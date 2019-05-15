Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) waits in the tunnel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) waits in the tunnel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) crashes through the defense against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) crashes through the defense against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97), left, and Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) sack Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 11, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97), left, and Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) sack Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 11, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark celebrates a sack against the Miami Dolphins during their football game on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark celebrates a sack against the Miami Dolphins during their football game on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) breaks into the back field against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) breaks into the back field against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark.
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) warms up during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) warms up during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) and defensive
Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on Sept. 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark reacts to
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark reacts to a first quarter sack against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes on Cleveland Browns offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) on Dec. 10, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and defensive end Mike Daniels (76) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions' Golden Tate (15) is stopped short of
Detroit Lions' Golden Tate (15) is stopped short of first down by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the second quarter of their game Monday, November 6, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) misses
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) misses a tackle on Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 23-16. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes in on quarterback Drew Brees (9) against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, December 24, 2016. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tries
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tries to pressure quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia Sunday, January 22, 2017. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) chases
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) chases quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, November 28, 2016. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) Seattle
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (36) dead inhistracks for a one yard gain during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 38-10. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with the Packers placing one player on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 25 NFL players who will be under age 25 when the 2019 season begins. His identify should come as no surprise:

    KENNY CLARK, GREEN BAY PACKERS

    Age at kickoff: 23 years, 11 months, 2 days

    During his time in the NFL, Clark has shown the ability to impact the game in multiple areas, and he has earned the right to be considered one of the league’s better interior defenders. A season ago, he led his team in quarterback pressures (46) — a tough feat for a player rushing from the interior of the line — and he also led his team in run stops (28).

    You can see the entire 25-player list here:

    Matt LaFleur's young coaching staff seems to be clicking with Packers veterans, writes Jim Owczarski:

    Three Packers OTA practices will be open to the public, writes Ryan Wood:

    Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt shares some thoughts on working with Ted Thompson for SI.com:

    The news that former Packers general manager Ted Thompson is now suffering from autonomic disorder was not a shock to those of us around him in recent years—his words were not coming easily and he seemed at times lost—yet was heart-wrenching news nonetheless, about a highly accomplished NFL personnel evaluator and a genuinely good man. ...

    Ted noted each year that he was wary of what he called the “dangerous waters of free agency” and his distaste for, what I called “winning March.” Having said that, we certainly did not eschew free agency altogether, signing two of the best defensive players in the NFL—Charles Woodson and Julius Peppers—to deals that were not cap-bloating. More importantly, as I know better than anyone, we were always among the top half of the league in team spending; we just spent mostly on home grown players.

    At times I clashed with Ted, although we never had a cross word, as I felt we should have been more transparent and open with fans and media. I was certainly not advising sharing any trade secrets, just a bit more openness, as transparency breeds trust for an organization that I always likened to a public trust. Ted disagreed; he saw no value in sharing more about us to the public.

    You can read Brandt's entire essay about Thompson here:

    Lions coach Matt Patricia thinks the Packers are "awesome." You can find out why he said that here:

    Paul Noonan of Acme Packing Co. looks at the Packers' problems with play action:

    And finally: Richard Ryman has the story of a house oozing with Packers history:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

    Support PackersNews:

    BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

    GET OUR NEWSLETTER: Daily roundup delivered to your inbox

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE