Readers share pictures with Bart Starr
A Packers fan shakes hands with Bart Starr. Submitted by Kyle Steinke
Mike Steeno with Bart Starr at Fan Photo Day. Submitted by Mike Steeno
A signed photo of a fan with Bart Starr Submitted by Brian Heiman
A young fan poses for a photo with Bart Starr. Submitted by Steve Meyers
A fan meets with Bart Starr. Submitted by Tom Zak
Bart Starr meets the Green Bay Demon Submitted by Dale Cooley
Packers fans pose with Bart Starr during Packer Training Camp in 1975. Submitted by Steve Ciha
My son Mike and Emily attended a Packer Family Night years ago and were honored to meet and talk with Bart Starr after the dinner. He took the time to make my granddaughter feel special and cemented a life long respect for the man he was. Submitted by William Bingham
A reader-submitted this photo from the 1970s of Bart Starr. Submitted by Neal Zondlo
Bart Starr with fans in 1982. Submitted by Dan Roeglin
Fans met Bart and Cherry after the Super Bowl victory January 1997 in New Orleans. Submitted by Alan Farley
A fan poses with Bart Starr. Submitted by Brian Anderson
Fans pose around Bart Starr. Submitted by Clyde Maxwell
A fan poses with children and Bart Starr. Submitted by Brad Stoklasa
A fan shakes hands with Bart Starr. Submitted by Tom Schaffer
Packers picture day. We got to cut in line because my grandpa was a good friend of his and he waived us up when he saw him. Rest of the long line wasn’t too happy, but we sure felt special. Submitted by James Schintgen
    GREEN BAY – Plans for a celebration of Bart Starr’s life in Green Bay are being finalized and could be announced as early as Friday, his son Bart Starr Jr. said.

    Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy told WTMJ-AM 620 last week a celebration would be planned around “an early home game” this fall. It’s unclear whether that means a halftime ceremony, a separate celebration on the Saturday before the game or both.

    “We’ll know something soon,” Starr Jr. said Thursday. “I’m hoping, actually, within maybe 24 to 48 hours we’ll get all the details finalized on that. That’d be great.”

    Starr, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and leader of Vince Lombardi’s championship teams, died May 26 in Birmingham, Alabama. His health had declined since he suffered a near-fatal stroke in September 2014. He was 85.

    A public memorial of Starr's life is set for Sunday at Samford University in Birmingham. Potential speakers, pending travel arrangements, include Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker and former teammate and Packers center Bill Curry, among other friends and family.

    “We’ll have a few speakers,” Starr Jr. said. “Just sort of a nice, upbeat tribute.”

    A private ceremony was held last week in Birmingham. Among Packers representatives at the service were quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, as well as Murphy.

    Starr Jr. said the appearances by Rodgers and Favre were unexpected but greatly appreciated. Both spoke briefly upon request from Starr’s wife, Cherry.

    “You can imagine what a delightful surprise that was,” Starr Jr. said, “and they didn’t have to do that. That shows you the kind of people, and they’re not trying to get any credit for that. They were doing it behind the scenes, quietly. They had a moment to contemplate whether they should even do something like that. They chose to, and it certainly filled all of us with gratitude, and you can imagine what my mom thought about that. She’s close to both of them.

    “Mom asked them if they would just say a couple words, and I thought that was very kind of them to do so.”

    Packers minicamp closed to public

    The Packers announced Friday that their mandatory minicamp practices, set for Tuesday through Thursday at Clarke Hinkle Field, will be closed to the public.

    Fans were able to view the three OTA practices that were open to the media, but that will not be the case next week.

