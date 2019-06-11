CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with The MMQB's Albert Breer citing second-year wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a "name to watch" for the Packers.

Breer writes as one of his "10 Takeaways":

Name to watch in Green Bay going into minicamp, and training camp: Second-year receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The 6' 4", 206-pound 24-year-old is faster than the new staff anticipated he’d be, and has quickly picked up Matt LaFleur’s system, which is significantly different than Mike McCarthy’s. You know how big Aaron Rodgers’s arm is, and the Packers quarterback hasn’t been able to overthrow him in OTAs. Add Valdes-Scantling’s emergence to Jimmy Graham surprising the staff with his still-there movement skills, and it looks like Green Bay is going to have ways to take the pressure off No. 1 receiver Davante Adams.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. (Photo: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

Breer also writes about former Packers receiver Randall Cobb:

When Dallas media asked Randall Cobb about his new home a few weeks ago, he said, “I feel like a little kid—lost.” But he hasn’t looked that way to the coaches there. I’d expect to hear out of minicamp this week that Cobb is carrying significant momentum into the summer, in part because he’s been such a pro early on. And if it works out, the 28-year-old’s acquisition could look like a coup for the Cowboys’ front office. Signed to a one-year, $5 million deal, Cobb replaces Cole Beasley in the slot (with versatility to play outside. Beasley got a four-year, $29 million deal in Buffalo that will net him more than twice ($11.4 million) what Cobb will make in Dallas this year. What separated the two value-wise was durability. Beasley’s only missed one game over the last five years. Cobb has missed 11 games over the last three years.

You can read Breer's entire column here:

In @AlbertBreer's MMQB:

🏈The Texans, post-Brian Gaine

🏈Updates on Cam Newton's rehab

🏈Details on Joe Douglas's hire by the Jets

🏈Wentz's contract extension is a win all around

and much more: https://t.co/4sOMNhFyuZpic.twitter.com/QOOpr0NanW — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 10, 2019

With minicamp beginning today (all sessions closed to the public), Ryan Wood and Jim Owczarski review what we learned in OTAs:

After this week's mandatory minicamp, #Packers players and coaches will get a six-week summer break before reporting for training camp. https://t.co/BfgGXgjkP4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 11, 2019

The Packers brought a couple of tight ends into the fold:

With minicamp set to start Tuesday, the #Packers took care of business with the final unsigned player from their 2019 draft class. https://t.co/GRgjtsUiFp — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 10, 2019

Don't look for Packers fans to flock to Winnipeg:

The stadium might be small, but the tickets are expensive. https://t.co/MeF4rgVnXq — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 10, 2019

Pro Football Focus lists Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark among its top 50 players for 2019:

37. DL KENNY CLARK, GREEN BAY PACKERS

After earning an 87.8 overall grade and an 89.1 run-defense grade in his sophomore season in the NFL, Clark took a significant Year 3 leap as a pass-rusher. He went from 67.9 and 69.6 pass-rush grades in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to an astounding 88.8 pass-rush grade in 2018. He also finished the year ranked 11th in pass-rush win percentage (14.1%) and ninth in total pressure percentage (12.0%). Originally knocked for his undersized frame and short arms, Clark has risen above such critiques and now stands tall as one of the best defensive interiors in the NFL.

You can read more on the PFF rankings here:

Packers’ interior defender Kenny Clark checks in at No. 37 in the 2019 #PFF50 countdown!https://t.co/ugXYsi3mrXpic.twitter.com/IHc3VDmCXL — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 10, 2019

Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. writes on how Aaron Rodgers should benefit from the increased use of play action under new coach Matt LaFleur:

Matt LaFleur could return Aaron Rodgers to his past status as a destroyer of defenses when using play-action: https://t.co/UMxxNyJq6N — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) June 10, 2019

Where do the Packers' rank when it comes to franchise quarterbacks? Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com ranks the 32 NFL teams according to that criteria (dating through the start of the common-draft era in 1967, meaning Bart Starr isn't included), and he puts the Packers' combo of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers third behind No. 2 San Francisco (Joe Montana, Steve Young) and top-ranked Dallas (Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, among others):

Ranking all 32 teams based on their franchise QBs: Can the Joe Montana-led 49ers surpass Roger Staubach's Cowboys? (via @AliBhanpuri)https://t.co/Wk9kKrutw9pic.twitter.com/3BHvamrnSL — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 10, 2019

Former Packers player Jerry Kramer acknowledges the crowd while being honored at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Award-winning filmmaker and Wisconsin native Glenn Aveni is creating a documentary on former Packers guard and newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer. A Kickstarter campaign recently was launched. Veteran writer Bob Fox has all the details.

And finally: A powerful, moving account of the death of former Packers tight end Mitchell Henry:

Two years ago this month, former #Packers TE Mitchell Henry passed away at 24 after a seven-month battle with leukemia.



In April, I flew to Elizabethtown, Ky., to go catfishing with Mitchell's father, Terry, and learn more about the gentle giant who meant so much to so many: https://t.co/CYe8FGiqqs — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) June 10, 2019