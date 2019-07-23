CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner assess the Packers' defensive line heading into training camp and the 2019 season. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20.325 million contract extension, the team said Tuesday.

Lowry received a $6 million signing bonus. His salary-cap hit is $3.55 million, a $1.43 million increase from last year. As a result, the Packers sit at $7.73 million under the cap this season.

Lowry, 25, was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was set to make $2.025 million this season.

In his three seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Northwestern, Lowry has missed only one game. He started 19 of the 47 regular-season games he has played.

In his career, Lowry has recorded seven sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown and six passes defensed. He has also made 84 tackles (55 solo) through three seasons.

Fellow defensive lineman Kenny Clark is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal with a cap hit of $2.79 million. The Packers picked up the fifth-year option on Clark’s contract on May 1, 2019, locking him in through the 2020 season.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)