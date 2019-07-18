Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the last four games of the Packers' 2019 regular-season schedule. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
NOTE: The Morning Buzz is on its summer schedule of occasional appearances and will resume running daily when training camp opens next week.
We'll start with NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal writing that for the first time since the 2010 Super Bowl season, the Packers' defense should be better than their offense.
Rosenthal writes:
First, the disclaimers: 1) Defenses are unpredictable; 2) the world could end in the meantime; and 3) should doesn't mean much when it comes to one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time.
Perhaps new coach Matt LaFleur will shake off his torn Achilles tendon and help Rodgers get right back into the MVP discussion on an offense bursting with fireworks. But the Packers' defensive roster is loaded, and anything less than a top-10 performance will be a massive letdown shared primarily by general manager Brian Gutekunst and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Green Bay invested an incredible amount of money and draft picks into fixing its consistently mediocre defensive side of the ball, and that unit now looks audacious on paper. For the first time in a long time, perhaps Rodgers won't have to try to be Superman to win on Sundays.
You can read Rosenthal's entire analysis here:
The MMQB's Conor Orr projects the winner of each of the NFL's scheduled 256 games to predict each team's final 2019 record. For the Packers, Orr foresees a break-even, 8-8 finish.
Orr writes:
Aaron Rodgers can have a good season, and the Packers can be a team in transition. Both of these things can be true. With an almost identical weapon set to a year ago, the same matchup challenge still exists, with a lot of pressure on Matt LaFleur to create something we haven’t seen before (with Rodgers’ blessing). The Eagles, Vikings and Bears are all on the slate within the first three weeks, with a few similarly muddy stretches throughout.
You can find out every team's projected record here (Orr has the Vikings winning the NFC North with an 11-5 record):
Aaron Rodgers walks the golf course with NBC's Chris Simms, spraying to all fields. Topics include emulating Brett Favre's throwing motion, how Charles Woodson dominated on defense, his excitement over new additions Billy Turner and Darnell Savage and more. Watch the entire video here:
