GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will open three of their 10 2019 OTA practices to the public, the team announced Tuesday.

Those three practices will be Tuesday, May 21; Wednesday, May 29 and Tuesday, June 4. Each practice will begin at 12:05 p.m.

Due to work being done on Ray Nitschke Field, the Packers will practice on Clarke Hinkle Field. They will be open to fans (weather permitting) for standing-room only on the Oneida Street side of the field.

The OTA sessions will mark the first time that new Packers coach Matt LaFleur gets to conduct a practice with his team on the field, and will provide fans with their first chance to see him in action.