We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making a huge donation to the football program at Cal, his alma mater:

Thank you @AaronRodgers12!!



Aaron has made a seven-figure gift to the program that will be used to renovate the football locker room and create the Aaron Rodgers Football Scholarship.



🗞️ | https://t.co/RvqVXcSef0pic.twitter.com/wFQBfSbhh5 — Cal Football (@CalFootball) June 11, 2019

Rodgers detailed his motivation for the gift – which will include a scholarship for junior college players who transfer to Cal, as Rodgers did – while speaking to reporters Tuesdayin the Packers locker room:

Packers safety Josh Jones has a new uniform number, but the numbers may not be working in his favor in Green Bay:

Gutekunst added Adrian Amos in free agency and Darnell Savage Jr. in the draft, which could spell the end of Josh Jones' time in Green Bay. https://t.co/QHfO6HHYul — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 11, 2019

Tom Silverstein and Olivia Reiner analyze the Josh Jones situation:

📽️ Packers analysis: Josh Jones returns to team at minicamp, QBs adjust to new scheme https://t.co/KSZLzxGlkb via @PGpackersnews — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) June 11, 2019

The MMQB's Andy Benoit is still bothered by Ty Montgomery being a running back while wearing No. 88:

The NFL is often criticized for its strict uniform regulations, but @Andy_Benoit has some praise for the rules https://t.co/FdyEQovCF0 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 11, 2019

The long battle between Packers fan Russell Beckman and the Bears comes to a close:

Beckman sued the Bears in federal court because the team would not allow him to wear Packers gear on the sidelines of Soldier Field in December 2016. https://t.co/ygAsoRbxmR — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) June 11, 2019

The Packers' kicker competition has been pretty much a dead heat:

#Packers kickers on first day of minicamp:



Mason Crosby:

XP good

38L good

42R good

46L good

50R good



Sam Ficken:

XP good

38L good

42R good

46L good

50M good



Crosby now 13-15 this spring, Ficken 14-15. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 11, 2019

Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports hands out offseason grades for each NFC North team. Here's how he sums up his assessment of the Packers' moves:

Overall, the Packers got better this offseason. It's just not clear how much better they got and if the prices they paid for their upgrades will end being worth it. They also might come to regret their pricey additions in the long term. From a pure talent standpoint, the Packers are still trailing the Bears, even if the gap did shrink this offseason. If the defense makes an improvement and if Rodgers is liberated by a new offense, the Packers should compete for the division crown, but those are both big ifs. Grade: B

Some former Packers could resurface in the XFL:

A handful of former Packers players tried out at the first two XFL ‘showcases’ last week: https://t.co/oLIJPz49s1 — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) June 11, 2019

And finally: Tuesday was Vince Lombardi's birthday, and here's a look at his iconic power sweep:

What better way to celebrate Vince Lombardi's birthday today than with a chalkboard session on the famous @packers sweep. 👨‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/9E4DZuLpuZ — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 11, 2019