CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner take a look at the Packers' wide receiving corps heading into training camp and the 2019 season. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY - With a spot open on their 90-man roster, the Green Bay Packers boosted their depth at wide receiver Friday by signing former Ferris State standout Malik Taylor.

Although Taylor missed most of his senior season due to injury, the 6-3, 220-pound rookie totaled 121 receptions for 2,091 yards (17.3 per catch) in his career at the NCAA Division II school.

As a junior in 2017, Taylor earned all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors on the strength of his 61 receptions for 906 yards (14.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. He also returned eight kicks for 154 yards (19.3 avg.) that season for the Big Rapids, Mich., school.

Taylor, who will wear No. 86 for the Packers when they begin training camp practices Thursday, had a brief stint as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Buccaneers in May.

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt