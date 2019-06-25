Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with The MMQB's Albert Breer writing more about how the Packers will grant Aaron Rodgers freedom to change play calls and improvise at the line of scrimmage within new coach Matt LaFleur's system, which is designed to take those decisions out of the quarterback's hands.
Breer writes:
Guys from the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan tree have become acquainted with what’s called the “double call.” The idea is for the coach to give the quarterback two calls, and a read to make the decision on which one is in on a given play. It’s great for younger quarterbacks, because it simplifies another element of the game, and safeguards them against snapping the offense into a bad call. Rodgers, on the other hand, has become accustomed to getting a play call and adjusting as he sees fit from there. So how will the Packers marry those two? As I understand it, the plan is to go with the double-call, while giving Rodgers the freedom to adjust past that.
Similarly, as those systems have entrusted protection calls to the center (again, to get the quarterback faster), the Packers will train Corey Linsley to manage that area of the game, with Rodgers having power to make corrections. The hope here, of course, would be to get the best of both worlds—giving Rodgers the option, but not the obligation, to make changes on the fly, getting him playing faster on some snaps, while taking advantage of his know-how on others.
Rodgers hails the NBA's newly crowned MVP:
Brett Favre has mended fences with Packers fans and developed a growing friendship with Rodgers, writes Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal:
Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top running backs on each of the NFL's 32 teams. MJD places the Packers' Aaron Jones in the No. 13 spot, with this comment:
13 Aaron Jones, RB,Packers
I've been high on Jones since he was drafted in 2017 (fifth round), and he's proven to be a valuable asset for the Packers' offense. He split carries with Jamaal Williams last season, but Jones was the far more effective back (Jones: 133 carries, 728 rush yards, eight rush TDs; Williams: 121 carries, 464 rush yards, three rush TDs). Jones' 5.47 yards per carry also led the league among running backs with at least 100 rushes. With Matt LaFleur leading the offense, Jones could be a top-10 back in 2019.
