men, but you wouldn't know they were there unless told otherwise. The most controversial cameo in the series was given to pop star Ed Sheeran, who had speaking lines and even sang a bit -- and many fans of the show thought it was a bit over the top.

Twitter had fun with it, of course.

Aaron Rodgers running from Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, and DeForest Buckner. pic.twitter.com/iLKoZoJjxm — Alex Tran (@NinerAlex) May 13, 2019

Cleganebowl is the closest Aaron Rodgers is getting to a bowl game this year. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/lG9yIaSZm6 — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) May 13, 2019

Aaron Rodgers GOT Cameo pic.twitter.com/yb3v3T5g8J — American Exceptionalist (@AXeptionalism) May 13, 2019

Shoutout to Aaron Rodgers who was on the losing side of things once again! https://t.co/Rz8Y3zddCG — Kevin Maggiore (@kevinmaggiore9) May 13, 2019

No wonder Kings Landing fell so fast.



Cersei has Aaron Rodgers in her army and has him using a bow instead of throwing a spear or something.



Was she afraid he'd get injured and not have him for the playoffs?#GamofThronespic.twitter.com/uoHcYPhfdq — Will East™ (@willeast1) May 13, 2019

