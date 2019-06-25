Photos: Aaron Rodgers through the years
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barks at the referee against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barks at the referee against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes on a a run against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes on a a run against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is grabbed by his jersey on a scramble against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is grabbed by his jersey on a scramble against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before the
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points to Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers after giving him a championship belt as they celebrate winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011.
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick,
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick, is introduced by GM Ted Thompson on Sunday, April 24, 2005.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing a Hail Mary to win the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2015.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greets Brett Favre on the field after Favre's number was retired at halftime against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in November 2015.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing the game winning-touchdown in the closing seconds on Oct. 12, 2014, against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55), breaking Rodgers' collarbone during the first quarter of their game on Oct. 5, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers ($xxxxxxxx Avg./Year) The Packers made Rodgers the highest-paid player in the history of the game while locking him up to the age of xxx. Rodgers has been named NFL MVP twice and helped lead the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV.
Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers cheers as
Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers cheers as receivers Greg Jennings, left, and Jordy Nelson, right, celebrate Nelson's touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with the championship belt after throwing a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 25, 2011, at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers, right, gathers with family members incouding
Aaron Rodgers, right, gathers with family members incouding his mom Darla Rodgers, left, after being selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing an interception against the Seattle Seahawks the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sporting
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sporting the all denim look on Aug. 27, 2014, during the 51st annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at the Lambeau Field Atrium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Jordy Nelson celebrate their touchdown connection in the second quarter on Dec. 25, 2016, against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist in the air celebrating the NFC championship victory over the Chicago Bears as he leaves the field on Jan. 23, 2011, at Soldier Field.
Chicago Bears defenders Shea McClellin (99) and Isaiah
Chicago Bears defenders Shea McClellin (99) and Isaiah Frey (31) sack Aaron Rodgers on Nov. 4, 2013. Rodgers broke his collarbone on the play.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some fun during introductions before a game on Nov. 9, 2014, against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Hundley (7) and
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Hundley (7) and Aaron Rodgers (12) smile on the field after a win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2017.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals a change at the line while calling a play against the Minnesota Vikings, on Dec. 24, 2016, at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick,
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick, checks out Lambeau Field with quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell in April 2005.
Brett Favre, left, and Aaron Rodgers present at the
Brett Favre, left, and Aaron Rodgers present at the NFL Honors award show on Feb. 2, 2013, in New Orleans.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) far
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) far right, sits dejected on the bench during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson (58) on Sept.24, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady exchange words after their game Nob. 30, 2014, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) celebrates
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 16, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fists after defeating the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, 2016, at Soldier Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lies injured
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lies injured on the field during the second quarter on Dec. 28, 2014, at Lambeau Field.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, greets Gary Hermsen
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, greets Gary Hermsen of Little Chute on on Aug. 29, 2012, during the Green Bay Packers Welcome Back Luncheon.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws on the run over Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) on Sept. 28, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after the Packers scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter Dec. 21, 2014, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass to tight end Jermichael Finley against the New York Giants on Jan. 15, 2012, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb celebrate their 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the second quarter on Jan. 8, 2016, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center,
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, and receiver Greg Jennings, right, congratulate linebacker Clay Matthews as he returns to the sideline after intercepting a pass and running it in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 7, 2010, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers smiles while talking
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers smiles while talking with Mike McCarthy during organized team activities inside the Don Hutson Center Thursday, May 29, 2008.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with fans following a victory over the Chicago Bears on Jan. 2, 2011, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after throwing a Hail Mary for a touchdown on the last play before halftime in an NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants on Jan. 8, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes the defense against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 26, 2014, at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) celebrate a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 1, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers kid around during 2006 organized team activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fires a
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fires a 63-yard pass downfield to Greg Jennings at the end of the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2008, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Packers Welcome Back Luncheon 2013 on Aug. 28, 2013, in the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals for a first down against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 28, 2014, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs out
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs out of the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 11, 2015, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) puts
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) puts a juke move on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Travis Daniels (34) to score on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on Dec. 18, 2011, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs during the third quarter on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves the
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves the crowd after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in his first career start on Sept. 8, 2008, at Lambeau Field.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre and Green
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk after their Oct. 5, 2009, game at the Met
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with The MMQB's Albert Breer writing more about how the Packers will grant Aaron Rodgers freedom to change play calls and improvise at the line of scrimmage within new coach Matt LaFleur's system, which is designed to take those decisions out of the quarterback's hands.

    Breer writes:

    Guys from the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan tree have become acquainted with what’s called the “double call.” The idea is for the coach to give the quarterback two calls, and a read to make the decision on which one is in on a given play. It’s great for younger quarterbacks, because it simplifies another element of the game, and safeguards them against snapping the offense into a bad call. Rodgers, on the other hand, has become accustomed to getting a play call and adjusting as he sees fit from there. So how will the Packers marry those two? As I understand it, the plan is to go with the double-call, while giving Rodgers the freedom to adjust past that.

    Similarly, as those systems have entrusted protection calls to the center (again, to get the quarterback faster), the Packers will train Corey Linsley to manage that area of the game, with Rodgers having power to make corrections. The hope here, of course, would be to get the best of both worlds—giving Rodgers the option, but not the obligation, to make changes on the fly, getting him playing faster on some snaps, while taking advantage of his know-how on others.

    You can read Breer's entire column here:

    The gang at "Good Morning Football" weighs in on the topic:

    Rodgers hails the NBA's newly crowned MVP:

    Brett Favre has mended fences with Packers fans and developed a growing friendship with Rodgers, writes Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal:

    Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top running backs on each of the NFL's 32 teams. MJD places the Packers' Aaron Jones in the No. 13 spot, with this comment:

    13 Aaron Jones, RB,Packers

     I've been high on Jones since he was drafted in 2017 (fifth round), and he's proven to be a valuable asset for the Packers' offense. He split carries with Jamaal Williams last season, but Jones was the far more effective back (Jones: 133 carries, 728 rush yards, eight rush TDs; Williams: 121 carries, 464 rush yards, three rush TDs). Jones' 5.47 yards per carry also led the league among running backs with at least 100 rushes. With Matt LaFleur leading the offense, Jones could be a top-10 back in 2019.

    You can see who ranks ahead of and behind Jones here:

    With 16 open practices, the Packers are tied for first on this list:

    The Packers' fan base ranks sixth in the NFL in a study by an Emory University professor (but you have to wonder about any rankings that would place the Packers all the way down at No. 17 in terms of being a road attraction):

    And finally: New Packers safety Adrian Amos is going to the movies:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

