We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making a huge donation to the football program at Cal, his alma mater:
Rodgers detailed his motivation for the gift – which will include a scholarship for junior college players who transfer to Cal, as Rodgers did – while speaking to reporters Tuesdayin the Packers locker room:
Packers safety Josh Jones has a new uniform number, but the numbers may not be working in his favor in Green Bay:
Tom Silverstein and Olivia Reiner analyze the Josh Jones situation:
The MMQB's Andy Benoit is still bothered by Ty Montgomery being a running back while wearing No. 88:
The long battle between Packers fan Russell Beckman and the Bears comes to a close:
The Packers' kicker competition has been pretty much a dead heat:
Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports hands out offseason grades for each NFC North team. Here's how he sums up his assessment of the Packers' moves:
Overall, the Packers got better this offseason. It's just not clear how much better they got and if the prices they paid for their upgrades will end being worth it. They also might come to regret their pricey additions in the long term. From a pure talent standpoint, the Packers are still trailing the Bears, even if the gap did shrink this offseason. If the defense makes an improvement and if Rodgers is liberated by a new offense, the Packers should compete for the division crown, but those are both big ifs.
Grade: B
You can read more about the NFC North offseason grades here.
Some former Packers could resurface in the XFL:
And finally: Tuesday was Vince Lombardi's birthday, and here's a look at his iconic power sweep:
