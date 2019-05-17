Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Dan Parr of NFL.com ranking the top 25 rookies with the best chance for making an immediate impact. Rashan Gary, the Packers' first pick at No. 12 overall, is notably absent from this list but Darnell Savage, Green Bay's second first-round selection at No. 21, makes it along with fellow safety Nasir Adderley of the Los Angeles Chargers.

And since comparisons between Savage and the relative of former Packers great Herb Adderley are likely to always be made, here's what Parr says about both:

11) Nasir Adderley, S, Los Angeles Chargers: Sure, he's making the leap from the FCS ranks and wasn't the most consistent guy in coverage at Delaware, but he's also a certified ballhawk. Adderley is going to be fun to watch playing center field in Gus Bradley's defense. People are already getting Earl Thomas-Kam Chancellor vibes from the pairing of Adderley with Derwin James. 15) Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers: Similar to Adderley, the table is set for Savage to feast in the secondary as a rookie. He'll be a ballhawk in center field, using his combination of quickness and instincts to be a thorn in the side of offenses.

You can see Parr's entire list of top rookies here:

25 rookies in best position for Year 1 success: Who's ahead of Kyler Murray? (via @TheDan_Parr) https://t.co/us5Gol0yrepic.twitter.com/73yA8xQh8A — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 15, 2019

With OTA practices set to begin Monday, Ryan Wood takes a position-by-position look at the Packers' 90-man roster:

The #Packers GM has plucked more players from the area of the country he knows best. https://t.co/X3RYnGsXvG — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 17, 2019

New Packers edge rusher Preston Smith catches on quickly:

I see right now Green Bay skips spring and goes straight to summer — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) May 16, 2019

Jason Wilde writes on how the Packers defense figures to benefit during its second season under Mike Pettine:

Packers defense looks to build on one-year head start as OTAs kick off https://t.co/inU1DAEo4ipic.twitter.com/Z9uNDP0TCe — madison.com (@madisondotcom) May 16, 2019

Andy Herman's film study of Darnell Savage highlights the Packers safety's aggressiveness:

Darnell Savage Film Breakdown Part 2: pic.twitter.com/MSy9gLofsk — Andy Herman (@SconnieSports) May 17, 2019

Darnell Savage Film Breakdown Part 1:



Savage plays like an absolute missile with unique movement skills. Packer fans will fall in love with how aggressive (and smart) he plays. He's a great scheme fit & pairs very well with Adrian Amos. Savage should be a day 1 starter for GB! pic.twitter.com/qSVXCiNjuu — Andy Herman (@SconnieSports) May 17, 2019

Paul Noonan of Acme Packing Co. looks at the impact that fewer injuries could have on the Packers in the NFC North race:

Examining Adjusted Games Lost can help explain the NFC North in 2018, and it suggests that the gap between the Packers and Bears will close a bit this year https://t.co/IYGJ391CIN — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) May 16, 2019

Cheesehead TV argues against the Packers extending any contracts:

Dan Hanzus of NFL.com puts a "Game of Thrones" spin on why Aaron Rodgers needs some good fortune in 2019:

Will Cam Newton's body stay healthy enough to lead this year's Panthers? @DanHanzus spotlights who could really use some good fortune in 2019https://t.co/H7OQepB9Uupic.twitter.com/yRcSHRs2gW — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 16, 2019

Former Packers receiver James Jones also has thoughts on Rodgers' GOT experience:

And finally: Former Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley swam with elephants during a busy offseason of travel:

.@bretthundley7 takes advantage of his offseason by traveling the world https://t.co/kz2kEwK5ZI — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) May 15, 2019