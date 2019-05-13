CLOSE Olivia Reiner chats with Tom Silverstein about the reporting process behind his latest column on the power dynamics of the Packers' front office. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY – Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has engineered trades with his old teammate in the Packers’ scouting department in Seattle general manager John Schneider in his first two drafts, and on Monday Gutekunst acquired his sixth player with ties to Schneider’s team by claiming defensive back Mike Tyson off waivers.

In 2017, the Seahawks drafted Tyson out of the University of Cincinnati in the sixth round. A safety in college, the Seahawks moved the 6-foot, 1-inch, 207-pound Tyson to cornerback, largely due to his 32½ -inch arms. Tyson clocked a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and had a 33-inch vertical jump coming out of college.

Tyson did not make the Seahawks’ 53-man roster out of training camp but did sign with the practice squad. He was eventually brought to the roster in December 2017 but did not play.

Houston Texans defensive back Mike Tyson (34) and free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrate a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP)

Last year, Tyson once again did not make the Seahawks out of camp and elected to sign to the Houston Texans’ practice squad. Tyson earned his way to the active roster in October and appeared in 10 games for the Texans with two starts at safety. He broke up one pass and made five tackles.

He was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury after the regular season on Jan. 2 and did not play in the Texans’ playoff loss to Indianapolis. According to the Houston Chronicle, Tyson had not been practicing due to knee and ankle injuries late in the season for the Texans. He also missed practice time late in the year with a concussion.

Houston waived him on Friday.

Tyson is the second defensive back the Packers have claimed off waivers in the past year, as the Packers claimed corner Natrell Jamerson in December.

To clear room for Tyson on the 90-man roster, the Packers waived undrafted free agent wide receiver Matthew Eaton. Eaton, out of Iowa State, participated in the team’s rookie minicamp.

The other five players who spent some time in Seattle, either on the active roster or practice squad, that the Packers have acquired the last two years are: Jimmy Graham (tight end), Korey Toomer (linebacker), Malcolm Johnson (fullback), Jason Thompson (safety) and Sam Ficken (kicker). Toomer and Thompson are no longer with the Packers.