We'll start with Dan Hanzus of NFL.com picking a 2019 MVP for every team. No surprise here when it comes to the Packers, although it's further evidence that the national media expect the new offensive scheme (rather than an influx of talent) to get Aaron Rodgers back on track.
Hanzus writes:
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, QB
We're buying on the Aaron Rodgers Gets His Mojo Back narrative this offseason. Rodgers and the Packers veered into an offensive cul-de-sac in recent years, finishing 12th or worse in three of the past four seasons, and a fresh start was necessary and overdue. Enter young new coach Matt LaFleur and the philosophy he brings from his time as Sean McVay's offensive coordinator. On paper, a return to form for Rodgers makes sense. Of course, you can argue the Packers should have done a better job of adding offensive playmakers, but you can view this as an organizational sign of faith in their superstar quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is an easy guy to believe in.
You can see the anticipated MVP for every team here:
And now for something completely different regarding Rodgers:
Rodgers is an impact player in the financial world as well:
Plans for a ceremony in Green Bay honoring Packers icon Bart Starr could be finalized soon, write Ryan Wood:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about how Rodgers wants to throw to Davante Adams even more in 2019:
Are the Packers in good hands with young receivers such as Equanimeous St. Brown?
The Packers will be employing an outside zone running scheme under Matt LaFleur:
Packers coaches envision second-year linebacker Oren Burks elevating his play:
And finally: If you want a shout-out from Brett Favre, it can be yours .... for a price:
