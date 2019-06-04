CLOSE

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses his injury and his timetable for being able to walk with a boot. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

GREEN BAY – Matt LaFleur rolled out onto the grass at Clarke Hinkle Field for the Green Bay Packers' final organized team activity open to the public Tuesday in a high-set golf cart, complete with a more rugged set of wheels than your normal country-club vehicle.

General manager Brian Gutekunst sat shotgun for a bit, as LaFleur used a couple of pieces of foam to keep his freshly repaired left Achilles tendon raised.

The first-year head coach knew Sunday’s surgery was going to require the cart for this week, and next week’s mandatory minicamp, but it didn’t make the adjustment any easier.

“(Tuesday) was not what I’d like to be doing,” LaFleur said. “I’d like to be hands on in the drills, but again, I’ve just got adjust to it, make the best of it and make sure that our communication is spot on in terms of the expectations of what we want to get done each and every day.”

Being in the cart required players, like quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to have go to the cart to have any necessary — or lighthearted — conversations.

“(The cart is) easy to find, especially now that he’s got the souped-up one,” Rodgers quipped. “He had a little dumpy one when you guys weren’t out there (Monday). He knew you guys were coming today and he had to bring it. I can’t say if that was his or not or if he used company funds to pay for that, but he’s definitely looking better in that thing.”

As for how long LaFleur will need assistance getting around the practice field, he wasn’t entirely sure. Training camp begins July 25, a little more than seven weeks post-op.

“I know I’m supposed to be off it for the next four weeks or so,” he said. "Hopefully, I’ll be back at least in a walking boot by training camp. And then it just depends. Even in the boot prior to the surgery, you can’t get around the field as well as you’d like to.”

NEWSLETTERS
Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
We're sorry, but something went wrong
Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-877-424-5042.
Delivery:
Thank you! You're almost signed up for
Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
More newsletters

LaFleur did say he hoped his team could take one lesson from his injury.

“I’m just going to try to keep as positive a mindset as I can and use it as a teaching moment for our team;" LaFleur said. "Hopefully, they’ll realize, you know, bad things can happen if you play a little hoops. But like I said, I think it could have happened out here on the field as well.”

Rodgers said he’ll have some 3-point shooting contests at his home, and wide receiver Davante Adams has long made it known he enjoys playing basketball in the offseason — often showing off his dunks via social media.

But one player did get the message. Linebacker Preston Smith said he had seen some teammates on the indoor court inside Lambeau Field.

“That was pre-Matt LaFleur,” Smith said. “Yeah, I don’t think I’m playing basketball anymore this offseason. I might not play next offseason, unless I’m standing still and they just pass me the ball the whole time. It makes you a little bit more cautious on how to take care of yourself. I don’t think those guys stretched properly before they went out here.”

Aaron Rodgers: Bart Starr 'lived a fantastic life'

CLOSE

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses memories he has of Bart Starr, who used to write Rodgers and Brett Favre letters. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Rodgers and Brett Favre were among a small group in attendance at a private funeral service Thursday for legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr.

Rodgers, who grew close to Starr during his career in Green Bay, said he first met the Pro Football Hall of Famer at Fan Fest in 2006.

“He lived a fantastic life,” Rodgers said. “He impacted so many people. He did so much for people that you probably will never know about. I think he taught a lot of us great lessons about what it means to be a Packer.”

Rodgers and Favre received handwritten letters from Starr over the years. Rodgers said he always appreciated the wisdom and advice Starr shared.

“One of the first times we met,” Rodgers said, “he said that playing quarterback in Green Bay, it’s about more than just winning championships because he was trying to say that there’s a way to carry yourself. There’s a way to get involved in the community. There’s an expectation of class, and there’s nobody better who exemplified that than Bart. A true gentleman.”

