We'll start with Dan Hanzus of NFL.com picking a 2019 MVP for every team. No surprise here when it comes to the Packers, although it's further evidence that the national media expect the new offensive scheme (rather than an influx of talent) to get Aaron Rodgers back on track.

Hanzus writes:

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, QB We're buying on the Aaron Rodgers Gets His Mojo Back narrative this offseason. Rodgers and the Packers veered into an offensive cul-de-sac in recent years, finishing 12th or worse in three of the past four seasons, and a fresh start was necessary and overdue. Enter young new coach Matt LaFleur and the philosophy he brings from his time as Sean McVay's offensive coordinator. On paper, a return to form for Rodgers makes sense. Of course, you can argue the Packers should have done a better job of adding offensive playmakers, but you can view this as an organizational sign of faith in their superstar quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is an easy guy to believe in.

Aaron Rodgers during practice May 21, 2019. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

You can see the anticipated MVP for every team here:

Will Alvin Kamara be the key to the Saints' season? Who will power the Panthers? @DanHanzus predicts the 2019 MVP for each team in the NFC.https://t.co/UaqZlZLlc2pic.twitter.com/PJkMk3Aw41 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 5, 2019

And now for something completely different regarding Rodgers:

Rodgers is an impact player in the financial world as well:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Aaron Rodgers co-founds $50 million venture capital fund https://t.co/6R0uhnYZcz#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) June 6, 2019

Plans for a ceremony in Green Bay honoring Packers icon Bart Starr could be finalized soon, write Ryan Wood:

Bart Starr Jr. says plans could be firmed up "within maybe 24 to 48 hours." https://t.co/1lBwMaTcMs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 6, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about how Rodgers wants to throw to Davante Adams even more in 2019:

200 targets for Davante Adams? That might be Aaron Rodgers' dream https://t.co/U9PwJfmkw4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 6, 2019

Are the Packers in good hands with young receivers such as Equanimeous St. Brown?

Among rookie WR's last season, Equanimeous St. Brown led the draft class with the most targets (34) without having a drop.#Packers#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/rhSf505vyH — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) June 5, 2019

The Packers will be employing an outside zone running scheme under Matt LaFleur:

Detroit’s run blockers led the way in the NFC North a season ago! pic.twitter.com/graEFjx5FK — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 7, 2019

Packers coaches envision second-year linebacker Oren Burks elevating his play:

Packers working on better vision from second-year LB Oren Burks https://t.co/TFyI1m8VL6 — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) June 6, 2019

And finally: If you want a shout-out from Brett Favre, it can be yours .... for a price:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: These are the Wisconsin athletes who can give you a personalized shout-out on Cameo, including Brett Favre https://t.co/gzSxgmHq02#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) June 6, 2019