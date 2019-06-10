Photos: Green Bay Packers practice, June 4, 2019
Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a pass during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins (18) hands the ball off to running back Kapri Bibbs (35) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Kapri Bibbs (35) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) preforms a drill during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back Dexter Williams (22) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Sheldon (58) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tackles Gerhard de Beer (72) and Jason Spriggs (78) during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities practice on June 4, 2019 in Ashwaubanon, Wis. Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Chris Kohley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before OTA practice Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Tackles and guards warm up during OTAs Tuesday in Green Bay. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Manny Wilkins (right) share a moment during OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes a receiver Tuesday during OTA workouts. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins looks at an open receiver during passing drills at OTAs. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman catches a ball at OTAs Tuesday afternoon. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers cornerback Josh Jackson secures the football during secondary drills at OTAs on Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands off to running back Tra Carson Tuesday afternoon. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers quarterback Manny Wilkins hands off to Packers running back Kapri Bibbs at OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers running back Dexter Williams finds open space during OTA workouts Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers center Corey Linsley and guard Elgton Jenkins go through blocking drills Tuesday. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman defends works with offensive guard Alex Light. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Linebacker Preston Smith stretches during OTA workouts Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Linebacker Rashan Gary stretches with the defense before OTA drills. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Lane Taylor stretches during OTA warmups Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Yosh Nijman and Bryan Bulaga run a blocking drill Tuesday at OTAs. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands the ball off to Jamaal Williams. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wide receiver Teo Redding catches a ball in the end zone from quarterback DeShone Kizer Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wide receiver Jawill Davis stops and makes a quick turn to catch the ball. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Tight end Jimmy Graham catches a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle at OTAs. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wide receiver Teo Redding snags a ball thrown by Aaron Rodgers. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Tight end Jimmy Graham prepasres to catch a pass during OTA drills Tuesday. Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with John Breech of CBS Sports calculating the number of miles that each NFL team will travel during the 2019 season. The Packers are fortunate in that they rank in the bottom 10 of teams whose schedules dictate how far they must go over the course of the 17-week regular season:

    2019 NFL travel miles

    (Road games where team travels more than 2,000 miles in parentheses)

    23. Packers: 12,966
    24. Vikings: 12,604
    25. Colts: 11,828
    26. Titans: 10,706
    27. Eagles: 10,346
    28. Patriots: 9,906
    29. Redskins: 9,358
    30. Bills: 8,710
    31. Giants: 8,112
    32. Jets: 6,730

    Those are the 10 teams that must travel the fewest miles; here are the 10 that must travel the most:

    1. Raiders: 32,023* (1)
    2. Rams: 29,974* (3)
    3. Chargers: 28,262** (2)
    4. Seahawks: 27,484 (5)
    5. 49ers: 25,512 (4)
    6. Buccaneers: 24,532* (2)
    7. Jaguars: 22,508* (1)
    8. Panthers: 22,008* (1)
    9. Cardinals: 21,774
    10. Texans: 21,368* (1)

    (*) = playing in London
    (**) = playing in Mexico City

    What does it all mean? Breech sums it up:

    Now, if you're wondering whether or not flying a bunch of miles can actually impact the way a team plays, the answer to that question seems to be maybe, but only if the team is going on an extremely long road trip. 

    You can read Breech's entire story here:

    Bart Starr was remembered for his compassion Sunday during a public memorial in Alabama:

    Will Mike Pettine work wonders with the infusion of talent the Packers have made on defense? Pete Dougherty writes that expectations should be high:

    The weekend of the Packers' home opener will be filled with celebrations of Bart Starr's life:

    The Packers can scheme ways to help first-round pick Rashan Gary get to the quarterback, writes Dan Wussow of the Packers Wire:

    According to Pro Football Focus, Aaron Rodgers isn't even the second-best fantasy football quarterback for 2019. As one of five candidates for that distinction (behind clear-cut No. 1 Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs), Rodgers does have some strong selling points, writes PFF's Jeff Ratcliffe:

    By all accounts, 2018 was a down year for Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer tossed just 25 touchdowns with the Packers offense sputtering its way through the regular season. But don’t let the numbers fool you. Rodgers still showed the ability to produce big plays with a league-high 16 completions of 40-plus yards.

    While the Packers didn’t bolster their wide receiver corps over the offseason, Rodgers has one of the league’s best pass catchers in Davante Adams at his disposal. He’ll also be operating a new-look Packers offense under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. While there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the near future in Green Bay, Rodgers has long stretches of elite fantasy production in his career and is certainly very capable of getting back to that level in 2019.

    You can learn who was the consensus choice for No. 2 here:

    Former Packers head coach/GM Mike Sherman is out in Montreal:

    And finally: Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on hand greeting fans before the Paul McCartney concert Saturday:

