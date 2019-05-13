Former Green Bay Packers star LeRoy Butler got married Saturday, and one of the pictures posted by Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin on Facebook shows a fitting backdrop of Lambeau Field.
Butler is perched atop an end zone wall along with his bride, Genesis Jordan. That's fitting considering Butler's legacy is uniquely tied with the famed "Lambeau Leap" tradition at Packers games, having been the first to do it in a game in 1993.
Buter's famous leap resulted from a crazy play against the Raiders, when Reggie White wound up with a fumble recovery and shoveled it backward to Butler before White was dragged out of bounds. Butler sailed into the end zone and let his momentum take him into the crowd.
Butler is highly active in the Milwaukee community. He's a co-host of the 105.7-FM The Fan drive-time afternoon sports talk program, and he regularly records Packers video segments with beat writer Tom Silverstein at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in addition to numerous other public appearances.
The wedding took place one year after Butler popped the question in Milwaukee.
