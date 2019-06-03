At the 2019 Green & Gold Charity Softball Game, Packers players enjoyed some friendly competition and team bonding. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
We'll start with the Packers' first significant injury of the Matt LaFleur era being suffered by ... Matt LaFleur. The Packers' 39-year-old head coach was to undergo surgery Sunday after tearing his left Achilles tendon Wednesday while playing basketball:
LaFleur is using his injury as an example of how everyone faces hurdles that must be overcome. Jim Owczarski writes that the injury didn't stop LaFleur from throwing out the first pitch Saturday for the Packers' annual charity softball game.
“We’re all going to face a little bit of adversity,” LaFleur told PackersNews.com. “You can’t let it hold us back. So that’s just kind of like my mindset, you know? It is what it is and you make the best out of whatever situation comes.”
LaFleur also has been preaching the importance of team bonding through offseason group activities such as the softball game, Owczarski writes:
“I think the one thing I’ve learned just in the short period that we’ve been together is that we do have a bunch of good, high-character people,” LaFleur said. “That’s what I think everything is about. That’s how you build great teams. It pumps me up when I see all these guys get together and get out and do something good for the community.”
Be sure to read Owczarski's entire story on LaFleur's reaction to his injury here:
There was no shortage of power on display in Saturday's Green & Gold charity softball game:
Check out these photos of LaFleur and Packers players (including Aaron Rodgers) from the game:
And some historical perspective on LaFleur's unexpected injury:
The Packers are confident that Jamaal Williams' running style will adapt to their new offense:
Although LaFleur's comments likening the Packers' wide receivers corps to a basketball lineup formed the basis for this article, Green Bay's unit doesn't make the top five:
Tight end Jimmy Graham expects to thrive in the new offense:
Former Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested on a DUI charge:
Does the most iconic player in Packers history deserve more than a halftime tribute?
Michael Silver and Steve Wyche of NFL.com discuss how Rodgers will fare under a new coach:
It's open season on Rodgers' beer-chugging abilities when even the lowly Chicago White Sox are taking shots:
Quarterbacks everywhere are suddenly being expected to chug:
And from the man who started it all:
The date is set for what should be another Packers training camp sellout:
And finally: Former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley has his hands full:
