We'll start with Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com putting together "to-do" lists for each NFC team. For the Packers, Barnwell sees the two biggest priorities as deciding on defensive lineman Mike Daniels' future and adding another veteran receiver.
From Barnwell about Daniels:
As the Packers transition away from the Clay Matthews era on defense, they're about to hit a crossroads with another defensive stalwart. Daniels has arguably been the Packers' best defender when healthy over the past few seasons, but the 2017 Pro Bowler just turned 30 and is entering the final year of his deal. ... Should the Packers think about trading Daniels? There's no guarantee they will get a compensatory pick for Daniels next offseason given Gutekunst's interest in free agency, and they could still bring back Muhammad Wilkerson as a rotational piece after his 2018 season with the team was cut short by an ankle injury. A trade also would allow the Packers to save $7.6 million in cash and roll over $8.3 million onto their 2020 cap.
From Barnwell about adding a veteran receiver:
It surprised me that the Packers didn't take a shot at one of the veterans whose markets didn't materialize, and I still wonder if they might look toward one of the few remaining receivers left in Pierre Garcon. The former Colts draftee was cut after two seasons in San Francisco, where he missed 16 of 32 games with injuries, but the 32-year-old was reasonably productive over an eight-game stretch with C.J. Beathard or Brian Hoyer as his quarterback in 2017. Garcon also has played under Kyle Shanahan, who has a long-standing relationship with new Packers coach Matt LaFleur, so the playbook shouldn't be an issue. Green Bay shouldn't give up on their young wideouts, but mixing in Garcon early in the year and seeing if there's anything left in the tank would make a lot of sense.
You can read more of what Barnwell had to say about the Packers and the other 15 NFC teams here:
Unhappy over lack of playing time, Packers safety Josh Jones is staying away from OTAs and reportedly wants to be traded:
Aaron Rodgers says picking up Matt LaFleur's new offense will be a process:
LaFleur and Rodgers weigh in on their budding relationship:
Rodgers remains coy about his cameo appearance on "Game of Thrones":
Rodgers might be poking the bear when he talks about chugging beers with David Bakhtiari:
The Packers remain interested in hosting the NFL draft, but don't expect it anytime soon:
Tuesday marked the halfway point of the offseason:
Mark Murphy discusses possible instant-replay tweaks in his role as a competition committee member:
And finally: The Josh Jones saga has far-reaching effects:
