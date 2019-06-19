Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the layout of the Packers' 2019 regular season schedule and their most interesting opponents. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
We'll start with Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com doing a power ranking of the eight NFL divisions and putting the NFC North in the top spot.
Rosenthal writes:
One way to evaluate which NFL division is the best: How many teams can you realistically imagine playing in Super Bowl LIV in Miami next February?
In the NFC North, it doesn't take many mental gymnastics to picture the Bears, Vikings or Packersmaking it to the title game. That's one reason why they take over the top spot in my annual, highly scientific look at which division is the best.
1) NFC North: Bears, Vikings, Packers, Lions
The North has a nice combination of quality quarterbacks and defense-leaning rosters. Mitchell Trubisky is the division's most unproven signal-caller, but he has incredible support in head coach Matt Nagy and the league's most talented defense. The Vikings' defense has an almost unprecedented amount of continuity under coach Mike Zimmer, while the Packers' defense could be more talented than Aaron Rodgers' side of the ball for the first time in a long time.
You can read more on how Rosenthal ranks the divisions here:
The Packers' training camp schedule is out:
There are plenty of 10:15 a.m. sessions but not much in the evening:
Getting off to a fast start will be essential for success in the Aaron Rodgers-Matt LaFleur relationship, writes Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co.:
Doug Farrar of the NFL Wire thinks Rodgers should go with the flow:
No, Brett Favre isn't planning to return to the NFL when he's 50 (at least, we don't think so):
Favre will be in Wisconsin this week for golf, and he appeared Tuesday on ESPN Radio:
Impressive stats for second-year cornerback Jaire Alexander:
Kapri Bibbs wasn't with the Packers for long, but came away impressed:
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford beat the Packers in the 2018 season finale while playing with a broken back:
And finally: Could the Packers' season-opening opponent really have had the NFL's worst offseason?
