Packers rookie safety Darnell Savage discusses his personal challenge to become well-acquainted with every role in Mike Pettine's defense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the esteemed Peter King of NBC Sports ranking the NFL teams from 1 to 32 for the offseason and placing the Packers in the No. 14 slot. Here's his reasoning:
14. GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-9-1)
I can only imagine what Aaron Rodgers feels like sitting there at the Bucks playoff games when he’s not thinking, Fear the Deer, baby. He has to be thinking how absurd it is that, since mid-2015, he’s won exactly half of his starts—27 of 54, over nearly a four-year period. He has to be thinking how, at 35, he’s reaching the home stretch of his career, and he doesn’t want to go out with one Super Bowl win and just one Super Bowl appearance. And he has to be thinking all eyes around the league will be on him as he tries to team with a new coach, Matt LaFleur, to rekindle the hopes of a great franchise gone mediocre. In a personnel sense, the Packers didn’t help Rodgers and LaFleur much this offseason, adding no marquee free-agents and just a second-round center (Elgton Jenkins) and third-round tight end (Jace Sternberger) and no receiver help. So the weight continues to be on Rodgers as he adjusts to a new coach and new system, in a division with at least two teams that have passed the Packers. Big year for the quarterback.
You can read King's entire column here:
Leadership skills just came naturally for new Packers safety Darnell Savage, writes Jim Owczarski:
The Packers keep stockpiling in the secondary:
Rodgers savored his "Game of Thrones" cameo appearance Sunday:
Jason Hirschhorn writes for Acme Packing Co. about how Rodgers' presence should mitigate any dysfunction arising from the Packers' revamped power structure:
And just in case you missed the Packers dysfunction story being referenced:
CheeseheadTV identifies five players who can make or break the Packers in 2019:
And finally, former Packers safety LeRoy Butler celebrated his wedding in style Saturday:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.