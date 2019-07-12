CLOSE Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss Weeks 9-13 of the Packers' 2019 regular-season schedule. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Gil Brandt of NFL.com listing the top remaining unsigned free agents, along with the destination he believes would be the best fit for their services. Two former Packers defensive players make the list, and Brandt thinks one still makes sense for Green Bay:

Muhammad Wilkerson, DL, to the Green Bay Packers. Wilkerson endured quite the fall from grace after notching a career-high 12.0 sacks and reaching the Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Jets. The former first-round pick signed a five-year, $85 million extension with New York, failed to crack the five-sack mark in either of the next two seasons and was released. Reunited with former Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine (they were in New York together in 2011 and '12) on the Packers last season, Wilkerson showed some signs of life before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury in October. Picking back up where they left off in Green Bay would make sense for both parties, though his availability could be in question following his DWI arrest in June. Nick Perry, OLB, to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins showed interest in the former Packer earlier this offseason, but no contract has resulted yet. It might behoove Miami to make a renewed push for Perry, considering none of the Dolphins' returning defenders registered more than three sacks in 2018. Perry couldn't top that total last season either, recording 1.5 sacks before going on injured reserve in November with a knee injury. But he's just one year removed from a seven-sack campaign (he totaled 18 in 2016-17) and two years removed from signing a five-year extension in Green Bay. Perhaps defensive-minded coach Brian Flores can help the 29-year-old Perry return to form.

Perry has put one of his two Green Bay area homes on the market:

The Packers made no moves in the NFL supplemental draft:

Our series previewing the Packers' 2019 opponents rolls on:

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks lists the Packers among his "sleeper teams" for 2019.

Brooks writes:

The Packers have one of the best to ever play the quarterback position in the starting lineup. Yes, former Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers gives Green Bay an opportunity to win any game in a one-and-done scenario in the playoffs. We've already seen him win one title and heat up for stretches to carry the Packers to the brink of another Super Bowl appearance (see: 2016 season), but the deteriorating surrounding cast around him on both sides of the ball in subsequent years limited No. 12's impact as a franchise player. The Packers addressed concerns about the defense in the offseason by pumping a lot of free-agent dollars and draft capital into resources on the edges (Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith, and Rashan Gary), which should enable the team to close out games against opponents chasing points late in contests. If Rodgers and new head coach Matt LaFleur team up to unleash an offense that has some underrated playmakers at key spots, the Packers will surge back to the top of the NFC North this season.

You can read about Brooks' four other "sleepers" here:

Bengals edge rusher Carl Lawson tells the "Good Morning Football" gang that Aaron Rodgers is easier to sack than other quarterbacks, because Rodgers is always looking to make a big play:

More evidence of just how tough it is to cover Davante Adams:

Rob Reischel is counting down the 30 most important Packers for ForbesSports:

And finally ...

