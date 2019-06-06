Photos: Green Bay Packers practice, June 4, 2019
Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a pass during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) hands the ball off to running back Kapri Bibbs (35) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Kapri Bibbs (35) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back Dexter Williams (22) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Sheldon (58) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tackles Gerhard de Beer (72) and Jason Spriggs (78) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before OTA practice Tuesday.
Tackles and guards warm up during OTAs Tuesday in Green Bay.
Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Manny Wilkins (right) share a moment during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes a receiver Tuesday during OTA workouts.
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins looks at an open receiver during passing drills at OTAs.
Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a ball at OTAs Tuesday afternoon.
Packers cornerback Josh Jackson secures the football during secondary drills at OTAs on Tuesday.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands off to running back Tra Carson Tuesday afternoon.
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins hands off to Packers running back Kapri Bibbs at OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers running back Dexter Williams finds open space during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers center Corey Linsley and guard Elgton Jenkins go through blocking drills Tuesday.
Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman defends works with offensive guard Alex Light.
Linebacker Preston Smith stretches during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Linebacker Rashan Gary stretches with the defense before OTA drills.
Lane Taylor stretches during OTA warmups Tuesday.
Yosh Nijman and Bryan Bulaga run a blocking drill Tuesday at OTAs.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands the ball off to Jamaal Williams.
Wide receiver Teo Redding catches a ball in the end zone from quarterback DeShone Kizer Tuesday.
Wide receiver Jawill Davis stops and makes a quick turn to catch the ball.
Tight end Jimmy Graham catches a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle at OTAs.
Wide receiver Teo Redding snags a ball thrown by Aaron Rodgers.
Tight end Jimmy Graham prepasres to catch a pass during OTA drills Tuesday.
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying he expects "a big bounce-back year" from tight end Jimmy Graham.

    “He’s healthy, he’s feeling good," Rodgers told reporters after Tuesday's OTA. "This offense, I think, fits him and his body type.”

    Graham, who caught 55 passes for 636 yards but scored only two touchdowns in his first season with the Packers, told TV reporters at a charity event Sunday that he's determined to "prove a lot of people wrong" in the 2019 season.

    Rodgers explained why he thinks Graham could thrive in new coach Matt LaFleur's offense:

    “The league’s about matchups. I think that’s what I’m liking about this offense. We’re constantly trying to find ways to get those guys in positive matchups. Every play has a scheme or a motion or an adjustment that can get those guys to be the No. 1 or 2 in the progression. If you’re throwing the ball on time, that’s where it’s going to go. So more opportunities for Jimmy. Some of the stuff we’re doing gives him opportunities to get the ball in rhythm instead of relying on off-schedule or third or fourth read on the play.”

    You can read more from Rodgers here via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire:

    Oddly, Graham earns a spot The MMQB's All-Over-30 NFL team, but Rodgers (age 35) does not (being beaten out by over-40-year-olds Tom Brady and Drew Brees:

    Tight End

    Jimmy Graham, Packers—32 years, six months

    Jared Cook, Saints—32 years, one month

    Greg Olsen, Panthers—34 years, two months

    If you’re an NFL tight end who wants to play for a long time, you’d better be a receiver. At least, that’s what the pool of 30-plus-year-olds suggested. The only other options here were Delanie Walker and Vernon Davis, who are also predominantly receivers, or Jason Witten, who has been away from the game for a year. It’s concerning to not have a blocking tight end (we strongly considered taking Buffalo’s Lee Smith just to fill that void), but if we go goal-line or want to smash the ball inside, we’ll put backup tackle Anthony Castonzo at that spot (like Seattle did last year with George Fant).

    You can check out Andy Benoit's entire All-Over-30 team here:

    The Packers' much-anticipated preseason game against the Raiders in Winnipeg finally is official:

    Rodgers is excited about playing in the Great White North:

    The nomadic Raiders are pumped about it as well:

    The Packers' preseason schedule is set:

    Rodgers gets in what hopefully will be the last word on the beer-chugging prowess of NFL quarterbacks:

    ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about how Matt LaFleur's injury could have a chilling effect on the basketball being played at Lambeau Field:

    No mention here of Mason Crosby, but the Packers' veteran knows how tenuous NFL kicking jobs can be:

    With their influx of new pass rushers, the Packers will be looking to narrow that gap with Khalil Mack's Bears:

    And finally: Well-deserved honors for longtime Los Angeles Times NFL reporter Sam Farmer, one of the nicest guys in the business:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

