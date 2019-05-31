Photos: Green Bay Packers practice, May 29, 2019
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with his offensive linemen during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers players practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Cole Madison (61) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) warmup during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers' first Family Night directed by new head coach Matt LaFleur is set for Friday, Aug. 2, the team announced.

    Family Night is a full team practice in Lambeau Field with 11-on-11 drills and a game-like atmosphere that includes music, videos and fireworks. It will be broadcast statewide on television.

    Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and Packers players will be introduced on the field at 7:30 p.m.

    Tickets are $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 and ticketmaster.com or at the Lambeau Field ticket office.

    Packers training camp opens with the first practice Thursday, July 25. The full camp schedule is expected to be released soon.

    The Packers' annual shareholders meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Lambeau Field.

