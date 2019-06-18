CLOSE Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses how Aaron Rodgers can enhance the new offense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Michael Silver of NFL.com writing about how Aaron Rodgers is adapting to the new offense being installed by coach Matt LaFleur. One of the major issues concerns Rodgers' ability to change plays by calling audibles, something he did freely under former coach Mike McCarthy but a freedom that isn't as well suited to LaFleur's offense.

Silver writes:

The LaFleur-Rodgers football marriage is still in its honeymoon phase, meaning there are some potentially hard conversations about how much leeway Rodgers will have at the line of scrimmage looming. "It's a conversation in progress," Rodgers said when we spoke at his locker last Tuesday, punctuating his words with a short chuckle. "I don't think you want to ask me to turn off 11 years (of recognizing defenses). We have a number of check with mes and line-of-scrimmage stuff. It's just the other stuff that really not many people in this league can do. "That's not like a humblebrag or anything; that's just a fact. There aren't many people that can do at the line of scrimmage what I've done over the years. I mean, obviously, Tommy (Brady) can do it, no doubt. Peyton (Manning) could do it. Drew (Brees) can do it. (Patrick) Mahomes will be able to do it. Ben (Roethlisberger) has called the two-minute for years. There are a few of us who've just done it; it's kind of second nature. And that's just the icing on the cake for what I can do in this offense." So, to summarize: Rodgers wants to take advantage of his intelligence and experience to attack defenses, and LaFleur wants him to buy into a proven system that, because of its ambitious pre-snap activity and overall philosophy, restricts the quarterback's ability (and, theoretically, his incentive) to do so. This is not a mean-spirited staredown that will necessitate a clear winner emerging as its sole means of resolution. The situation is, however, somewhat tricky, and the way LaFleur and Rodgers navigate the terrain will go a long way toward determining whether the Pack's once-prolific attack gets back on track.

You can read Silver's entire article here:

One key issue Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers must navigate in their new partnership (via @MikeSilver)https://t.co/rTunhhRLq3pic.twitter.com/wiGwkK4FuR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 17, 2019

Silver expounded on the article later Monday on NFL Network:

Earlier on @NFLTotalAccess, @ScottHanson & I discussed my story on @AaronRodgers12 and new @packers coach Matt LaFleur as they adapt to one another's stylistic preferences. @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/XdPoOcnKGL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 17, 2019

ICYMI, Tom Silverstein addressed the Rodgers-LaFleur dynamic a day earlier:

At the team’s mandatory minicamp last week, LaFleur got a taste of what life will be like with the ball in Rodgers’ hands, but he really hasn’t seen anything yet. https://t.co/rdAMmLXKMT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 17, 2019

Jason Wilde writes about Rodgers' consistent campaigning for receiver Jake Kumerow for the Wisconsin State Journal:

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers' rave reviews of Packers receiver Jake Kumerow show no sign of stopping https://t.co/sDNGEg4vz1pic.twitter.com/RrEVSbepna — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) June 15, 2019

Pro Football Focus puts the Packers' WR corps under the microscope:

PFF's Billy Moy (@PFF_Billy) takes a deep dive into the PFF database and examines the WR competition in Green Bay: https://t.co/1enmpaM9sVpic.twitter.com/XrHywfJNkE — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 18, 2019

Green Bay boosted its tight end depth:

Roberts, 25, has appeared in 23 career games (five starts) after being chosen in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. https://t.co/U5VUBEaFsh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 17, 2019

The MMQB's Albert Breer thinks Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander could be a breakout star in 2010.

Breer writes:

Remember I said this (and if I’m wrong, I’m wrong): Packers CB Jaire Alexander has a good shot at being All-Pro, and maybe first-team All-Pro, in his second NFL season. He’s had a sparkling spring and has a coach, in coordinator Mike Pettine, who has a long history of making his corners (Darrelle Revis in New York, Stephon Gilmore in Buffalo, Joe Haden in Cleveland) shine. The cool part for Green Bay is, as GM Brian Gutekunst’s first draft pick, Alexander arrived after the team traded down and back up in the first round 2018, and picked up an extra 1 this year as a result. The Packers wound up using that pick, 30th overall, as part of a package to go up and take safety Darnell Savage with the 21st pick in April.

You can check out Breer's entire column here:

According to the Texans' training camp schedule (the Packers' has yet to be released):

The #Packers and Texans will have joint practices in Green Bay on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 before their preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 8. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) June 17, 2019

Pepper Burruss, who served for decades as the Packers' head trainer before moving into a different position four years ago, is retiring:

Pepper Burruss, the head trainer for the Packers for the past several decades, is stepping down this summer: https://t.co/9HhUGOMRoz — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) June 17, 2019

Evaluating the win totals that Vegas bookmakers are setting for the Packers and their NFC North rivals:

Offseason workout programs are a wrap — next up is training camp! @sbnationnfl blogs from the NFC North offer reasons why their teams will go over and under their Vegas win total in 2019.@wcgridiron@acmepackingco@prideofdetroit@dailynorsemanhttps://t.co/UkrtETcXxY — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) June 17, 2019

