Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discusses the timing behind defensive lineman Mike Daniels' release on the day before training camp begins. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the news alert that got Wednesday off to a flying start. Read more details about the release of Packers veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels here:
Although the Packers couldn't swing a trade, there are plenty of teams interested in Daniels' services:
Our Tom Silverstein saw this possibility coming back in April:
Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner explore the reasoning behind the move:
Rising star Kenny Clark could be in line for a big payday:
Another player who could benefit from the Daniels decision:
And Pro Football Focus looks at what Daniels' departure means for Dean Lowry:
The Packers have plenty of versatility on their defensive front:
Daniels made his mark as an interior pass rusher:
The Daniels release brings back memories of Josh Sitton and others:
In his column, Silverstein does the math and points out just how long the odds are of new Packers coach Matt LaFleur guiding his team back into the playoffs in his first season.
Tom writes:
Over the past 10 seasons, there have been 69 coaching changes and of them, 45 of the new hires had no experience as a head coach or interim head coach. The 45 combined for a 1.7-game improvement, but only 16 (35.5%) inherited a team with a losing record and turned it into a team with a winning record.
In that same period, 11 (24.4%) turned losing teams into playoff teams.
But here are the most meaningful numbers.
Only four of the 45 coaches won their division in their first year. Of the 11 who made it to the playoffs, only four won a playoff game.
San Francisco’s Jim Harbaugh was the only coach in that 10-year period who made it past the divisional playoff round. His 2011 team went 13-3, won its division and a first-round bye and lost in the NFC Championship game.
You can read the entire column here:
The Packers paint a bright business picture at their annual shareholders meeting:
Be sure to follow along with us every day of Packers training camp:
The Packers expect to reap benefits from joint practices with the Texans:
Pete Dougherty fields questions for two hours in his first live chat of the new season:
Ryan Wood makes his early projection of the Packers' initial 53-man roster:
Jim Owczarski wraps up our series of Packers position previews:
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes the MVP top 3, according to oddsmakers:
The MMQB's Andy Benoit says beware of a resurgent Vikings team in 2019 after Minnesota went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs last season.
Benoit writes:
BOTTOM LINE: The defensive personnel is still in its prime, while the offensive personnel (mostly) fits the zone-based system. This looks more like the Vikings club that reached the NFC Championship in 2017 than the one that missed the playoffs in 2018.
You can read the entire story here:
The Patriots, who signed Martellus Bennett in 2017 after he left Green Bay midway through the season, sign another former Packers tight end:
And finally ....
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.