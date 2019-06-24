Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Marc Sessler of NFL.com projecting one first-time Pro Bowl candidate for each team. His pick for the Packers is second-year cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Sessler writes:
GREEN BAY PACKERS: Jaire Alexander, CB, second NFL season: Giddy Packers fans discovered what they had in Alexander during a raucous playmaking performance against the Rams in Week 8. Los Angeles targeted the newbie nine times, but Alexander broke up a whopping five of those passes — more than any cover man logged in a single game all season, per Pro Football Focus. A perfect fit for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's system, Alexander has the tools to emerge as one of the division's most exciting defensive backs.
You can see all of Sessler's first-time Pro Bowl picks here:
On International Day of Yoga, Alexander led an outdoor class Friday in De Pere:
Our 2019 opponent previews kick off with the Packers' two biggest division rivals:
With the new coaching staff and so many new faces, the Packers are putting an emphasis on off-the-field bonding activities:
Brett Favre makes it clear he isn't coming out of retirement:
In case there were any questions about why Favre is so beloved by fans:
Aaron Rodgers congratulates his frequent pro-am partner:
Here's what Mike Daniels sounds like mic'd up during games:
We already knew that Packers top receiver Davante Adams knows how to get open:
But Marquez Valdes-Scantling had an even better separation rate last season, according to Pro Football Focus:
Cheesehead TV writes about what to expect from the Packers' running game:
And finally: Will tight end Jimmy Graham push the limits of Matt LaFleur's offense?
