Photos: Packers rookie orientation practice
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (29) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (29) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (96) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback CJ Collins (1) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Nydair Rouse (41) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Nydair Rouse (41) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kabion Ento (48) during practice at rookie minicamp at the Don Hutson Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Dan Parr of NFL.com ranking the top 25 rookies with the best chance for making an immediate impact. Rashan Gary, the Packers' first pick at No. 12 overall, is notably absent from this list but Darnell Savage, Green Bay's second first-round selection at No. 21, makes it along with fellow safety Nasir Adderley of the Los Angeles Chargers.

    And since comparisons between Savage and the relative of former Packers great Herb Adderley are likely to always be made, here's what Parr says about both:

    11) Nasir Adderley, S, Los Angeles Chargers: Sure, he's making the leap from the FCS ranks and wasn't the most consistent guy in coverage at Delaware, but he's also a certified ballhawk. Adderley is going to be fun to watch playing center field in Gus Bradley's defense. People are already getting Earl Thomas-Kam Chancellor vibes from the pairing of Adderley with Derwin James.

    15) Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers: Similar to Adderley, the table is set for Savage to feast in the secondary as a rookie. He'll be a ballhawk in center field, using his combination of quickness and instincts to be a thorn in the side of offenses.

    You can see Parr's entire list of top rookies here:

    With OTA practices set to begin Monday, Ryan Wood takes a position-by-position look at the Packers' 90-man roster:

    New Packers edge rusher Preston Smith catches on quickly:

    Jason Wilde writes on how the Packers defense figures to benefit during its second season under Mike Pettine:

    Andy Herman's film study of Darnell Savage highlights the Packers safety's aggressiveness:

    Paul Noonan of Acme Packing Co. looks at the impact that fewer injuries could have on the Packers in the NFC North race:

    Cheesehead TV argues against the Packers extending any contracts:

    Dan Hanzus of NFL.com puts a "Game of Thrones" spin on why Aaron Rodgers needs some good fortune in 2019:

    Former Packers receiver James Jones also has thoughts on Rodgers' GOT experience:

    And finally: Former Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley swam with elephants during a busy offseason of travel:

