Photos: Green Bay Packers practice, June 4, 2019
Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a pass during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) hands the ball off to running back Kapri Bibbs (35) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Kapri Bibbs (35) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back Dexter Williams (22) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Sheldon (58) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tackles Gerhard de Beer (72) and Jason Spriggs (78) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before OTA practice Tuesday.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before OTA practice Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Tackles and guards warm up during OTAs Tuesday in Green Bay.
Tackles and guards warm up during OTAs Tuesday in Green Bay. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Manny Wilkins (right) share a moment during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Manny Wilkins (right) share a moment during OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes a receiver Tuesday during OTA workouts.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes a receiver Tuesday during OTA workouts. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins looks at an open receiver during passing drills at OTAs.
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins looks at an open receiver during passing drills at OTAs. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a ball at OTAs Tuesday afternoon.
Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a ball at OTAs Tuesday afternoon. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers cornerback Josh Jackson secures the football during secondary drills at OTAs on Tuesday.
Packers cornerback Josh Jackson secures the football during secondary drills at OTAs on Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands off to running back Tra Carson Tuesday afternoon.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands off to running back Tra Carson Tuesday afternoon. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins hands off to Packers running back Kapri Bibbs at OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins hands off to Packers running back Kapri Bibbs at OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers running back Dexter Williams finds open space during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Packers running back Dexter Williams finds open space during OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers center Corey Linsley and guard Elgton Jenkins go through blocking drills Tuesday.
Packers center Corey Linsley and guard Elgton Jenkins go through blocking drills Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman defends works with offensive guard Alex Light.
Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman defends works with offensive guard Alex Light. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Linebacker Preston Smith stretches during OTA workouts Tuesday.
Linebacker Preston Smith stretches during OTA workouts Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Linebacker Rashan Gary stretches with the defense before OTA drills.
Linebacker Rashan Gary stretches with the defense before OTA drills. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Lane Taylor stretches during OTA warmups Tuesday.
Lane Taylor stretches during OTA warmups Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Yosh Nijman and Bryan Bulaga run a blocking drill Tuesday at OTAs.
Yosh Nijman and Bryan Bulaga run a blocking drill Tuesday at OTAs. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands the ball off to Jamaal Williams.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands the ball off to Jamaal Williams. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wide receiver Teo Redding catches a ball in the end zone from quarterback DeShone Kizer Tuesday.
Wide receiver Teo Redding catches a ball in the end zone from quarterback DeShone Kizer Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wide receiver Jawill Davis stops and makes a quick turn to catch the ball.
Wide receiver Jawill Davis stops and makes a quick turn to catch the ball. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Tight end Jimmy Graham catches a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle at OTAs.
Tight end Jimmy Graham catches a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle at OTAs. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wide receiver Teo Redding snags a ball thrown by Aaron Rodgers.
Wide receiver Teo Redding snags a ball thrown by Aaron Rodgers. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Tight end Jimmy Graham prepasres to catch a pass during OTA drills Tuesday.
Tight end Jimmy Graham prepasres to catch a pass during OTA drills Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Dan Hanzus of NFL.com picking a 2019 MVP for every team. No surprise here when it comes to the Packers, although it's further evidence that the national media expect the new offensive scheme (rather than an influx of talent) to get Aaron Rodgers back on track.

    Hanzus writes:

    Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, QB

    We're buying on the Aaron Rodgers Gets His Mojo Back narrative this offseason. Rodgers and the Packers veered into an offensive cul-de-sac in recent years, finishing 12th or worse in three of the past four seasons, and a fresh start was necessary and overdue. Enter young new coach Matt LaFleur and the philosophy he brings from his time as Sean McVay's offensive coordinator. On paper, a return to form for Rodgers makes sense. Of course, you can argue the Packers should have done a better job of adding offensive playmakers, but you can view this as an organizational sign of faith in their superstar quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is an easy guy to believe in.

    You can see the anticipated MVP for every team here:

    And now for something completely different regarding Rodgers:

    Rodgers is an impact player in the financial world as well:

    Plans for a ceremony in Green Bay honoring Packers icon Bart Starr could be finalized soon, write Ryan Wood:

    ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about how Rodgers wants to throw to Davante Adams even more in 2019:

    Are the Packers in good hands with young receivers such as Equanimeous St. Brown?

    The Packers will be employing an outside zone running scheme under Matt LaFleur:

    Packers coaches envision second-year linebacker Oren Burks elevating his play:

    And finally: If you want a shout-out from Brett Favre, it can be yours .... for a price:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