Winnipeg set to host Packers vs. Raiders

NFL efforts to put the Packers’ third preseason game against Oakland in Canada have been ongoing for months, with Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on record for weeks that Winnipeg would be the likely destination. The game will be announced formally Wednesday in Winnipeg by the Canadian Football League’s Blue Bombers, who play at IG Field. A news conference is set for 12:30 p.m. CT to announce the game, which reportedly will be played Thursday, Aug. 22.

Taking attendance

Six players did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, the final open session of OTAs.

The list consisted of receiver Davante Adams, safety Josh Jones, cornerback Javien Hamilton, linebacker Greg Roberts, defensive lineman Mike Daniels and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Jones has not participated throughout OTAs and is seeking to be traded.

Organized team activities are voluntary. Next week’s minicamp is mandatory for all players, unless otherwise specified by the team.

Photos: Green Bay Packers practice, June 4, 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a pass during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a pass during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) hands the ball off to running back Kapri Bibbs (35) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) hands the ball off to running back Kapri Bibbs (35) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Kapri Bibbs (35) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Kapri Bibbs (35) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back Dexter Williams (22) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back Dexter Williams (22) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Sheldon (58) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Sheldon (58) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tackles Gerhard de Beer (72) and Jason Spriggs (78) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tackles Gerhard de Beer (72) and Jason Spriggs (78) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before OTA practice Tuesday.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before OTA practice Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Tackles and guards warm up during OTAs Tuesday in Green Bay.
Tackles and guards warm up during OTAs Tuesday in Green Bay. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Manny Wilkins (right) share a moment during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Manny Wilkins (right) share a moment during OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes a receiver Tuesday during OTA workouts.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes a receiver Tuesday during OTA workouts. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins looks at an open receiver during passing drills at OTAs.
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins looks at an open receiver during passing drills at OTAs. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a ball at OTAs Tuesday afternoon.
Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a ball at OTAs Tuesday afternoon. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers cornerback Josh Jackson secures the football during secondary drills at OTAs on Tuesday.
Packers cornerback Josh Jackson secures the football during secondary drills at OTAs on Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands off to running back Tra Carson Tuesday afternoon.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands off to running back Tra Carson Tuesday afternoon. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins hands off to Packers running back Kapri Bibbs at OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins hands off to Packers running back Kapri Bibbs at OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers running back Dexter Williams finds open space during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers running back Dexter Williams finds open space during OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers center Corey Linsley and guard Elgton Jenkins go through blocking drills Tuesday.
Packers center Corey Linsley and guard Elgton Jenkins go through blocking drills Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman defends works with offensive guard Alex Light.
Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman defends works with offensive guard Alex Light. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Linebacker Preston Smith stretches during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Linebacker Preston Smith stretches during OTA workouts Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Linebacker Rashan Gary stretches with the defense before OTA drills.
Linebacker Rashan Gary stretches with the defense before OTA drills. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Lane Taylor stretches during OTA warmups Tuesday.
Lane Taylor stretches during OTA warmups Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Yosh Nijman and Bryan Bulaga run a blocking drill Tuesday at OTAs.
Yosh Nijman and Bryan Bulaga run a blocking drill Tuesday at OTAs. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands the ball off to Jamaal Williams.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands the ball off to Jamaal Williams. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Teo Redding catches a ball in the end zone from quarterback DeShone Kizer Tuesday.
Wide receiver Teo Redding catches a ball in the end zone from quarterback DeShone Kizer Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Jawill Davis stops and makes a quick turn to catch the ball.
Wide receiver Jawill Davis stops and makes a quick turn to catch the ball. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Tight end Jimmy Graham catches a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle at OTAs.
Tight end Jimmy Graham catches a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle at OTAs. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Teo Redding snags a ball thrown by Aaron Rodgers.
Wide receiver Teo Redding snags a ball thrown by Aaron Rodgers. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Tight end Jimmy Graham prepasres to catch a pass during OTA drills Tuesday.
Tight end Jimmy Graham prepasres to catch a pass during OTA drills Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Support PackersNews:

    BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

    GET OUR NEWSLETTER: Daily roundup delivered to your inbox

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE