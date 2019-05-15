Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the Packers placing one player on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 25 NFL players who will be under age 25 when the 2019 season begins. His identify should come as no surprise:
KENNY CLARK, GREEN BAY PACKERS
Age at kickoff: 23 years, 11 months, 2 days
During his time in the NFL, Clark has shown the ability to impact the game in multiple areas, and he has earned the right to be considered one of the league’s better interior defenders. A season ago, he led his team in quarterback pressures (46) — a tough feat for a player rushing from the interior of the line — and he also led his team in run stops (28).
Matt LaFleur's young coaching staff seems to be clicking with Packers veterans, writes Jim Owczarski:
The news that former Packers general manager Ted Thompson is now suffering from autonomic disorder was not a shock to those of us around him in recent years—his words were not coming easily and he seemed at times lost—yet was heart-wrenching news nonetheless, about a highly accomplished NFL personnel evaluator and a genuinely good man. ...
Ted noted each year that he was wary of what he called the “dangerous waters of free agency” and his distaste for, what I called “winning March.” Having said that, we certainly did not eschew free agency altogether, signing two of the best defensive players in the NFL—Charles Woodson and Julius Peppers—to deals that were not cap-bloating. More importantly, as I know better than anyone, we were always among the top half of the league in team spending; we just spent mostly on home grown players.
At times I clashed with Ted, although we never had a cross word, as I felt we should have been more transparent and open with fans and media. I was certainly not advising sharing any trade secrets, just a bit more openness, as transparency breeds trust for an organization that I always likened to a public trust. Ted disagreed; he saw no value in sharing more about us to the public.
