Readers share pictures with Bart Starr
A Packers fan shakes hands with Bart Starr.
A Packers fan shakes hands with Bart Starr. Submitted by Kyle Steinke
Mike Steeno with Bart Starr at Fan Photo Day.
Mike Steeno with Bart Starr at Fan Photo Day. Submitted by Mike Steeno
A signed photo of a fan with Bart Starr
A signed photo of a fan with Bart Starr Submitted by Brian Heiman
A young fan poses for a photo with Bart Starr.
A young fan poses for a photo with Bart Starr. Submitted by Steve Meyers
A fan meets with Bart Starr.
A fan meets with Bart Starr. Submitted by Tom Zak
Bart Starr meets the Green Bay Demon
Bart Starr meets the Green Bay Demon Submitted by Dale Cooley
Packers fans pose with Bart Starr during Packer Training Camp in 1975.
Packers fans pose with Bart Starr during Packer Training Camp in 1975. Submitted by Steve Ciha
My son Mike and Emily attended a Packer Family Night years ago and were honored to meet and talk with Bart Starr after the dinner. He took the time to make my granddaughter feel special and cemented a life long respect for the man he was.
My son Mike and Emily attended a Packer Family Night years ago and were honored to meet and talk with Bart Starr after the dinner. He took the time to make my granddaughter feel special and cemented a life long respect for the man he was. Submitted by William Bingham
A reader-submitted this photo from the 1970s of Bart Starr.
A reader-submitted this photo from the 1970s of Bart Starr. Submitted by Neal Zondlo
Bart Starr with fans in 1982.
Bart Starr with fans in 1982. Submitted by Dan Roeglin
Fans met Bart and Cherry after the Super Bowl victory January 1997 in New Orleans.
Fans met Bart and Cherry after the Super Bowl victory January 1997 in New Orleans. Submitted by Alan Farley
A fan poses with Bart Starr.
A fan poses with Bart Starr. Submitted by Brian Anderson
Fans pose around Bart Starr.
Fans pose around Bart Starr. Submitted by Clyde Maxwell
A fan poses with children and Bart Starr.
A fan poses with children and Bart Starr. Submitted by Brad Stoklasa
A fan shakes hands with Bart Starr.
A fan shakes hands with Bart Starr. Submitted by Tom Schaffer
Packers picture day. We got to cut in line because my grandpa was a good friend of his and he waived us up when he saw him. Rest of the long line wasn’t too happy, but we sure felt special.
Packers picture day. We got to cut in line because my grandpa was a good friend of his and he waived us up when he saw him. Rest of the long line wasn’t too happy, but we sure felt special. Submitted by James Schintgen
    GREEN BAY - Nothing is official, but the Green Bay Packers most likely will celebrate legendary quarterback Bart Starr’s life at halftime of a game this fall.

    Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said Friday on WTMJ-620 AM that a ceremony is tentatively planned for halftime of an early-season game in 2019.

    “We’re going to do it around a home game," Murphy said. "It’ll be one of our early home games, we’ll have a special celebration. It’ll probably be halftime of a game. Just to be able to celebrate everything that he did in his life.” 

    Starr, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and leader of Vince Lombardi’s championship teams, died early Sunday in Birmingham, Ala. He was 85, and his health had deteriorated since a near-fatal stroke in September 2014.

    A funeral for Starr was held Thursday in Alabama, Murphy said.

    Bart Starr Jr. said this week “dozens of ideas” were being considered for a celebration of life in Green Bay, and that any event would be coordinated to accommodate the Packers’ schedule.

    RELATED: Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at age 85

    RELATED: D'Amato: Packers legend Bart Starr exemplary both on, off the field

    RELATED: The Ice Bowl and beyond: Packers legend Bart Starr's six greatest games

    “We want to do something that in no way conflicts with anything the Packers are about to do this year,” Starr Jr. said, referring to the team’s 100th birthday. “Because this is a big season for them. We want to pick a time and a place that, if anything, would be supportive of the city of Green Bay and the Packers rather than conflict in any way.

    “Dad would just not do anything unless he felt like it was fully embraced, and he felt like he was contributing to the community rather than distracting from it. So we will get that right.”

