We'll start with Conor Orr of The MMQB declaring which of the NFL's eight new head coaches faces the most difficult road. Orr ranks Green Bay's Matt LaFleur in the middle of the pack:

4. Matt LaFleur, Packers

Unlike the other coaches on this list, LaFleur is replacing a proven winner with Super Bowl credentials. Mike McCarthy and the Packers needed to separate. However, if LaFleur fails to wrangle Aaron Rodgers and patch the locker room together, it could be a long season for a franchise looking to maximize the remaining window of Rodgers’s prime.

Which new coach faces the most difficult challenge, in Orr's opinion? You can find out here:

Which of the new NFL head coaches has the toughest job in 2019? Who has the easiest? @ConorOrr ranks them, one through eight https://t.co/y1vOfxvqT8 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 19, 2019

After a disappointing rookie season, Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore is ready for a fresh start under LaFleur:

At the onset of his sophomore season, J'Mon Moore feels he gets a chance to start from square one under coach Matt LaFleur. https://t.co/qfBAsihQpK — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 21, 2019

A new king of the NFC North? Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports lists the Bears as the second-most-likely 2018 division winner to take a step back this coming season:

Which 2018 division winners are most likely to regress this coming season. And why https://t.co/JrqUH9y4Pw — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) May 20, 2019

Richard Ryman tells the story of the man who came up with devices that helped keep key Lombardi-era Packers and other players on the field:

Richard Jubert helped keep #Packers on the playing field for three decades, fashioning devices to overcome injuries or prevent them. Bart Starr credited him with helping win the 1965 NFL Championship game. #Packers100https://t.co/Dx7L62ECcwpic.twitter.com/H03qg07fem — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) May 20, 2019

It's that time of year again: Roster Builder is back:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers RosterBuilder preview: Offense seeks Aaron Rodgers' backup, tight end solution https://t.co/Vya84nmvkj#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 20, 2019

Are you as good as Gute? Show your GM chops with Roster Builder 2019. https://t.co/LFd4RFHkJ6 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 20, 2019

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Roster Builder primer: Who are the keepers on defense? https://t.co/SUhZhwEfqR#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 20, 2019

The Packers could be in play for hosting the draft in 2022 or beyond:

Something to keep an eye on as the #Packers hope to host an NFL draft one day. https://t.co/mMFIibXgfz — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) May 20, 2019

And finally: The Packers' charity softball game is right around the corner:

It'll be the offense vs. the defense again. https://t.co/MAQkAnrPMu — Post-Crescent Media (@PostCrescent) May 20, 2019