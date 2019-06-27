Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Los Angeles Rams and former Wisconsin offensive tackle Rob Havenstein predicting big things out of new Packers coach Matt LaFleur. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal relates how impressed Havenstein was with LaFleur when LaFleur was offensive coordinator under Rams coach Sean McVay.
Oates writes:
Clearly, the Rams caught on to McVay’s offense quickly. Havenstein sees no reason why the Packers, coming off consecutive losing seasons, should have a problem getting comfortable in LaFleur’s version of the same offense.
“With this level of professional athletes, it’s not going to take very long,” Havenstein said. “Guys usually get it or they don’t. It’s a personal thing. But it’s definitely not going to take you forever.”
Havenstein said he really liked LaFleur as an offensive coordinator, calling him smart, detailed and someone players can relate to. “He was great for us,” Havenstein added.
LaFleur also gets a ringing endorsement from former Cleveland Browns and Wisconsin tackle Joe Thomas, who recalled for Oates what he said about LaFleur on ESPN radio last spring:
“I was saying this is the next stud offensive coordinator that’s going to be the most sought-after coach after the season in my opinion because he’s got the pedigree,” Thomas said Tuesday. “He understands the most cutting-edge offense in the NFL, which is the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay offense.”
