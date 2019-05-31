GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers' first Family Night directed by new head coach Matt LaFleur is set for Friday, Aug. 2, the team announced.

Family Night is a full team practice in Lambeau Field with 11-on-11 drills and a game-like atmosphere that includes music, videos and fireworks. It will be broadcast statewide on television.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and Packers players will be introduced on the field at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 and ticketmaster.com or at the Lambeau Field ticket office.

Packers training camp opens with the first practice Thursday, July 25. The full camp schedule is expected to be released soon.

The Packers' annual shareholders meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Lambeau Field.