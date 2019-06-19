CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the layout of the Packers' 2019 regular season schedule and their most interesting opponents. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com doing a power ranking of the eight NFL divisions and putting the NFC North in the top spot.

Rosenthal writes:

One way to evaluate which NFL division is the best: How many teams can you realistically imagine playing in Super Bowl LIV in Miami next February? In the NFC North, it doesn't take many mental gymnastics to picture the Bears, Vikings or Packersmaking it to the title game. That's one reason why they take over the top spot in my annual, highly scientific look at which division is the best. 1) NFC North: Bears, Vikings, Packers, Lions The North has a nice combination of quality quarterbacks and defense-leaning rosters. Mitchell Trubisky is the division's most unproven signal-caller, but he has incredible support in head coach Matt Nagy and the league's most talented defense. The Vikings' defense has an almost unprecedented amount of continuity under coach Mike Zimmer, while the Packers' defense could be more talented than Aaron Rodgers' side of the ball for the first time in a long time.

You can read more on how Rosenthal ranks the divisions here:

.@greggrosenthal examines each division heading into the 2019 season, ranking them 1-8. Which quartet reigns supreme? And who's bringing up the rear?https://t.co/squ2Go6IiHpic.twitter.com/ZTMazviQw5 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 17, 2019

The Packers' training camp schedule is out:

The lineup of 16 public practices is one more than the team had in its 2018 camp. https://t.co/38qcxvR6hM — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 18, 2019

There are plenty of 10:15 a.m. sessions but not much in the evening:

Start making your plans — the Packers have set their training camp schedule. pic.twitter.com/wxjQp7pNWH — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 18, 2019

Getting off to a fast start will be essential for success in the Aaron Rodgers-Matt LaFleur relationship, writes Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co.:

A fast start for the new-look Packers offense would quell any potential tug-of-war between Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers over changing playcalls: https://t.co/rYMgIl6zIg — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) June 18, 2019

Doug Farrar of the NFL Wire thinks Rodgers should go with the flow:

New on @TheNFLWire: Aaron Rodgers is used to transcending underperforming offenses. Now, with a new head coach and a new plan in place, perhaps he should ditch the "Jazz Odyssey" improvisation and play through the changes. https://t.co/OmEKUAGq8C — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 18, 2019

No, Brett Favre isn't planning to return to the NFL when he's 50 (at least, we don't think so):

Packers legend Brett Favre posted on Instagram that he's planning a return to play in the NFL in 2020. What does that mean?https://t.co/5fijBnMeai — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) June 18, 2019

Favre will be in Wisconsin this week for golf, and he appeared Tuesday on ESPN Radio:

"You look at it differently when you get to the age that Aaron's at now." @BrettFavre talking about the different stages of his career and how @AaronRodgers12 now relates. pic.twitter.com/tjjsx0HOIS — Wilde & Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) June 18, 2019

Impressive stats for second-year cornerback Jaire Alexander:

Expect big things from Jaire Alexander in his second season! pic.twitter.com/umD9jKchr7 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 18, 2019

Kapri Bibbs wasn't with the Packers for long, but came away impressed:

Being with @packers one of my best experiences I’ve had, locker room was amazing met some true pros I can call my life long friends on the football end the story remains true whenever your undrafted you can’t have one coach or two on your side you have to have everyone story tbc — 3KingBibbs5 (@KapriBibbs) June 18, 2019

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford beat the Packers in the 2018 season finale while playing with a broken back:

Lions QB Matthew Stafford reportedly played with a broken back last season https://t.co/i79PmoZaxb — MLive (@MLive) June 18, 2019

And finally: Could the Packers' season-opening opponent really have had the NFL's worst offseason?

John Fox believes Bears had NFL's worst offseasonhttps://t.co/Uco3kU6A0zpic.twitter.com/r9W960Mhc1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 18, 2019