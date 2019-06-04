Packers players compete in Green & Gold Charity Softball Game
Green Bay Packers' #55 Za’Darius Smith steals second base in an effort to prevent #9 DeShone Kizer from touching the base during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
DeShone Kizer is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #30 Jamaal Williams, center, leads a dance break with #35 Kapri Bibbs, left, and #72 Gerhard De Deer during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Rodgers calls his shot during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Robert Tonyan is awarded his second straight home run derby trophy before the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers prepares himself before batting during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #50 Blake Martinez signs an autograph during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Rodgers is introduced during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #81 Geronimo Allison crosses the plate following a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #37 Josh Jackson throws to first during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Davante Adams signs a fan's jersey during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #81 Geronimo Allison crosses the plate following a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #55 ZaÕDarius Smith, center, and #91 Preston Smith tell #34 Tray Matthews he needs to leave the dug ou during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #16 Jake Kumerow during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Adrian Amos signs autographs for Packers fans during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #45 Danny Vitale and #72 Gerhard De Beer signs an autographs during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
A fan catches a softball during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Robert Tonyan celebrates after crushing a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Reggie Gilbert fields a ball during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers players rush the mound in the final inning of the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #81 Geronimo Allison competes in a home run derby during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Blake Martinez catches a pop fly during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates with Davante Adams after ending an inning in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Danny Vitale autographs a fan's shirt after the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Packers dispute a play in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Ridgers high fives young fan Calvin Rowen during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #42 Owen Burks during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling waits for a decent pitch from Tony Brown during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers fans wave for a souvenir softball after the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' Head Coach Matt LaFleur throws out the first pitch during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Head Coach Matt LaFleur throws out the first pitch during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #91 Preston Smith during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Rodgers holds #93 Reggie Gilbert out of a play during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #37 Josh Jackson during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Oren Burks catches an out-of-play ball during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' #371 Anthony Coyle during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #16 Jake Kumerow is welcomed home after a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #45 Danny Vitale bats during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #9 DeShone Kizer reacts after a hit during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #59 Eric Cotton watches as a home run ball clears the fence during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #17 Davante Adams bats during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #91 Preston Smith is tagged at second base by #81 Geronimo Allison during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #9 DeShone Kizersits down for a between inning snack during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #30 Jamaal Williams during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #9 DeShone Kizer frslides into thiord base during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #97 Kenny Clark watches as a home run ball clears the fence during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #33 Aaron Jones is lifted in th air after hitting a home run during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #55 ZaÕDarius Smith walks #28 Tony Brown away from the pitchers mound during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' #12 Aaron Rodgers calls his shot during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Tony Brown flips his bat after getting walked during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers fans await an autograph from Geronimo Allison during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and various youth sports organizations. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with ESPN.com asking their NFL Nation reporters to provide a progress report of each of the first-round draft picks: How quickly are they adapting to the pro game? Who's off to a  quick start and who may struggle to make the starting lineup?

    Here's how Packers reporter Rob Demovsky assesses what he has seen from Green Bay's two first-round picks:

    DE Rashan Gary: Explosiveness and versatility. Gary has already displayed both. While playing on the edge, Gary looks quick off the ball. Yet the Packers also think he can move inside. In fact, in one defensive package, Gary lined up inside along with Za'Darius Smith, while Preston Smith and Kyler Fackrell played on the edge. "That's why he's here -- because he's a versatile player," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "He can be on the edge, we can kick him inside. He's an incredible athlete, and we've just got to keep getting him familiarized with exactly what we're asking him to do, and again, digging at those details so he can go out and execute at a high level.

    S Darnell Savage Jr.: Savage was the only rookie to work with the starters from the get-go in OTAs. Paired with free agent Adrian Amos, Savage is part of the revamped safety position. Although it appears Amos is better suited to play near the line of scrimmage and Savage in the back end, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has called them interchangeable. "We've all seen Darnell's college tape with the speed and the range, he can certainly play deep," Pettine said. "But this is a guy, he was a good blitzer. It was not an issue for him playing down inside as well."

    You can read about how all the NFL first-round picks are looking here:

    After undergoing surgery Sunday to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells The MMQB's Albert Breer: "I'm good. Not going to affect anything.":

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s popped Achilles is a pretty bad stroke of luck. Bright side? Two things. One, because it’s his left leg, he’ll still be able to drive. Two, the timing isn’t terrible. He’s got two weeks left in his first offseason program as head coach. Then he gets about a month’s break in the calendar. And we’re a little under two months from the start of training camp. The plan is for LaFleur to ride a cart the next two weeks and be back on his feet at the start of camp. When I touched base with him post-surgery on Sunday, he texted, “I’m good. Not going to affect anything.”

    You can read Breer's entire column here:

    The "Good Morning Football" team also puts a positive spin on LaFleur's injury:

    Jordy Nelson already has retired, but he's still finalizing his plans to retire as a Packer:

    Packers fans who watched wide receiver Davante Adams and left tackle David Bakhtiairi excel during the 2018 season while Aaron Rodgers did the best he could playing on an injured leg might wonder about PFF's grading system here:

    Before Julius Peppers became a standout for the Packers, he starred for the Bears, the Panthers and in college at North Carolina:

    And finally: Vintage gun-slinging from Brett Favre:

