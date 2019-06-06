Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying he expects "a big bounce-back year" from tight end Jimmy Graham.
“He’s healthy, he’s feeling good," Rodgers told reporters after Tuesday's OTA. "This offense, I think, fits him and his body type.”
Graham, who caught 55 passes for 636 yards but scored only two touchdowns in his first season with the Packers, told TV reporters at a charity event Sunday that he's determined to "prove a lot of people wrong" in the 2019 season.
Rodgers explained why he thinks Graham could thrive in new coach Matt LaFleur's offense:
“The league’s about matchups. I think that’s what I’m liking about this offense. We’re constantly trying to find ways to get those guys in positive matchups. Every play has a scheme or a motion or an adjustment that can get those guys to be the No. 1 or 2 in the progression. If you’re throwing the ball on time, that’s where it’s going to go. So more opportunities for Jimmy. Some of the stuff we’re doing gives him opportunities to get the ball in rhythm instead of relying on off-schedule or third or fourth read on the play.”
Oddly, Graham earns a spot The MMQB's All-Over-30 NFL team, but Rodgers (age 35) does not (being beaten out by over-40-year-olds Tom Brady and Drew Brees:
Tight End
Jimmy Graham, Packers—32 years, six months
Jared Cook, Saints—32 years, one month
Greg Olsen, Panthers—34 years, two months
If you’re an NFL tight end who wants to play for a long time, you’d better be a receiver. At least, that’s what the pool of 30-plus-year-olds suggested. The only other options here were Delanie Walker and Vernon Davis, who are also predominantly receivers, or Jason Witten, who has been away from the game for a year. It’s concerning to not have a blocking tight end (we strongly considered taking Buffalo’s Lee Smith just to fill that void), but if we go goal-line or want to smash the ball inside, we’ll put backup tackle Anthony Castonzo at that spot (like Seattle did last year with George Fant).
The Packers' much-anticipated preseason game against the Raiders in Winnipeg finally is official:
The Packers' preseason schedule is set:
