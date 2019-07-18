CLOSE Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the last four games of the Packers' 2019 regular-season schedule. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

NOTE: The Morning Buzz is on its summer schedule of occasional appearances and will resume running daily when training camp opens next week.

We'll start with NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal writing that for the first time since the 2010 Super Bowl season, the Packers' defense should be better than their offense.

Rosenthal writes:

First, the disclaimers: 1) Defenses are unpredictable; 2) the world could end in the meantime; and 3) should doesn't mean much when it comes to one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time. Perhaps new coach Matt LaFleur will shake off his torn Achilles tendon and help Rodgers get right back into the MVP discussion on an offense bursting with fireworks. But the Packers' defensive roster is loaded, and anything less than a top-10 performance will be a massive letdown shared primarily by general manager Brian Gutekunst and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Green Bay invested an incredible amount of money and draft picks into fixing its consistently mediocre defensive side of the ball, and that unit now looks audacious on paper. For the first time in a long time, perhaps Rodgers won't have to try to be Superman to win on Sundays.

You can read Rosenthal's entire analysis here:

Great stuff from @greggrosenthal here on the Packers defense:https://t.co/rxbyQQubkq — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) July 17, 2019

The MMQB's Conor Orr projects the winner of each of the NFL's scheduled 256 games to predict each team's final 2019 record. For the Packers, Orr foresees a break-even, 8-8 finish.

Orr writes:

Aaron Rodgers can have a good season, and the Packers can be a team in transition. Both of these things can be true. With an almost identical weapon set to a year ago, the same matchup challenge still exists, with a lot of pressure on Matt LaFleur to create something we haven’t seen before (with Rodgers’ blessing). The Eagles, Vikings and Bears are all on the slate within the first three weeks, with a few similarly muddy stretches throughout.

You can find out every team's projected record here (Orr has the Vikings winning the NFC North with an 11-5 record):

Predicting the outcome of 256 NFL games is no easy chore, but @ConorOrr took it in stride https://t.co/zAGJqinUsZ — The MMQB (@theMMQB) July 17, 2019

Aaron Rodgers walks the golf course with NBC's Chris Simms, spraying to all fields. Topics include emulating Brett Favre's throwing motion, how Charles Woodson dominated on defense, his excitement over new additions Billy Turner and Darnell Savage and more. Watch the entire video here:

The "audible thing" is still a thing for the Packers, and Aaron Rodgers still has a lot of faith in what he can do at the line of scrimmage https://t.co/amg2u2m5cW — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 17, 2019

Our nine-part Packers position previews are rolling out:

Here's one for our subscribers: Given Rodgers' injury history, the #Packers need to find an effective backup. https://t.co/RSVCkAkNHg — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 15, 2019

Here's another one for our subscribers: Jones is a candidate for a breakout 2019 season. https://t.co/H9aPezGrZi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 16, 2019

Here's one for our subscribers: A year ago, Adams was one missed game away from setting franchise records in receptions and yards. https://t.co/7DAESlfYA8 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 17, 2019

Here's the final installment of our 13-part preview of the Packers' 2019 opponents:

For a team that’s been no NFC pushover in recent years, a lot of uncertainty surrounds Washington this offseason. https://t.co/ZuK3YTODVh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 14, 2019

Packers rookie Darnell Savage has an adventure before the Orioles' game:

If you can’t tell .. it didn’t go as planned 😂😂 https://t.co/DV45e7cjG2 — Darnell Savage Jr. (@darnellsavage_) July 18, 2019

Za'Darius Smith preaches the benefits of hard work:

“Son, you can have anything you want if you work hard for it!” pic.twitter.com/XdBXi9dkHO — Za'Darius Smith (@TheRealZSmith) July 17, 2019

The Packers are planning a big anniversary party:

#Packers will celebrate their 100th anniversary on Aug. 11. There'll be free cupcakes, and giveaways, and party hats, and grass seed. Yup, grass seed. Read on:https://t.co/Vna0RPak89pic.twitter.com/xDQmukRK7g — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) July 15, 2019

President/CEO Mark Murphy released some interesting numbers in the Packers' annual financial report:

The Packers handled record amounts of money last year, both coming in the door and going out. https://t.co/vAoTyJhhQO — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) July 12, 2019

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander talked to Lori Nickel about his All-Pro aspirations:

You can read about Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander talk about his high goal for next season, or watch a goat sneeze on him. Your choice. https://t.co/4BBJ6g870v — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 12, 2019

Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. on why Aaron Jones won't necessarily thrive as a pass catcher:

Will Aaron Jones break out in Matt LaFleur’s passing game? Not so fast, says @Peter_Bukowski, because that’s not a very efficient use of targets on early downs: https://t.co/sJglVqfaHy — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) July 17, 2019

Rob Reischel is counting down the 30 most important Packers for ForbesSports:

#Packers second-year WR @MVS__11 could be set for a breakthrough year. He’s No. 13 on our ‘Most Important Packers’ list.https://t.co/76yR46620P — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 12, 2019

The Green Bay #Packers could have a star on their hands in rookie FS Darnell Savage. The first round draft choice is No. 12 on my 'Most Important #Packers' list at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/OkZoZ2s0TN — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 13, 2019

Our 'Most Important #Packers' countdown at @ForbesSports rolls on with SS Adrian Amos at No. 11.https://t.co/Yc6Kt96y7c — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 14, 2019

We have hit the top-10 of our 'Most Important #Packers' list at @ForbesSports. And at No. 10 is high priced, free agent OLB Preston Smith.https://t.co/tDKVtBPk7i — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 15, 2019

#Packers ILB @Big__Blake50 enters his contract year with a lot to prove. He also checks in at No. 9 on our 'Most Important #Packers' list at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/g93pegLySa — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 16, 2019

And finally: Packers safety Raven Greene makes light of his low ranking in "Madden NFL 20":

Packers S Raven Greene has jokes about his 'Madden NFL 20' rating https://t.co/nHFZyqua5e — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) July 16, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt