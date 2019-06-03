CLOSE At the 2019 Green & Gold Charity Softball Game, Packers players enjoyed some friendly competition and team bonding. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the Packers' first significant injury of the Matt LaFleur era being suffered by ... Matt LaFleur. The Packers' 39-year-old head coach was to undergo surgery Sunday after tearing his left Achilles tendon Wednesday while playing basketball:

LaFleur has been an active participant in practice, be it throwing passes, rushing the passer or dropping into coverage. Now he'll have to rely on assistants. https://t.co/FeG9Pw49KB — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 31, 2019

LaFleur is using his injury as an example of how everyone faces hurdles that must be overcome. Jim Owczarski writes that the injury didn't stop LaFleur from throwing out the first pitch Saturday for the Packers' annual charity softball game.

“We’re all going to face a little bit of adversity,” LaFleur told PackersNews.com. “You can’t let it hold us back. So that’s just kind of like my mindset, you know? It is what it is and you make the best out of whatever situation comes.”

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur still has a nice follow through despite the boot. pic.twitter.com/UpoMjDmCT6 — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) June 1, 2019

LaFleur also has been preaching the importance of team bonding through offseason group activities such as the softball game, Owczarski writes:

“I think the one thing I’ve learned just in the short period that we’ve been together is that we do have a bunch of good, high-character people,” LaFleur said. “That’s what I think everything is about. That’s how you build great teams. It pumps me up when I see all these guys get together and get out and do something good for the community.”

Be sure to read Owczarski's entire story on LaFleur's reaction to his injury here:

A day after sustaining the injury, #Packers coach Matt LaFleur was on a cart overseeing practice. https://t.co/tD3inEzUGn — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 1, 2019

Packers coach Matt LaFleur prepares to throw out the first pitch Saturday. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

There was no shortage of power on display in Saturday's Green & Gold charity softball game:

"Heavy hitters" turned out for the offense in a 16-8 win. https://t.co/1RFAuVP7pZ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 2, 2019

Check out these photos of LaFleur and Packers players (including Aaron Rodgers) from the game:

There were homers, stolen bases and even some dancing. Check out our best photos from Saturday's Packers charity game. https://t.co/I3V0co7ewg — Post-Crescent Media (@PostCrescent) June 2, 2019

And some historical perspective on LaFleur's unexpected injury:

Matt Lafleur is not the first @packers coach to endure a serious leg injury. On Sept. 19, 1971, Dan Devine suffered a broken leg during his first game as coach, a bizarre 42–40 loss to the @Giants. It was ... not a good omen. pic.twitter.com/kDSf3WHtKy — Mark Beech (@MarkBeech2pt0) May 31, 2019

The Packers are confident that Jamaal Williams' running style will adapt to their new offense:

Jamaal Williams was born to bowl over tacklers, move the chains, three yards and a cloud of dust at a time. So can he run outside zone? The Packers say yes. https://t.co/aYnyftfEuy — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 2, 2019

Although LaFleur's comments likening the Packers' wide receivers corps to a basketball lineup formed the basis for this article, Green Bay's unit doesn't make the top five:

Which NFL receiving corps is most like the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup? @BuckyBrooks has the answer as he reveals his top five pass-catching groups, with an NBA twist.https://t.co/fAWpL0JMlZpic.twitter.com/k0Gek97qNX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 31, 2019

Tight end Jimmy Graham expects to thrive in the new offense:

Jimmy Graham said "I fit everywhere" in the #Packers' new offense. "Last year was disappointing for everybody. I'm not used to losing. I don't think anybody here is. And for me, it was not a good year," he said. "I'm gonna go prove a lot of people wrong." pic.twitter.com/Ba4FtBFo6B — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) June 2, 2019

Former Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested on a DUI charge:

Ex-Jet Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for driving while intoxicated https://t.co/QUmOzAcjLhpic.twitter.com/zamb6faHx1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2019

Does the most iconic player in Packers history deserve more than a halftime tribute?

Bart Starr Jr. said this week “dozens of ideas” were being considered for a celebration of life in Green Bay. https://t.co/XlRWrGb9AV — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 31, 2019

Michael Silver and Steve Wyche of NFL.com discuss how Rodgers will fare under a new coach:

Earlier on @nflnetwork ... @wyche89 and I talked about the NFC's MEGA minicamp storylines... with our focus on the @packers@Buccaneers & @49ers ... and yes, we ate the W pic.twitter.com/E5xf7vIuT8 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 31, 2019

It's open season on Rodgers' beer-chugging abilities when even the lowly Chicago White Sox are taking shots:

This is how you get it done, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/lCQumGGDnx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 1, 2019

Quarterbacks everywhere are suddenly being expected to chug:

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is the latest to join in on the beer chugging fun 🍺



(via @RaulNBCBoston)pic.twitter.com/lr8wPqFCrI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2019

And from the man who started it all:

It’s crazy what chugging a beer (or three) can do to a nation..🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) June 2, 2019

The date is set for what should be another Packers training camp sellout:

Family Night tickets are $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2. https://t.co/3i5abkWnDb — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 31, 2019

And finally: Former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley has his hands full:

Hold 2 snakes 🐍 while in NY ✔️😅

(Wasn’t exactly on my 2 do list...) pic.twitter.com/ImFcTUFxaC — Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) June 1, 2019