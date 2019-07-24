Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with NFL.com's Chris Wesseling looking at what the Packers have backing up Aaron Jones and declaring Green Bay's collection of running backs one of the NFL's five thinnest position groups.
Wesseling writes:
5) Green Bay Packers running backs
Under-utilized during the latter stages of the Mike McCarthy regime, play-making tailback Aaron Jones hasn't done himself any favors by carrying extra weight and suffering MCL sprains in each of his first two seasons. Should he miss time this year, new coach Matt LaFleur will be forced to rely on speed-challenged receiving specialist Jamaal Williams, who has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season compared to Jones' gaudy 5.5 mark. Neglecting to add veteran depth this offseason, the Packers' insurance policy appears to be sixth-round rookie Dexter Williams, a straight-line runner out of Notre Dame who was suspended for the first four games of last season for violating team rules.
Green Bay is keeping dependable defensive lineman Dean Lowry in the fold:
The Packers started checking in Tuesday at St. Norbert College, and Blake Martinez got some help from his daughter:
Here's more from move-in day from our photographer Joshua Clark:
The Packers have slipped three spots in Nate Davis' latest USA TODAY power rankings entering training camp:
14. Green Bay Packers (11): Retooled depth chart is intriguing but sure feels like they'll (read: Aaron Rodgers) need time to adapt to new coach Matt LaFleur, whose offense ranked 25th in Tennessee last season.
Davis also makes game-by-game predictions to project each team's final record (the Packers end up 9-7 and third in the NFC North):
Green Bay Packers (9-7): They never missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons when Brett Favre was slinging it. You know ever-competitive Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to suffer such ignominy on his own watch, especially given the scrutiny he's already under as it pertains to his relationship with new coach Matt LaFleur. Potentially pivotal back-to-back road games against Chiefs and Chargers in Weeks 8 and 9.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk puts the Packers 15th in his training-camp power rankings:
15. Packers (No. 21): “The audible thing” won’t be a thing for very long, because ultimately Aaron Rodgers will do what he wants to do, and the Packers won’t do anything about it.
A big loss for the Vikings, who visit the Packers in Week 2:
Rob Reischel is down to the top three in his rankings of the Most Important Packers for ForbesSports:
