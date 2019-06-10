Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with John Breech of CBS Sports calculating the number of miles that each NFL team will travel during the 2019 season. The Packers are fortunate in that they rank in the bottom 10 of teams whose schedules dictate how far they must go over the course of the 17-week regular season:

2019 NFL travel miles (Road games where team travels more than 2,000 miles in parentheses) 23. Packers: 12,966

24. Vikings: 12,604

25. Colts: 11,828

26. Titans: 10,706

27. Eagles: 10,346

28. Patriots: 9,906

29. Redskins: 9,358

30. Bills: 8,710

31. Giants: 8,112

32. Jets: 6,730

Those are the 10 teams that must travel the fewest miles; here are the 10 that must travel the most:

1. Raiders: 32,023* (1)

2. Rams: 29,974* (3)

3. Chargers: 28,262** (2)

4. Seahawks: 27,484 (5)

5. 49ers: 25,512 (4)

6. Buccaneers: 24,532* (2)

7. Jaguars: 22,508* (1)

8. Panthers: 22,008* (1)

9. Cardinals: 21,774

10. Texans: 21,368* (1) (*) = playing in London

(**) = playing in Mexico City

What does it all mean? Breech sums it up:

Now, if you're wondering whether or not flying a bunch of miles can actually impact the way a team plays, the answer to that question seems to be maybe, but only if the team is going on an extremely long road trip.

You can read Breech's entire story here:

If Jon Gruden hates traveling, then he's really going to hate the 2019 season: The Raiders travel more than anyone this year and will travel more miles than the Bills, Giants and Jets combined #Raiders#Giants#Jets#Patriots#Seahawks#Steelers#Billshttps://t.co/jx6bJ4Se8jpic.twitter.com/xJaDLxpkUa — John Breech (@johnbreech) June 3, 2019

Bart Starr was remembered for his compassion Sunday during a public memorial in Alabama:

Roger Goodell and Bill Curry were among seven guest speakers on hand to eulogize the life of Bart Starr at a service in Birmingham, Alabama. https://t.co/0ff6qpS93t — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 10, 2019

Will Mike Pettine work wonders with the infusion of talent the Packers have made on defense? Pete Dougherty writes that expectations should be high:

No GM in the NFL made as many big-ticket moves on defense this offseason as the #Packers. https://t.co/RKECk6hWL8 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 9, 2019

The weekend of the Packers' home opener will be filled with celebrations of Bart Starr's life:

#Packers, Starr family will celebrate Bart Starr's life on home opener weekend. Multiple events scheduled. Here's the plan:https://t.co/OO5SpHlvFDpic.twitter.com/qJhQir18qx — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) June 8, 2019

The Packers can scheme ways to help first-round pick Rashan Gary get to the quarterback, writes Dan Wussow of the Packers Wire:

3 ways the Packers can scheme Rashan Gary to early success https://t.co/L2NnV1RTtG — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) June 8, 2019

According to Pro Football Focus, Aaron Rodgers isn't even the second-best fantasy football quarterback for 2019. As one of five candidates for that distinction (behind clear-cut No. 1 Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs), Rodgers does have some strong selling points, writes PFF's Jeff Ratcliffe:

By all accounts, 2018 was a down year for Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer tossed just 25 touchdowns with the Packers offense sputtering its way through the regular season. But don’t let the numbers fool you. Rodgers still showed the ability to produce big plays with a league-high 16 completions of 40-plus yards. While the Packers didn’t bolster their wide receiver corps over the offseason, Rodgers has one of the league’s best pass catchers in Davante Adams at his disposal. He’ll also be operating a new-look Packers offense under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. While there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the near future in Green Bay, Rodgers has long stretches of elite fantasy production in his career and is certainly very capable of getting back to that level in 2019.

You can learn who was the consensus choice for No. 2 here:

Who is the No. 2 QB in fantasy this season??



PFF Fantasy’s @JeffRatcliffe helps answer that question ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/LG2vNtNdmMpic.twitter.com/XsIgfo6aXX — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 10, 2019

Former Packers head coach/GM Mike Sherman is out in Montreal:

Former Packers head coach Mike Sherman has been fired as coach of the Montreal Alouettes just days before start of CFL season https://t.co/gb7nnMm3kL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 8, 2019

And finally: Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on hand greeting fans before the Paul McCartney concert Saturday:

#Packers president Mark Murphy doing a photo op outside Lambeau before the #PaulMcCartney concert. pic.twitter.com/B5WEvRL60Q — Kendra Meinert (@KendraMeinert) June 8, 2019