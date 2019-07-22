GREEN BAY - Darnell Savage Jr., the Green Bay Packers' first-round rookie safety, will start training camp on the non-football illness list but is expected to be back on the field shortly.

Savage, the 21st overall pick this spring, participated in the Packers’ entire offseason program and is projected to be the starting free safety this fall. He recently had his wisdom teeth removed, a source said, prompting his inclusion on the NFL list.

Packers rookies reported for training camp Monday. Veterans are due to report by Wednesday, with the first practice set for 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Ray Nitschke Field.

The Packers also placed undrafted rookie linebacker Greg Roberts on the physically unable to perform list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Roberts will count against the team’s 90-man roster, but if he stays on the PUP for the duration of training camp, he would not count against the initial 53.