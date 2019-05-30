CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com asking who rates as the best quarterback in the history of each NFC North team. One caveat: The assessment includes only statistics from 1967 onward (when the common draft era between the NFL and AFL began), meaning Bart Starr is out of the running for the Packers.

So the choice for the Packers' "franchise quarterback" comes down to the two obvious choices. Here's why Bhanpuri favors Brett Favre over Aaron Rodgers:

Rodgers might very well overtake Favre by the time his career is over, but for right now, No. 4 remains the Packers' best QB1 of the common era. Favre currently has more MVPs, first-team All-Pros, Packers starts and Pro Bowlselections than Rodgers -- and he owns a higher regular-season winning percentage. Favre was the epitome of durability, starting 275 consecutive games (including playoffs) for the Pack and posting only one losing record in 16 seasons. And while Rodgers has set the NFL world on fire with multiple successful Hail Mary attempts, Favre finished his Packers career with nearly twice as many game-winning drives (37 to 20) as Rodgers. Look, nearly every fan base would happily claim either of these guys as their best franchise QB of all time (I know Bears fans would), and Rodgers has the potential to finish his NFL career as a top-five QB of all time. But that's looking into the future. Based on the totality of their Packer achievements to this point, Favre's epic level of excellence over such an extended period of time wins out.

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre hugs quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Favre's halftime ceremony on Thanksgiving at Lambeau Field. (Photo: Evan Siegle/P-G Media/@pgevansiegle)

The story also looks at each team's biggest QB bust, and for the Packers it's Randy Wright:

Hard to feel too bad for a fan base that lucked out with Starr, Favre and Rodgers at quarterback. But the Packers faithful who cheered on the Green Bay teams of the mid-'80s did endure a five-year interval during which a sixth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin lost 25 of his 32 starts, including 12 in the 1986 season. That quarterback would finish his Packers career (and his run in the NFL, for that matter) with a 53.8 completion percentage, a 31:57 TD-to-INT ratio and a 61.4 passer rating. His name is Randy Wright. Bears, Lions and Vikings supporters must never let his legacy fade.

You can read the entire story here:

Will Mitchell Trubisky succeed Jim McMahon as the Chicago Bears' top passer? Does Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre claim the Green Bay Packers' crown? @AliBhanpuri dives deep into each NFC North team's history to anoint their best QB1s. https://t.co/oA8whZV0cGpic.twitter.com/Cgyg85FKy2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 28, 2019

The Packers provide a glimpse of their red-zone offense during Wednesday's open OTA:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Matt LaFleur provides a taste of Packers' red-zone offense in up-tempo OTA practice https://t.co/urYI7O5iU6#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 30, 2019

Matt LaFleur and Davante Adams share personal reflections on Bart Starr; how Aaron Jones reduced his body fat:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers notes: Matt LaFleur, Davante Adams salute Bart Starr; Aaron Jones cuts the candy https://t.co/aHciafH1DJ#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 29, 2019

Adams tells the humorous tale of how he learned about Starr's iconic status upon being drafted by Green Bay:

Adams requested jersey No. 15 and was met with a "pretty crazy, awkward pause." https://t.co/wmoKvgVdim — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 29, 2019

Photographer Adam Wesley has all the action from Wednesday's OTA:

Favre joined the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday to talk about his relationship with Starr:

"I wasn't real sure where Green Bay was, but I knew who Bart Starr was and what he stood for." -former @packers QB @BrettFavre joined us Tuesday to talk about Bart Starr's passing over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/FODTSbkjeZ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 28, 2019

Fans in Green Bay pay their respects at the Starr statue outside the Resch Center:

Some flowers and other items have been placed at the Bart Starr statue outside the Resch Center as tribute to the former #Packers quarterback who died Sunday at the age of 85. pic.twitter.com/2gzrqbGnKI — Sarah Kloepping (@SarahKloepping) May 29, 2019

And finally: A familiar Packers name makes yet another All-Under-25 team, this one from Marc Sessler of NFL.com:

Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (23 as of Sept. 5). More people should know Clark, the somewhat anonymous Green Bay anchor who played well against the run and pass in 2018. Tampa's Vita Vea (24) deserves a mention here, too, while Chris Jones (turning 25 in July), Leonard Williams (turning 25 in June), DeForest Buckner (25) and Sheldon Rankins (25) all missed out due to age.

You can see the entire team here: