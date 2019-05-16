Photos: Green Bay Packers minicamp practice, April 24, 2019
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine talk during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Lavon Coleman (27) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) warms up during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and linebacker Preston Smith (91) talk to head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Cole Madison (61) warms up during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) catches during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and linebacker Preston Smith (91) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine talk during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and linebacker Preston Smith (91) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to quarterback Tim Boyle (8) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) stretches during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers fullback Malcolm Johnson (46) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) talk during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches an offensive drill during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Cole Madison (61) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com projecting the starting lineups for each NFC North team and offering analysis. For the Packers, Rosenthal notes that Aaron Rodgers has "the most unproven group of skill-position players he's had around him since he became the team's starter."

    Rosenthal writes:

    GREEN BAY PACKERS

    QB: Aaron Rodgers 
    RB: Aaron Jones 
    WR: Davante Adams 
    WR: Geronimo Allison 
    WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling 
    TE: Jimmy Graham 
    LT: David Bakhtiari 
    LG: Elgton Jenkins 
    C: Corey Linsley 
    RG: Billy Turner 
    RT: Bryan Bulaga

    DE: Mike Daniels 
    DT: Kenny Clark 
    DE: Dean Lowry 
    OLB: Za'Darius Smith 
    ILB: Blake Martinez 
    OLB: Preston Smith 
    CB: Jaire Alexander 
    CB: Kevin King 
    CB: Tramon Williams 
    S: Adrian Amos 
    S: Darnell Savage

    » Aaron Rodgers can make this work, but this might be the most unproven group of skill-position players he's had around him since he became the team's starter. It's almost like the Packers' brass wants to prove it can win offensively with the same players former head coach Mike McCarthy had.

    » The offensive line should be better after drafting Elgton Jenkins in the second round. Giving Billy Turner big money ($9 million guaranteed) in free agency was a big surprise.

    » The boom-or-bust nature of the offense extends to the coaching staff. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur is a mystery because of his limited track record as a coordinator and there are some indications he's fighting uphill battles organizationally.

    » Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown were productive for rookie receivers selected on Day 3 of the draft (Valdes-Scantling went in Round 5; St. Brown went in Round 6). They need to make a big leap this season to become trusted core offensive players, although Geronimo Allisonappears to be the early favorite for the No. 2 receiver spot.

    » The Packers have a terrific starting defensive line and go four deep at the edge rusher position with first-rounder Rashan Gary and Kyler Fackrell coming off the bench. Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith may have big contracts, but they seem unlikely to top 800 snaps with such solid backups. That's a positive for the Packers.

    » Anything less than a top-10 defense would be an organizational failure because they've put so many resources into that side of the ball and reportedly pushed LaFleur to retain coordinator Mike Pettine (which was smart).

    » The depth on defense extends to the secondary, where Tramon Williams is sharing time at cornerback with three recent high picks: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Josh Jackson. Another recent second-round pick, Josh Jones, looks likely to be displaced by rookie first-round safety Darnell Savage.

    Biggest change from a year ago: Premium free-agency dollars and draft picks continue to be poured into making what's been a mediocre defense shine.

    You can read Rosenthal's take on all the other teams' starting lineups here:

    So, if the NFL had a draft lottery like the NBA's, the Jaguars would've had the first pick ... and the Packers would've picked 13th instead of 12th:

    Andy Herman breaks down film of tight end Jace Sternberger, the Packers' third-round draft pick:

    Does Rodgers no longer have the NFL's strongest arm?

    Cheesehead TV makes predictions about which Packers bear watching:

    By this measure, Jimmy Graham has been a more productive fantasy football tight end than Rob Gronkowski over the last three years:

    And finally: Packers linebacker Blake Martinez wants to go cruisin' with you:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

