Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

NOTE: The Morning Buzz is switching to its summer schedule and will resume appearing daily the week training camp opens in late July.

We'll start with Los Angeles Rams and former Wisconsin offensive tackle Rob Havenstein predicting big things out of new Packers coach Matt LaFleur. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal relates how impressed Havenstein was with LaFleur when LaFleur was offensive coordinator under Rams coach Sean McVay.

Oates writes:

Clearly, the Rams caught on to McVay’s offense quickly. Havenstein sees no reason why the Packers, coming off consecutive losing seasons, should have a problem getting comfortable in LaFleur’s version of the same offense. “With this level of professional athletes, it’s not going to take very long,” Havenstein said. “Guys usually get it or they don’t. It’s a personal thing. But it’s definitely not going to take you forever.” Havenstein said he really liked LaFleur as an offensive coordinator, calling him smart, detailed and someone players can relate to. “He was great for us,” Havenstein added.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses how Aaron Rodgers can enhance the new offense. (Photo: Olivia Reiner)

LaFleur also gets a ringing endorsement from former Cleveland Browns and Wisconsin tackle Joe Thomas, who recalled for Oates what he said about LaFleur on ESPN radio last spring:

“I was saying this is the next stud offensive coordinator that’s going to be the most sought-after coach after the season in my opinion because he’s got the pedigree,” Thomas said Tuesday. “He understands the most cutting-edge offense in the NFL, which is the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay offense.”

You can read Oates' entire column here:

The Packers somehow fail to make this list:

With all of the hype surrounding the Browns this offseason, they’re an easy pick to possibly reach the playoffs this season after posing a losing record in 2018 https://t.co/GLq19FCaDA — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 26, 2019

And Packers second-year wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling fails to make this one:

.@ReggieWayne_17 lists seven young wide receivers who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2019.https://t.co/83XhknkqV7pic.twitter.com/qHldYteQCb — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 26, 2019

The gang at "Good Morning Football" debates whether the Packers will win more games than the Bengals in 2019:

Which first year head coach will have more wins in 2019:



Zac Taylor or Matt LaFleur?



📺: @gmfbpic.twitter.com/DgAJ2BTyr1 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 26, 2019

Rob Reischel is counting down the 30 most important Packers players for ForbesSports:

My countdown of the '30 Most Important #Packers' in 2019 continues with OLB Kyler Fackrell at No. 26.https://t.co/DKUzIFsG5y — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 24, 2019

My countdown of the '30 Most Important #Packers' in 2019 continues with RB Jamaal Williams at No. 25.https://t.co/h7LoEfVGkG — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 25, 2019

#Packers CB Kevin King has had a rough start to his career, playing in just 15 games in two years and finishing only 10 of those. He checks in at No. 24 on my 'Most Important Packers' list at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/f7SmVjJjxt — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 26, 2019

The Packers protected the quarterback in 2018:

The Packers led the NFL in pass-blocking grade as a team in 2018! pic.twitter.com/oolc8dmvhP — PFF (@PFF) June 26, 2019

Cheesehead TV looks at whether the Packers should consider extending the contracts of Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell:

Vegas oddsmakers like Aaron Rodgers' chances of having a big bounce-back season:

The Westgate sportsbook opened up odds for the 2019 NFL MVP award, and Aaron Rodgers is tied for the second-lowest odds: https://t.co/AWIHGeDuud — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) June 26, 2019

And finally: This should be interesting:

When 24-year-old Aaron Jones isn’t looking to juke linebackers, dart past safeties, score touchdowns and perfect Lambeau Leaps, he’ll be charging ahead as the new co-host of Clubhouse Live. https://t.co/BqHp2TpHFS — Post-Crescent Media (@PostCrescent) June 27, 2019