We'll start with CBS Sports' NFL draft writer Chris Trapasso identifying three early-round picks who look like bad fits for the teams that drafted them. One of those players is Packers first-round draft pick Rashan Gary.

Trapasso writes:

This isn't a scheme-fit issue. It's a playing-time concern. Although Mike Pettine's 3-4 base system is constructed to deploy large, long defensive ends and smaller, quicker, more versatile rush linebackers on the edge, the Packers clearly have plans for hybrids on the outside of the front of their scheme, as evidenced by the signings of Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency. ... They say you can't have too many pass rushers, but it terms of playing time, that's not entirely true. Last year, Clay Matthews led all Packers outside linebackers by playing 71% of the snaps. Kyler Fackrell was on the field for 58.5% of the defensive plays. Reggie Gilbert played 45.6%. So even if the Smiths account for the loss of Matthews -- and first-round flop Nick Perry who's currently a free agent -- that leaves Fackrell, Gilbert, and Gary vying for what's most likely the third-most snaps at the edge-rusher spot. And with more horses at the position this year, Pettine is primed to go even deeper with his rotation at the position in 2019 -- and beyond -- spelling even more of an uphill climb for Gary to find substantial playing time in the few first years of his rookie deal. In May, I listed Gary as one of the rookies in need of a redshirt season mainly due to his rawness as a pass rusher. And there's a good chance he'll be pushed into a redshirt type of debut NFL season then enter his second season in a crowded edge-rusher room in Green Bay once again, thereby making it difficult for him to live up to the expectations that come with being the No. 12 overall selection in the draft.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't know just how long a full recovery from Achilles surgery will take:

Aaron Rodgers spoke about how Bart Starr impacted his life and countless others:

All the best action from Tuesday's final open OTA:

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about Jaire Alexander's overflowing confidence:

Another former Packers defensive starter joins Jake Ryan in Jacksonville:

One of the reasons Kenny Clark keeps showing up on all the Under-25 all-star lists:

Shawn Wagner of Acme Packing Co. looks at the Packers' cornerback situation and who might win the last one or two spots:

Cheesehead TV's Maggie Loney anticipates a more balanced Packers offense:

