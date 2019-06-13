Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with The MMQB's Michael Beller touting Packers running back Aaron Jones as one of his 2019 fantasy football "breakout candidates." While hyping Jones, Beller also gets in a dig at former Packers coach Mike McCarthy:
The only reason Jones is even eligible to be a breakout candidate this year is because of Mike McCarthy’s coaching malpractice. Despite the evidence of the previous season, remained committed to splitting work between Jones and Williams. Jones was electric yet again, turning 133 carries into 728 yards and eight touchdowns, and catching 26 passes for 206 yards and another score. Williams, meanwhile, plodded his way to 464 yards and three touchdowns on 121 carries. The two are at the top of Green Bay’s depth chart for the third straight season, but this should finally be the year that the team embraces Jones as its workhorse.
Assuming new head coach Matt LaFleur goes in that direction, Jones is in line for a monster year. Previous results do not guarantee future performance, but Jones’s career to date provides a nice jumping off point, considering his workload over his the first two years of his career translates well to a full season as a workhorse on a per-start basis. He has played in 24 games, but started just 12, totaling 1,176 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 214 carries, and 228 receiving yards and one score on 35 receptions and 53 targets.
You can read the entire article here:
The Packers defense clearly was ahead of the offense in minicamp:
After the final open minicamp practice, coach Matt LaFleur cited the need to clean up some things on offense:
Blake Martinez liked what he saw during the offseason program:
Young tight end Robert Tonyan is making the most of his opportunities:
Mark your calendar for Donald Driver's charity softball game this summer:
Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal writes about how there are no winners in Josh Jones' standoff with the Packers:
Here's where Pro Football Focus puts Aaron Rodgers on its list of top 50 players for 2019:
Packers left tackle David Bahktiari fares even better:
The Packers' NFC North rivals won't be featured on "Hard Knocks" (and remember, if the Packers fail to make the playoffs in 2019, they will be eligible to be featured on the show next year):
The Green Bay housing market has been busy with Packers coming and going:
And finally: Davante Adams' camp sounds like fun:
