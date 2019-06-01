Packers players compete in Green & Gold Charity Softball Game
Green Bay Packers' #55 Za’Darius Smith steals second base in an effort to prevent #9 DeShone Kizer from touching the base during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
DeShone Kizer is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #30 Jamaal Williams, center, leads a dance break with #35 Kapri Bibbs, left, and #72 Gerhard De Deer during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Rodgers calls his shot during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Robert Tonyan is awarded his second straight home run derby trophy before the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers prepares himself before batting during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #50 Blake Martinez signs an autograph during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Rodgers is introduced during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #81 Geronimo Allison crosses the plate following a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #37 Josh Jackson throws to first during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Davante Adams signs a fan's jersey during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #81 Geronimo Allison crosses the plate following a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #55 ZaÕDarius Smith, center, and #91 Preston Smith tell #34 Tray Matthews he needs to leave the dug ou during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #16 Jake Kumerow during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Adrian Amos signs autographs for Packers fans during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #45 Danny Vitale and #72 Gerhard De Beer signs an autographs during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
A fan catches a softball during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Robert Tonyan celebrates after crushing a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Reggie Gilbert fields a ball during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers players rush the mound in the final inning of the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #81 Geronimo Allison competes in a home run derby during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Blake Martinez catches a pop fly during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates with Davante Adams after ending an inning in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Danny Vitale autographs a fan's shirt after the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Packers dispute a play in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Ridgers high fives young fan Calvin Rowen during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #42 Owen Burks during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling waits for a decent pitch from Tony Brown during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers fans wave for a souvenir softball after the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' Head Coach Matt LaFleur throws out the first pitch during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Head Coach Matt LaFleur throws out the first pitch during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #91 Preston Smith during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Rodgers holds #93 Reggie Gilbert out of a play during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #37 Josh Jackson during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Oren Burks catches an out-of-play ball during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #371 Anthony Coyle during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #16 Jake Kumerow is welcomed home after a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #45 Danny Vitale bats during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #9 DeShone Kizer reacts after a hit during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #59 Eric Cotton watches as a home run ball clears the fence during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #17 Davante Adams bats during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #91 Preston Smith is tagged at second base by #81 Geronimo Allison during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #9 DeShone Kizersits down for a between inning snack during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #30 Jamaal Williams during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #9 DeShone Kizer frslides into thiord base during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #97 Kenny Clark watches as a home run ball clears the fence during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #33 Aaron Jones is lifted in th air after hitting a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #55 ZaÕDarius Smith walks #28 Tony Brown away from the pitchers mound during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Rodgers calls his shot during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Tony Brown flips his bat after getting walked during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers fans await an autograph from Geronimo Allison during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    APPLETON – Matt LaFleur sent Davante Adams a late-morning message Saturday, asking his star wide receiver if the annual charity softball game at Neuroscience Group Field was still on. The new Green Bay Packers head coach was supposed to deliver the ceremonial first pitch for the Green and Gold game captained by Adams and linebacker Blake Martinez.

    Adams said yes and sure enough, LaFleur walked out onto the field to fulfill his commitment just a day before he's scheduled to have surgery to repair a torn left Achilles suffered Wednesday while playing basketball at Lambeau Field.

    “We’re all going to face a little bit of adversity,” LaFleur told PackersNews.com. “You can’t let it hold us back. So that’s just kind of like my mindset, you know? It is what it is and you make the best out of whatever situation comes.”

    A day after sustaining the injury, LaFleur was on a cart overseeing practice.

    LaFleur had never gotten hurt playing in high school or college, but he knew right away that something bad happened Wednesday night.

    “A couple weeks ago I kind of tweaked my calf on the other side,” he said with a smile. “But this one, I knew immediately. It was way more forceful. I thought somebody hit me in the leg. I looked around and nobody’s by me. It’s just one of those deals. We’ll rebound. We’ll be back.”

    LaFleur will undergo surgery Sunday. A full recovery could take as long as six months.

    “That was a rough one to kind of let set in, but he’s a competitor,” Martinez said of LaFleur's injury. “We’ll kind of see how it adapts throughout these next couple months. It’ll be good to see him fight through some adversity.”

    Adams said one of LaFleur’s most emphasized messages this offseason was having his players participate in more off-the-field, team-building events, and having at least half of the 90-man roster appear Saturday drove that point home for the new coach. That followed a Friday night gathering of a handful of players at a Professional Bull Riding event at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

    RELATED: Packers coach Matt LaFleur suffers torn Achilles tendon

    “I think the one thing I’ve learned just in the short period that we’ve been together is that we do have a bunch of good, high-character people,” LaFleur said. “That’s what I think everything is about. That’s how you build great teams. It pumps me up when I see all these guys get together and get out and do something good for the community.”

    While the softball game is an annual activity for members of the Packers, the head coach’s appearance only drove that message home more.

    “It’s something that really coach LaFleur has been pushing a lot this offseason,” Adams said. “We’ve been doing a lot more than we have in the past as far as getting together and doing different activities, events, bowling. It’s a regular thing, guys meeting up. We’ve got a lot of new guys, new coaches and a lot of stuff going on so we're all trying to get on the same page. One of the best ways is doing stuff away from the field. We can be on the practice field all day getting to know each other’s style of play, but this thing goes deeper than in-between the lines. So it’s enjoyable to get out here.”

    As for how the injury may affect LaFleur’s high-energy on-field presence as a coach, Adams said he doesn’t think it will keep LaFleur from getting his teaching points across to the offense.

    Photos: Green Bay Packers practice, May 29, 2019
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with his offensive linemen during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers players practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive guard Cole Madison (61) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) warmup during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
      “He was out there on his golf cart the other day so he was still pretty mobile,” Adams said. “He was still rolling up next to me and coaching up and doing the same things. I don’t think it’s really going to stop him too much from the way he kind of does things. He’s always around. And it’s a good thing. It’s a good way to get a feel for the type of guy he is.

      "It obviously shows how much the game means to him and with being an offense that he’s really comfortable with and been in for a while, he sees it a certain way. He sees it, so it’s not always, he’ll come up to me saying ‘I need you to run this better’ but asking me how I feel about things and just interacting and stuff like that. I see it being pretty consistent.”

