We'll start with The MMQB's Michael Beller touting Packers running back Aaron Jones as one of his 2019 fantasy football "breakout candidates." While hyping Jones, Beller also gets in a dig at former Packers coach Mike McCarthy:

The only reason Jones is even eligible to be a breakout candidate this year is because of Mike McCarthy’s coaching malpractice. Despite the evidence of the previous season, remained committed to splitting work between Jones and Williams. Jones was electric yet again, turning 133 carries into 728 yards and eight touchdowns, and catching 26 passes for 206 yards and another score. Williams, meanwhile, plodded his way to 464 yards and three touchdowns on 121 carries. The two are at the top of Green Bay’s depth chart for the third straight season, but this should finally be the year that the team embraces Jones as its workhorse. Assuming new head coach Matt LaFleur goes in that direction, Jones is in line for a monster year. Previous results do not guarantee future performance, but Jones’s career to date provides a nice jumping off point, considering his workload over his the first two years of his career translates well to a full season as a workhorse on a per-start basis. He has played in 24 games, but started just 12, totaling 1,176 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 214 carries, and 228 receiving yards and one score on 35 receptions and 53 targets.

New coaches, new quarterbacks, new roles. @mbeller has five players ready to be 2019 fantasy breakouts: https://t.co/USMmrf3r80 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 11, 2019

The Packers defense clearly was ahead of the offense in minicamp:

“This is my first year, where I feel like the defense is ahead of the offense.” https://t.co/gGa5jfNjoL — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 13, 2019

After the final open minicamp practice, coach Matt LaFleur cited the need to clean up some things on offense:

At the end of minicamp today, Matt LaFleur said the offense still has a long way to go. He saw some "sloppiness" in the two-minute drill over the last few practices. 📽️: https://t.co/iVeT8c51cG via @PGpackersnews — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) June 12, 2019

Blake Martinez liked what he saw during the offseason program:

Finished my fourth OTA’s and I have to say it was the best one yet! Can’t wait for the season! packers #GoPackGohttps://t.co/JPpHoIeLX4 — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) June 12, 2019

Young tight end Robert Tonyan is making the most of his opportunities:

All the news you need to know from day two of #Packers minicamp. https://t.co/Ufq1bTAF6O — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 12, 2019

Mark your calendar for Donald Driver's charity softball game this summer:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Greg Jennings, Nick Collins among ex-Packers playing Donald Driver's charity softball game https://t.co/HNJN6yJuId#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) June 12, 2019

Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal writes about how there are no winners in Josh Jones' standoff with the Packers:

Tom Oates: Safety Josh Jones reports to minicamp but didn't do himself, or the Packers, any favors by skipping voluntary OTAs https://t.co/PZtqBhCyOKpic.twitter.com/wRE3theGVZ — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) June 12, 2019

Here's where Pro Football Focus puts Aaron Rodgers on its list of top 50 players for 2019:

It was only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers appeared on the #PFF50 countdown. He takes the No. 17 spot!https://t.co/tXPvpbMKOJpic.twitter.com/z9UdQNKIzz — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 12, 2019

Packers left tackle David Bahktiari fares even better:

LT David Bakhtiari claims the No. 13 spot on the #PFF50 countdown!https://t.co/tXPvpbMKOJpic.twitter.com/I4BpllP7FW — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 12, 2019

The Packers' NFC North rivals won't be featured on "Hard Knocks" (and remember, if the Packers fail to make the playoffs in 2019, they will be eligible to be featured on the show next year):

From last night: No, you won't be seeing Matt Patricia on Hard Knocks this fall https://t.co/AEHerb7GcL via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 12, 2019

The Green Bay housing market has been busy with Packers coming and going:

Ex-Packers Clay Matthews and Jeff Blasko sell Green Bay-area homes. Matthews is with Rams now and Blasko coaches in Cleveland. #Packershttps://t.co/euuFFEcu0Xpic.twitter.com/bE9IxjQYNr — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) June 12, 2019

And finally: Davante Adams' camp sounds like fun:

Few days left to sign up‼️ Parents lets get these kids better and have some fun. 6/15 is the date....see you there #One7pic.twitter.com/Qyv5G84jjA — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 12, 2019