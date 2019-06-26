Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the first four games of the Packers' regular season schedule. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
We'll start with Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports projecting players who would perfectly fill anticipated 2020 draft needs for NFC North teams. For the Packers, Trapasso targets TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor.
Trapasso writes:
Reagor is exceptionally explosive on the field. He separates at all levels and racks up yards after the catch with ease. Also, quite impressively for being a sub 6-0 receiver, Reagor proved to be reliable in contested-catch situations last season. His leaping ability helps him a great deal in that area.
With Marques Valdez-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore, the Packers have three second-year pros they grabbed in the middle to back end of the 2018 Draft who are all raw, size/speed specimens. While Scantling and St. Brown flashed as rookies, Scantling finished the season with only 38 receptions despite playing 64.3% of the snaps. St. Brown caught 21 passes.
With Randall Cobb gone, and Geromino Allison set to hit free agency in 2020, even if MVS becomes a trustworthy No. 2 to Davante Adams, the Packers will need another quality receiver for the twilight of Rodgers' career. Reagor would bring Cobb-like quickness and the deep speed to accentuate Rodgers' vertical-passing prowess in Green Bay.
You can read Trapasso's entire piece here:
Our Packers opponent preview series features a look at the Denver Broncos:
One of Green Bay's native sons is returning to be honored:
After backing up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Russell Wilson in Seattle, Brett Hundley plans to battle Kyle Murray for the starting quarterback spot in Arizona:
The Bengals selected tackle Jonah Williams with the No. 12 pick in the first round, right before the Packers took Rashan Gary:
Notable for his absence from this top-10 list: Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (Jared Cook checks in at No. 8):
Rob Reischel is rolling along with his countdown of the 30 most important Packers players for ForbesSports:
And finallly: Acme Packing Co. looks at what would've happened if every one-score game the Packers played since 2010 had gone the other way:
