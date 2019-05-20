Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

With the Packers set for their first OTA practice Monday under new coach Matt LaFleur, we'll start with beat writers Ryan Wood and Jim Owczarski debating four key questions about the state of the team. One question is whether the Packers, by missing the playoffs the last two seasons, are losing ground to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and baseball's Milwaukee Brewers in terms of fan and media attention.

Wood writes:

The truth is, we live in a very bandwagon-driven society. We're instantly attracted to the next hot item. So just as this is a fair question because of what the Packers haven't done the past two years, and what the Bucks and Brewers are doing now, the answer really rests on what they'll do in the future. I'm not sure I'd go as far as to say the Packers are third in this state's pro sports landscape at the moment, but they might be. And that possibility is kind of incredible, given Aaron Rodgers still quarterbacks this team. If the Packers continue to peddle mediocrity while the Bucks and Brewers remain title contenders, they'll remain an afterthought for periods of the calendar year, as they are right now.

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick watch the action during the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics NBA playoff game, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

You can read more about this and other topics debated by Wood and Owczarski here:

#Packers Matt LaFleur will run his team through OTA for the first time Monday. https://t.co/cnQFeqHcjI — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 19, 2019

Rob Demovsky of ESPN writes about Packers first-round pick Rashan Gary's budding careers both as a football player and as a sports business mogul:

Packers' Rashan Gary: First-round pick, aspiring sports business mogul https://t.co/lrX33tppcZ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 19, 2019

Gary was a controversial choice at No. 12, with differing opinions on the Packers' selections, writes Rob Reischel for ForbesSports:

Opinions vary on whether the #Packers hit a home run or struck out with rookie first round OLB Rashan Gary. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/W9ks2Dl53E — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) May 19, 2019

Jason Wilde writes about undrafted free-agent quarterback Manny Wilkins' admiration for Aaron Rodgers and his outlook for making the roster:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Manny Wilkins (@MannyWilkins5) first crossed paths with Aaron Rodgers as a high-schooler at the @Elite11 camp. Now, he's with the two-time MVP in the #Packers' QB room -- and ready to compete for a roster spot. https://t.co/3vkPMxERiO — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 19, 2019

The Packers fail to make the "Schein Nine," the list of the NFL's most complete teams according to NFL.com's Adam Schein. This despite the fact he projects them to have double-digit victories. Find out why here:

With the 2019 NFL Draft and most of free agency behind us, we basically know what each NFL roster will look like in the fall. Which teams are the most complete? @AdamSchein provides his ranking.https://t.co/ukQy1mriDDpic.twitter.com/9lXOKWzPP0 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 17, 2019

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also has some concerns about the 2019 Packers:

It's time for my annual way too soon look at which teams will be winning their division and making the playoffs in 2019 https://t.co/dlZLRuVlyS — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) May 17, 2019

Packers third-round draft pick Jace Sternberger of Texas A&M graded out better than Alabama's more celebrated Irv Smith Jr., according to Pro Football Focus:

Packers TE Jace Sternberger was the SEC's highest-graded TE in the 2019 class pic.twitter.com/WFLNlizeza — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 18, 2019

Interesting numbers on QB salary-cap money from OvertheCap.com:

Place this in the files for the next time I am told "you can't win the Super Bowl when you spend too much on QB" and when I am told "Brady doesn't make any money and the Patriots do it differently": pic.twitter.com/t1JDpMvkuv — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) May 16, 2019

And finally: Former Packers defensive lineman Quinton Dial announced his retirement on Instagram: