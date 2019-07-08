Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss Weeks 9-13 of the Packers' 2019 regular-season schedule. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
NOTE: The Morning Buzz is on its summer schedule of occasional appearances and will resume running daily the week training camp opens in late July.
We'll start with ESPN's Rob Demovsky writing more about the Aaron Rodgers-Matt LaFleur dynamic and how the Packers will try to blend Rodgers' desire to change play calls at the line of scrimmage into LeFleur's offense, which limits the quarterback's freedom to do so.
Demovsky writes:
"Some of that, you just have to figure out ultimately, but the most important thing is trust," Rodgers said. "It’s a real, true trust. And I think it just comes from conversation, him understanding that I’m just trying to win, and I have to trust my instincts, and me trusting him, that he’s calling what he thinks is the best play in that situation and that he needs me to make it work."
If it’s trust Rodgers values from a coach, what do LaFleur and his staff need from their quarterback?
"I expect him to be an extension of the coaching staff," LaFleur said. "I expect him to be a leader, to communicate and be the commander out on that field, and I think he’s demonstrated a really good job of that. It’s hard to learn a whole offense in an offseason, to have the ownership that you’re looking for, but I think he’s got a really solid foundation."
You can read the entire story here:
NFL.com's Elliott Harrison takes the latest stab at ranking the top quarterbacks of all time. The Packers' iconic trio of Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Rodgers all make the list, but in what order?
Meanwhile, Rodgers earns the No. 2 spot in CBS Sports' ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks for 2019:
The question is, how will Rodgers mesh with new coach Matt LaFleur? For years now, so many of us have been complaining about McCarthy's antiquated offensive system and how it wasn't putting Rodgers in a position to succeed. Well, the Packers have finally given Rodgers a coach who is supposed to be an offensive innovator. So, we'll find out in 2019 if McCarthy was responsible for Rodgers' slight decline or if Rodgers himself deserves some blame.
With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Rodgers takes the top spot away from Mahomes a year from now. But it also wouldn't be surprising if he slides down the list. Either way, 2019 should be a very revealing season.
You can read the entire list here:
Rodgers is among the many Packers saluting the Women's World Cup champions:
Packers backup quarterback DeShone Kizer tells Jim Owczarski that he envisions himself as "a future Super Bowl MVP":
Our 2019 Packers opponent preview series rolls on:
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari talks beer chugging and pass catching:
If Packers linemen indeed do use a "hugging" technique, the story points out that it's legal and not holding:
An SI.com "insider who has studied film on every NFL squad lets it rip" with fantasy football advice regarding Packers players:
I like Aaron Jones quite a bit. I like Jamaal Williams as a second back. They don't need to have a back carry 22 times. This offense is more about formations and personnel groupings. It's not about pounding the ball.
In this offense you don't necessarily need a No. 1 receiver. But can Davante Adams be that guy? Yes, he can. Green Bay will need one of the second-year receivers to step up. That will more than likely be Equanimeous St. Brown. He's a fluid guy, and he's big [6' 5", 214 pounds]. J'mon Moore, their fourth-round pick last year, didn't play much, but I thought he was really talented out of Mizzou.
Jimmy Graham isn't a good blocker. He can still be a factor as a receiver, but will he catch 80 balls? I doubt it. Jace Sternberger, their third-round pick from Texas A&M, I really liked on tape. He can be a solid NFL tight end.
You can get all of the SI.com insider's fantasy projections here:
More evidence of Aaron Jones' explosiveness:
Interestingly, the 2011 Packers (who went 15-1 but were upset in the playoffs) make this list but the 2010 Super Bowl champs don't:
The Packers were the best of a mediocre bunch:
Rob Reischel is counting down the 30 most important Packers for ForbesSports:
The Packers may not miss Randall Cobb all that much:
And finally: Acme Packing Company has the lowdown on the Madden NFL 20 ratings for Packers rookies:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.