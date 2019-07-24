Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with NFL.com's Chris Wesseling looking at what the Packers have backing up Aaron Jones and declaring Green Bay's collection of running backs one of the NFL's five thinnest position groups.

Wesseling writes:

5) Green Bay Packers running backs

Under-utilized during the latter stages of the Mike McCarthy regime, play-making tailback Aaron Jones hasn't done himself any favors by carrying extra weight and suffering MCL sprains in each of his first two seasons. Should he miss time this year, new coach Matt LaFleur will be forced to rely on speed-challenged receiving specialist Jamaal Williams, who has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season compared to Jones' gaudy 5.5 mark. Neglecting to add veteran depth this offseason, the Packers' insurance policy appears to be sixth-round rookie Dexter Williams, a straight-line runner out of Notre Dame who was suspended for the first four games of last season for violating team rules.

You can read his entire story here:

NFL's thinnest position groups: Not much veteran depth behind Aaron Jones in Packers' backfield (via @ChrisWesseling)https://t.co/e389bsCD6Epic.twitter.com/1rbsMGi7Zc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 19, 2019

Green Bay is keeping dependable defensive lineman Dean Lowry in the fold:

In three seasons with the Packers, Lowry has missed only one game. https://t.co/3NROyzKqXC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 23, 2019

The Packers started checking in Tuesday at St. Norbert College, and Blake Martinez got some help from his daughter:

Here's more from move-in day from our photographer Joshua Clark:

Move-in day! Next up, training camp on Thursday. https://t.co/9SPnaG7PaY — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) July 23, 2019

Our nine-part Packers position previews series rolls on:

It's all about versatility as Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins and Cole Madison join the mix. Here's our offensive line preview for our subscribers. https://t.co/lmj7XOvxiS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 19, 2019

Here's one for our subscribers: There is plenty of uncertainty and a good bit of potential with so many new pieces on the Packers' defense. https://t.co/tegXg0Cl3W — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 21, 2019

Check out this exclusive story for subscribers: Oren Burks can bring another dimension to #Packers' linebacker position. https://t.co/Hj8Yj54FDK — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 22, 2019

For subscribers: Whether it’s safety or cornerback, no area of the Green Bay #Packers' roster has received more maintenance in recent years than the secondary. https://t.co/vpegq3GSEA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 23, 2019

It's time to put yourself in the shoes of Packers GM Brian Gutekunst:

Training camp starts this week — are you ready to test your GM skills? Roster Builder puts you in charge of crafting the Packers' final 53. https://t.co/LFd4RFHkJ6 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 23, 2019

The Packers have slipped three spots in Nate Davis' latest USA TODAY power rankings entering training camp:

14. Green Bay Packers (11): Retooled depth chart is intriguing but sure feels like they'll (read: Aaron Rodgers) need time to adapt to new coach Matt LaFleur, whose offense ranked 25th in Tennessee last season.

You can check out the entire power rankings here:

Ready for some summer NFL power rankings with most camps booting up this week? We got you: https://t.co/AbYq04wsRn — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) July 23, 2019

Davis also makes game-by-game predictions to project each team's final record (the Packers end up 9-7 and third in the NFC North):

Green Bay Packers (9-7): They never missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons when Brett Favre was slinging it. You know ever-competitive Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to suffer such ignominy on his own watch, especially given the scrutiny he's already under as it pertains to his relationship with new coach Matt LaFleur. Potentially pivotal back-to-back road games against Chiefs and Chargers in Weeks 8 and 9.

You can read the entire story here:

How @ByNateDavis thinks your team will do in 2019: https://t.co/Qu26eyp7S4 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 23, 2019

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk puts the Packers 15th in his training-camp power rankings:

15. Packers (No. 21): “The audible thing” won’t be a thing for very long, because ultimately Aaron Rodgers will do what he wants to do, and the Packers won’t do anything about it.

You can read Florio's entire rankings here:

With training camps opening, let's rank the NFL clubs from No. 1 through No. 32 (and then duck as the fans of the teams landing in the bottom half throw insults and/or eggs) https://t.co/9Fffd30wtf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 23, 2019

With Packers training camp opening Thursday, here's everything you need to know if you're planning to attend:

Training camp starts Thursday, but that's only the tip of the iceberg. There are so many things going on this weekend, you won't be able to do them all. Here's training camp tips and more. #Packershttps://t.co/kQUmGT37tXpic.twitter.com/NMF7Jkjtsp — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) July 23, 2019

A big loss for the Vikings, who visit the Packers in Week 2:

#Vikings CB Holton Hill has been suspended without pay for an additional four games during the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse. Already was out 4 games for violating PED policy. So now will miss first 8 games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2019

For those fans who are into this sort of thing:

🚨 Throwback Update 🚨



The #Packers will wear their historic third jersey in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field 📰https://t.co/TDTylJ1ZAq — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 18, 2019

Here's a great tradition that will get even better:

#Packers and #Texans will ride kids bikes at Green Bay training camp in August. A great Lambeau Field tradition.https://t.co/WEVWNWT6Agpic.twitter.com/xRmgr3dqT6 — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) July 18, 2019

Not a bad decade:

The top NFL teams by record the last ten years:



1. New England (123-37-0)

2. Pittsburgh (103-56-1)

3. Green Bay (100-58-2)

4. New Orleans (100-60-0)

5. Seattle (94-65-1)

6. Baltimore (93-67-0)

7. Atlanta (91-69-0)

8. Denver (90-70-0) — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) July 18, 2019

Packers fans won't like hearing this:

Rob Reischel is down to the top three in his rankings of the Most Important Packers for ForbesSports:

We're up to No. 3 on our 'Most Important #Packers' list at @ForbesSports ... where we look at star NT @KCBoutThatLife.https://t.co/xOprUGLKFK — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 22, 2019

We're up to #2 in our 'Most Important #Packers' countdown at @ForbesSports ... and there won't be any surprises. Instead, check out the amazing numbers @tae15adams put up in 2018 and how far he's come in a few short years.https://t.co/fHiJVAHDZM — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 23, 2019

And finally:

Mike Daniels is a man with the right priorities. #Packershttps://t.co/S5zzqwrTmH — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) July 23, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt