Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
With the Packers set for their first OTA practice Monday under new coach Matt LaFleur, we'll start with beat writers Ryan Wood and Jim Owczarski debating four key questions about the state of the team. One question is whether the Packers, by missing the playoffs the last two seasons, are losing ground to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and baseball's Milwaukee Brewers in terms of fan and media attention.
Wood writes:
The truth is, we live in a very bandwagon-driven society. We're instantly attracted to the next hot item. So just as this is a fair question because of what the Packers haven't done the past two years, and what the Bucks and Brewers are doing now, the answer really rests on what they'll do in the future. I'm not sure I'd go as far as to say the Packers are third in this state's pro sports landscape at the moment, but they might be. And that possibility is kind of incredible, given Aaron Rodgers still quarterbacks this team. If the Packers continue to peddle mediocrity while the Bucks and Brewers remain title contenders, they'll remain an afterthought for periods of the calendar year, as they are right now.
You can read more about this and other topics debated by Wood and Owczarski here:
Rob Demovsky of ESPN writes about Packers first-round pick Rashan Gary's budding careers both as a football player and as a sports business mogul:
Gary was a controversial choice at No. 12, with differing opinions on the Packers' selections, writes Rob Reischel for ForbesSports:
Jason Wilde writes about undrafted free-agent quarterback Manny Wilkins' admiration for Aaron Rodgers and his outlook for making the roster:
The Packers fail to make the "Schein Nine," the list of the NFL's most complete teams according to NFL.com's Adam Schein. This despite the fact he projects them to have double-digit victories. Find out why here:
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also has some concerns about the 2019 Packers:
Packers third-round draft pick Jace Sternberger of Texas A&M graded out better than Alabama's more celebrated Irv Smith Jr., according to Pro Football Focus:
Interesting numbers on QB salary-cap money from OvertheCap.com:
And finally: Former Packers defensive lineman Quinton Dial announced his retirement on Instagram:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.