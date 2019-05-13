Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Bucky Brooks of NFL.com ranking Packers running back Aaron Jones second on his list of six young players who could have "breakout" seasons in 2019:

Brooks writes:

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: Matt LaFleur's previous experience with the Rams and Falcons should give him a greater appreciation for the running game's impact on the play of the quarterback. Jones has teased Packer backers with a robust yards-per-carry average of 5.5 in each of his first two NFL seasons (214 total carries), but he was an underutilized RB1/RB2 in the previous system. Although LaFleur has discussed using a committee approach in Green Bay, Jones' explosiveness and versatility could make him a 1,000-yard rusher and 50-catch receiver as the team's lead back.

You can see who else makes Brooks' list here:

Ryan Wood talks to those who knew Rashan Gary in his high school glory days about what the Packers can expect from the former phenom:

Here's a look via Tom Silverstein at the events that went down as the Packers made a dramatic shift in their power structure:

Jason Wilde explores the relationship between Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur for the Wisconsin State Journal:

Sounds like a receiver who would be effective taking regular turns playing in the slot:

NFL.com's Adam Schein makes "bold predictions" for the 2019 season, and one of them has the Packers roaring back from two straight playoff absences to go 11-5 and win the NFC North.

Schein writes:

The Green Bay Packers win 11 games to sit atop the NFC North. I love what Green Bay has done this offseason. General manager Brian Gutekunst arguably added five defensive starters in free agency (S Adrian Amos, DE Za'Darius Smith, OLB Preston Smith) and the draft (DE Rashan Gary, S Darnell Savage). Big for a unit that hasn't cracked the top 20 in points allowed since 2015. Gutekunst also upgraded two offensive areas that needed attention: offensive line and tight end. And I love the appointment of Matt LaFleur as head coach. With a clean bill of health, Aaron Rodgers' "I can be coached" tour is going to be real and spectacular. Now, the division is tough, no doubt. But Chicago's kicking game scares me a little bit. Vic Fangio leaving to coach Denver scares me even more. The Bears will still be legit, but I have the Packers at 11-5, Chicago at 10-6. Meanwhile, Minnesota has plenty of talent ... but there's just something off about this mix. And the Lions? Well, they haven't won a division title since 1993.

You can check out the rest of Schein's predictions here:

Andy Herman looks at film of Packers sixth-round running back Dexter Williams:

True off-the-field MVPs:

Plenty of offseason action at Lambeau Field:

