Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Conor Orr of The MMQB declaring which of the NFL's eight new head coaches faces the most difficult road. Orr ranks Green Bay's Matt LaFleur in the middle of the pack:
4. Matt LaFleur, Packers
Unlike the other coaches on this list, LaFleur is replacing a proven winner with Super Bowl credentials. Mike McCarthy and the Packers needed to separate. However, if LaFleur fails to wrangle Aaron Rodgers and patch the locker room together, it could be a long season for a franchise looking to maximize the remaining window of Rodgers’s prime.
Which new coach faces the most difficult challenge, in Orr's opinion? You can find out here:
After a disappointing rookie season, Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore is ready for a fresh start under LaFleur:
A new king of the NFC North? Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports lists the Bears as the second-most-likely 2018 division winner to take a step back this coming season:
Richard Ryman tells the story of the man who came up with devices that helped keep key Lombardi-era Packers and other players on the field:
It's that time of year again: Roster Builder is back:
The Packers could be in play for hosting the draft in 2022 or beyond:
And finally: The Packers' charity softball game is right around the corner:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.