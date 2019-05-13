Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) cuts behind the block of offensive guard Byron Bell (74) on outside linebacker Austin Calitro (58) on a screen pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) cuts behind the block of offensive guard Byron Bell (74) on outside linebacker Austin Calitro (58) on a screen pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on an eight yard run during the first quarter of their game against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday, November 25, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on an eight yard run during the first quarter of their game against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday, November 25, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks away for a 67-yard run against Miami in the first quarter Sunday, November 11, 2018, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks away for a 67-yard run against Miami in the first quarter Sunday, November 11, 2018, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) stuffs Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) at the line during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots beat the Green Bay Packers 31-17.
New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) stuffs Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) at the line during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots beat the Green Bay Packers 31-17.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) spins
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) spins after getting stopped at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of their game against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) after short gain during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) after short gain during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) gets past Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson on his way to scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) gets past Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson on his way to scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) splits defenders linebacker Cory Littleton (58) and strong safety John Johnson (43) on a long touchdown run against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) splits defenders linebacker Cory Littleton (58) and strong safety John Johnson (43) on a long touchdown run against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) picks up 4 yards in the first half during the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game at Ford Field, Detroit, Sunday, October 7, 2018. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. USA
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) picks up 4 yards in the first half during the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game at Ford Field, Detroit, Sunday, October 7, 2018. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. USA
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down after a run against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down after a run against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Buffalo Bills defensive back Rafael Bush (20) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Buffalo Bills defensive back Rafael Bush (20) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) in the third quarter at FedEx Field. The Redskins won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) in the third quarter at FedEx Field. The Redskins won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes the ball against Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes the ball against Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs through defenders for a gain during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary on a run up the middle against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Bucky Brooks of NFL.com ranking Packers running back Aaron Jones second on his list of six young players who could have "breakout" seasons in 2019:

    Brooks writes:

    Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: Matt LaFleur's previous experience with the Rams and Falcons should give him a greater appreciation for the running game's impact on the play of the quarterback. Jones has teased Packer backers with a robust yards-per-carry average of 5.5 in each of his first two NFL seasons (214 total carries), but he was an underutilized RB1/RB2 in the previous system. Although LaFleur has discussed using a committee approach in Green Bay, Jones' explosiveness and versatility could make him a 1,000-yard rusher and 50-catch receiver as the team's lead back.

    You can see who else makes Brooks' list here:

    Ryan Wood talks to those who knew Rashan Gary in his high school glory days about what the Packers can expect from the former phenom:

    Here's a look via Tom Silverstein at the events that went down as the Packers made a dramatic shift in their power structure:

    Jason Wilde explores the relationship between Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur for the Wisconsin State Journal:

    Sounds like a receiver who would be effective taking regular turns playing in the slot:

    NFL.com's Adam Schein makes "bold predictions" for the 2019 season, and one of them has the Packers roaring back from two straight playoff absences to go 11-5 and win the NFC North.

    Schein writes:

    The Green Bay Packers win 11 games to sit atop the NFC North.

    I love what Green Bay has done this offseason. General manager Brian Gutekunst arguably added five defensive starters in free agency (S Adrian Amos, DE Za'Darius Smith, OLB Preston Smith) and the draft (DE Rashan Gary, S Darnell Savage). Big for a unit that hasn't cracked the top 20 in points allowed since 2015. Gutekunst also upgraded two offensive areas that needed attention: offensive line and tight end. And I love the appointment of Matt LaFleur as head coach. With a clean bill of health, Aaron Rodgers' "I can be coached" tour is going to be real and spectacular.

    Now, the division is tough, no doubt. But Chicago's kicking game scares me a little bit. Vic Fangio leaving to coach Denver scares me even more. The Bears will still be legit, but I have the Packers at 11-5, Chicago at 10-6. Meanwhile, Minnesota has plenty of talent ... but there's just something off about this mix. And the Lions? Well, they haven't won a division title since 1993.

    You can check out the rest of Schein's predictions here:

    Cheesehead TV looks at Trevor Davis' chances at securing the kick-return duties:

    Andy Herman looks at film of Packers sixth-round running back Dexter Williams:

    True off-the-field MVPs:

    Plenty of offseason action at Lambeau Field:

     

