CLOSE Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the first four games of the Packers' regular season schedule. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports projecting players who would perfectly fill anticipated 2020 draft needs for NFC North teams. For the Packers, Trapasso targets TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Trapasso writes:

Reagor is exceptionally explosive on the field. He separates at all levels and racks up yards after the catch with ease. Also, quite impressively for being a sub 6-0 receiver, Reagor proved to be reliable in contested-catch situations last season. His leaping ability helps him a great deal in that area. With Marques Valdez-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore, the Packers have three second-year pros they grabbed in the middle to back end of the 2018 Draft who are all raw, size/speed specimens. While Scantling and St. Brown flashed as rookies, Scantling finished the season with only 38 receptions despite playing 64.3% of the snaps. St. Brown caught 21 passes. With Randall Cobb gone, and Geromino Allison set to hit free agency in 2020, even if MVS becomes a trustworthy No. 2 to Davante Adams, the Packers will need another quality receiver for the twilight of Rodgers' career. Reagor would bring Cobb-like quickness and the deep speed to accentuate Rodgers' vertical-passing prowess in Green Bay.

TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor catches a pass for a touchdown as Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley defends during a 2018 game in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo: The Associated Press)

You can read Trapasso's entire piece here:

Two WRs, a stud LT, and a sleeper outside rusher featured in my perfect prospect fits for teams in the NFC North https://t.co/jPwYR9fR7z — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) June 25, 2019

Our Packers opponent preview series features a look at the Denver Broncos:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Broncos will field familiar, formidable defense vs. Packers https://t.co/aWNwCgrVHS#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) June 26, 2019

One of Green Bay's native sons is returning to be honored:

"SportsCenter" anchor John Anderson is coming back to Green Bay this summer. https://t.co/GxYzmUrxMY — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) June 25, 2019

After backing up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Russell Wilson in Seattle, Brett Hundley plans to battle Kyle Murray for the starting quarterback spot in Arizona:

Brett Hundley willing to help Kyler Murray, but the veteran backup wants a chance to compete for the starting job https://t.co/VJZtP1Asoj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 25, 2019

The Bengals selected tackle Jonah Williams with the No. 12 pick in the first round, right before the Packers took Rashan Gary:

Jonah Williams is expected to be sidelined for the entirety of his rookie season: https://t.co/7RnO8sqfaq — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) June 25, 2019

Notable for his absence from this top-10 list: Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (Jared Cook checks in at No. 8):

Ranking the Top 10 Tight Ends for 2019, what teams really look for in TEs, the advantage that two-TE sets create, the Gronk factor and much more. @Andy_Benoit and @GGramling_SI discuss on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast https://t.co/cZtO9qLx7C — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 25, 2019

Rob Reischel is rolling along with his countdown of the 30 most important Packers players for ForbesSports:

At @ForbesSports, I continue my countdown of the 'Most Important #Packers' in 2019. At #29 is return ace @Trevor9Davis, who can be a special teams force if he's healthy. https://t.co/wRdyTjfDOb — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 20, 2019

My countdown of the '30 Most Important #Packers' continues with Oren Burks (@BangTimeBurks) at No. 28. https://t.co/RJEG7FtUuV — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 21, 2019

My countdown of the '30 Most Important Packers' in 2019 continues with Jake Kumerow (@jakekumerow) at No. 27. https://t.co/M673J08BE2 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 23, 2019

And finallly: Acme Packing Co. looks at what would've happened if every one-score game the Packers played since 2010 had gone the other way:

What if all of the Packers’ one-score games went differently since 2010? Mike McCarthy probably have been gone a year earlier and the Fail Mary wouldn’t exist: https://t.co/vxneux3kvv — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) June 25, 2019