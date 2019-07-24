Photos: Aaron Jones with the Packers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) smiles
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) smiles during OTAs practice on May 31, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs a strip drill during training camp on Aug. 7, 2017, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80)
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80) lifts running back Aaron Jones (33) after Jones scored a touchdown on Sept. 28, 2017, against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary on a run up the middle against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown with a Lambeau Leap on Sept. 28, 2017, against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights for yardage against Washington linebacker Zach Brown (53) on Aug. 19, 2017, at Fedex Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against Washington on Aug. 19, 2017, at Fedex Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries a young fan's bike to training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2017, at Ray Nitschke Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs through a drill during minicamp on June 14, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs through defenders for a gain during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the open for a long touchdown run as offensive guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades a tackle by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nicholas Grigsby (55) during the fourth quarter of a preseason game on Aug. 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrate a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during a 2017 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris (41) during a 2017 game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers running back Aaron Jones breaks free to score
Packers running back Aaron Jones breaks free to score a touchdown against the Saints in the first half on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with NFL.com's Chris Wesseling looking at what the Packers have backing up Aaron Jones and declaring Green Bay's collection of running backs one of the NFL's five thinnest position groups.

    Wesseling writes:

    5) Green Bay Packers running backs

    Under-utilized during the latter stages of the Mike McCarthy regime, play-making tailback Aaron Jones hasn't done himself any favors by carrying extra weight and suffering MCL sprains in each of his first two seasons. Should he miss time this year, new coach Matt LaFleur will be forced to rely on speed-challenged receiving specialist Jamaal Williams, who has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season compared to Jones' gaudy 5.5 mark. Neglecting to add veteran depth this offseason, the Packers' insurance policy appears to be sixth-round rookie Dexter Williams, a straight-line runner out of Notre Dame who was suspended for the first four games of last season for violating team rules.

    You can read his entire story here:

    Green Bay is keeping dependable defensive lineman Dean Lowry in the fold:

    The Packers started checking in Tuesday at St. Norbert College, and Blake Martinez got some help from his daughter:

    Here's more from move-in day from our photographer Joshua Clark:

    Our nine-part Packers position previews series rolls on:

    It's time to put yourself in the shoes of Packers GM Brian Gutekunst:

    The Packers have slipped three spots in Nate Davis' latest USA TODAY power rankings entering training camp:

    14. Green Bay Packers (11): Retooled depth chart is intriguing but sure feels like they'll (read: Aaron Rodgers) need time to adapt to new coach Matt LaFleur, whose offense ranked 25th in Tennessee last season.

    You can check out the entire power rankings here:

    Davis also makes game-by-game predictions to project each team's final record (the Packers end up 9-7 and third in the NFC North):

    Green Bay Packers (9-7): They never missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons when Brett Favre was slinging it. You know ever-competitive Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to suffer such ignominy on his own watch, especially given the scrutiny he's already under as it pertains to his relationship with new coach Matt LaFleur. Potentially pivotal back-to-back road games against Chiefs and Chargers in Weeks 8 and 9.

    You can read the entire story here:

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk puts the Packers 15th in his training-camp power rankings:

    15. Packers (No. 21): “The audible thing” won’t be a thing for very long, because ultimately Aaron Rodgers will do what he wants to do, and the Packers won’t do anything about it.

    You can read Florio's entire rankings here:

    With Packers training camp opening Thursday, here's everything you need to know if you're planning to attend:

    A big loss for the Vikings, who visit the Packers in Week 2:

    For those fans who are into this sort of thing:

    Here's a great tradition that will get even better:

    Not a bad decade:

    Packers fans won't like hearing this:

    Rob Reischel is down to the top three in his rankings of the Most Important Packers for ForbesSports:

    And finally:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to PackersNews today at packersnews.com/subscribe and download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE