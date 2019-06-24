Photos: Jaire Alexander with the Packers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and the rest of the defensive backfield celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and the rest of the defensive backfield celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) muffs a punt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) muffs a punt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) laugh during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.,
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) laugh during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) acknowledges a fan for wearing a number 23 jersey before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) acknowledges a fan for wearing a number 23 jersey before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) celebrates a fumble recovery with outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) celebrates a fumble recovery with outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and encouraging pat on the helmet during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and encouraging pat on the helmet during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signals no catch after defending a pass against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signals no catch after defending a pass against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles running back Todd Gurley (30) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles running back Todd Gurley (30) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) after a short reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) after a short reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) makes a sidelines catch tacked by Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) makes a sidelines catch tacked by Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Williams (15) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Williams (15) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) on Sunday. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) on Sunday. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi, Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
The cold weather ships in the breath of cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The cold weather ships in the breath of cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander against the Miami Dolphins during their football game on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander against the Miami Dolphins during their football game on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during practice on Clarke Hinkle Field Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during practice on Clarke Hinkle Field Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during practice on Clarke Hinkle Field Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during practice on Clarke Hinkle Field Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signals no catch after defending a pass against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signals no catch after defending a pass against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Marc Sessler of NFL.com projecting one first-time Pro Bowl candidate for each team. His pick for the Packers is second-year cornerback Jaire Alexander.

    Sessler writes:

    GREEN BAY PACKERS: Jaire Alexander, CB, second NFL season: Giddy Packers fans discovered what they had in Alexander during a raucous playmaking performance against the Rams in Week 8. Los Angeles targeted the newbie nine times, but Alexander broke up a whopping five of those passes — more than any cover man logged in a single game all season, per Pro Football Focus. A perfect fit for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's system, Alexander has the tools to emerge as one of the division's most exciting defensive backs.

    You can see all of Sessler's first-time Pro Bowl picks here:

    On International Day of Yoga, Alexander led an outdoor class Friday in De Pere:

    Our 2019 opponent previews kick off with the Packers' two biggest division rivals:

    With the new coaching staff and so many new faces, the Packers are putting an emphasis on off-the-field bonding activities:

    Brett Favre makes it clear he isn't coming out of retirement:

    In case there were any questions about why Favre is so beloved by fans:

    Aaron Rodgers congratulates his frequent pro-am partner:

    Here's what Mike Daniels sounds like mic'd up during games:

    We already knew that Packers top receiver Davante Adams knows how to get open:

    But Marquez Valdes-Scantling had an even better separation rate last season, according to Pro Football Focus:

    Cheesehead TV writes about what to expect from the Packers' running game:

    And finally: Will tight end Jimmy Graham push the limits of Matt LaFleur's offense?

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE