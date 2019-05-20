Packers' Matt LaFleur introduces coaching staff
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to media on Feb. 18, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    With the Packers set for their first OTA practice Monday under new coach Matt LaFleur, we'll start with beat writers Ryan Wood and Jim Owczarski debating four key questions about the state of the team. One question is whether the Packers, by missing the playoffs the last two seasons, are losing ground to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and baseball's Milwaukee Brewers in terms of fan and media attention.

    Wood writes:

    The truth is, we live in a very bandwagon-driven society. We're instantly attracted to the next hot item. So just as this is a fair question because of what the Packers haven't done the past two years, and what the Bucks and Brewers are doing now, the answer really rests on what they'll do in the future. I'm not sure I'd go as far as to say the Packers are third in this state's pro sports landscape at the moment, but they might be. And that possibility is kind of incredible, given Aaron Rodgers still quarterbacks this team. If the Packers continue to peddle mediocrity while the Bucks and Brewers remain title contenders, they'll remain an afterthought for periods of the calendar year, as they are right now.

    You can read more about this and other topics debated by Wood and Owczarski here:

    Rob Demovsky of ESPN writes about Packers first-round pick Rashan Gary's budding careers both as a football player and as a sports business mogul:

    Gary was a controversial choice at No. 12, with differing opinions on the Packers' selections, writes Rob Reischel for ForbesSports:

    Jason Wilde writes about undrafted free-agent quarterback Manny Wilkins' admiration for Aaron Rodgers and his outlook for making the roster:

    The Packers fail to make the "Schein Nine," the list of the NFL's most complete teams according to NFL.com's Adam Schein. This despite the fact he projects them to have double-digit victories. Find out why here:

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also has some concerns about the 2019 Packers:

    Packers third-round draft pick Jace Sternberger of Texas A&M graded out better than Alabama's more celebrated Irv Smith Jr., according to Pro Football Focus:

    Interesting numbers on QB salary-cap money from OvertheCap.com:

    And finally: Former Packers defensive lineman Quinton Dial announced his retirement on Instagram:

    View this post on Instagram

    This is my official announcement to you and the NFL of my retirement. I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers for the opportunity that you gave a country boy from a small town in Alabama when no one else would. To the fans, thanks for the countless memories that have made the last five years something special. Coach Harbaugh, Coach Tomsula, and Trent Ballake thank you for the incredible opportunity you guys gave me. The relationships I’ve made over the last five years in and out of the locker room I will cherish for the rest of my life. I knew this day would come but I didn’t know when. That is why I’ve prepared myself since becoming an NFL player; because you are one play away from your career being over. I’ve faced a lot of injuries throughout my career and I feel it is in my best interest to hang up the cleats and pursue another career. I am excited about what the future holds for my family and I. Again, thank you all for the countless support over the years! I will miss all of you guys! #TeamDialOut

    A post shared by Quinton Dial (@quintondial92) on

