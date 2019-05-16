Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com projecting the starting lineups for each NFC North team and offering analysis. For the Packers, Rosenthal notes that Aaron Rodgers has "the most unproven group of skill-position players he's had around him since he became the team's starter."

Rosenthal writes:

GREEN BAY PACKERS

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Davante Adams

WR: Geronimo Allison

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE: Jimmy Graham

LT: David Bakhtiari

LG: Elgton Jenkins

C: Corey Linsley

RG: Billy Turner

RT: Bryan Bulaga

DE: Mike Daniels

DT: Kenny Clark

DE: Dean Lowry

OLB: Za'Darius Smith

ILB: Blake Martinez

OLB: Preston Smith

CB: Jaire Alexander

CB: Kevin King

CB: Tramon Williams

S: Adrian Amos

S: Darnell Savage

» Aaron Rodgers can make this work, but this might be the most unproven group of skill-position players he's had around him since he became the team's starter. It's almost like the Packers' brass wants to prove it can win offensively with the same players former head coach Mike McCarthy had.

» The offensive line should be better after drafting Elgton Jenkins in the second round. Giving Billy Turner big money ($9 million guaranteed) in free agency was a big surprise.

» The boom-or-bust nature of the offense extends to the coaching staff. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur is a mystery because of his limited track record as a coordinator and there are some indications he's fighting uphill battles organizationally.

» Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown were productive for rookie receivers selected on Day 3 of the draft (Valdes-Scantling went in Round 5; St. Brown went in Round 6). They need to make a big leap this season to become trusted core offensive players, although Geronimo Allisonappears to be the early favorite for the No. 2 receiver spot.

» The Packers have a terrific starting defensive line and go four deep at the edge rusher position with first-rounder Rashan Gary and Kyler Fackrell coming off the bench. Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith may have big contracts, but they seem unlikely to top 800 snaps with such solid backups. That's a positive for the Packers.

» Anything less than a top-10 defense would be an organizational failure because they've put so many resources into that side of the ball and reportedly pushed LaFleur to retain coordinator Mike Pettine (which was smart).

» The depth on defense extends to the secondary, where Tramon Williams is sharing time at cornerback with three recent high picks: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Josh Jackson. Another recent second-round pick, Josh Jones, looks likely to be displaced by rookie first-round safety Darnell Savage.

Biggest change from a year ago: Premium free-agency dollars and draft picks continue to be poured into making what's been a mediocre defense shine.