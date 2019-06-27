Photos: Matt LaFleur with the Packers
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shares his final thoughts on the state of the offense at the end of mandatory minicamp.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shares his final thoughts on the state of the offense at the end of mandatory minicamp. Olivia Reiner
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur assesses the team's development throughout OTAs.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur assesses the team's development throughout OTAs. Olivia Reiner
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses the focus on red zone offense and defense during the second open OTA.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses the focus on red zone offense and defense during the second open OTA. Olivia Reiner
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to quarterback Tim Boyle (8) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to quarterback Tim Boyle (8) during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (left)
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (left) laughs with new Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at his introductory press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to media on Feb. 18, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to media on Feb. 18, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    NOTE: The Morning Buzz is switching to its summer schedule and will resume appearing daily the week training camp opens in late July.

    We'll start with Los Angeles Rams and former Wisconsin offensive tackle Rob Havenstein predicting big things out of new Packers coach Matt LaFleur. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal relates how impressed Havenstein was with LaFleur when LaFleur was offensive coordinator under Rams coach Sean McVay.

    Oates writes:

    Clearly, the Rams caught on to McVay’s offense quickly. Havenstein sees no reason why the Packers, coming off consecutive losing seasons, should have a problem getting comfortable in LaFleur’s version of the same offense.

    “With this level of professional athletes, it’s not going to take very long,” Havenstein said. “Guys usually get it or they don’t. It’s a personal thing. But it’s definitely not going to take you forever.”

    Havenstein said he really liked LaFleur as an offensive coordinator, calling him smart, detailed and someone players can relate to. “He was great for us,” Havenstein added.

    LaFleur also gets a ringing endorsement from former Cleveland Browns and Wisconsin tackle Joe Thomas, who recalled for Oates what he said about LaFleur on ESPN radio last spring:

    “I was saying this is the next stud offensive coordinator that’s going to be the most sought-after coach after the season in my opinion because he’s got the pedigree,” Thomas said Tuesday. “He understands the most cutting-edge offense in the NFL, which is the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay offense.”

    You can read Oates' entire column here:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

