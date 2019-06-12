Photos: Green Bay Packers practice, June 11, 2019
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Eaton (84) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers players warm up during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (24) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Senior Advisor to Football Operations Ted Thompson during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker James Crawford (54) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) and head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Yosh Nijman (73) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (24) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Fadol Brown (98) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (24) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making a huge donation to the football program at Cal, his alma mater:

    Rodgers detailed his motivation for the gift  – which will include a scholarship for junior college players who transfer to Cal, as Rodgers did  – while speaking to reporters Tuesdayin the Packers locker room:

    Packers safety Josh Jones has a new uniform number, but the numbers may not be working in his favor in Green Bay:

    Tom Silverstein and Olivia Reiner analyze the Josh Jones situation:

    The MMQB's Andy Benoit is still bothered by Ty Montgomery being a running back while wearing No. 88:

    The long battle between Packers fan Russell Beckman and the Bears comes to a close:

    The Packers' kicker competition has been pretty much a dead heat:

    Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports hands out offseason grades for each NFC North team. Here's how he sums up his assessment of the Packers' moves:

    Overall, the Packers got better this offseason. It's just not clear how much better they got and if the prices they paid for their upgrades will end being worth it. They also might come to regret their pricey additions in the long term. From a pure talent standpoint, the Packers are still trailing the Bears, even if the gap did shrink this offseason. If the defense makes an improvement and if Rodgers is liberated by a new offense, the Packers should compete for the division crown, but those are both big ifs. 

    Grade: B

    You can read more about the NFC North offseason grades here.

    Some former Packers could resurface in the XFL:

    And finally: Tuesday was Vince Lombardi's birthday, and here's a look at his iconic power sweep:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

