CLOSE Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discusses the timing behind defensive lineman Mike Daniels' release on the day before training camp begins. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the news alert that got Wednesday off to a flying start. Read more details about the release of Packers veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels here:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Reports: Packers releasing defensive tackle Mike Daniels https://t.co/O9uqB4XfX0#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 24, 2019

Although the Packers couldn't swing a trade, there are plenty of teams interested in Daniels' services:

From @NFLTotalAccess: Sounds like there’s already solid interest in former #Packers DL Mike Daniels, despite Green Bay being unable to complete a trade with teams that included the #Patriots, #Chiefs and #Browns. pic.twitter.com/fG0f1vE8di — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 24, 2019

Our Tom Silverstein saw this possibility coming back in April:

Probably a good time to revisit this from @TomSilverstein:https://t.co/tB9XWFmrBt — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) July 24, 2019

Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner explore the reasoning behind the move:

Rising star Kenny Clark could be in line for a big payday:

The release of DT Mike Daniels opens the door for a megadeal with NT Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife). The #Packers gain $8.5 million in cap space with Daniels' release and are now $15.29 million under the salary cap. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 24, 2019

Another player who could benefit from the Daniels decision:

Interesting insight from Gutekunst on Tyler Lancaster, who impressed last year: "His game is a little bit more broader than I think many of us thought it would've been." Daniels' departure certainly helps Lancaster's chances to make the team. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 24, 2019

And Pro Football Focus looks at what Daniels' departure means for Dean Lowry:

With the release of Mike Daniels by the Packers, interior defender Dean Lowry is set to take his place.



PFF's Ben Cooper (@Ben_Coops) discusses the breaking news out of Green Bay.https://t.co/Cq8BbioFH6 — PFF (@PFF) July 24, 2019

The Packers have plenty of versatility on their defensive front:

When talking to those who coached and played against Za’Darius Smith in Baltimore, they said he’s better suited rushing on the interior. Rashan Gary fits there also. Factor in emergence of Tyler Lancaster & drafting Kingsley Keke, #Packers move makes sense .., — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) July 24, 2019

Daniels made his mark as an interior pass rusher:

Since 2013 – Mike Daniels ranks sixth among interior d-linemen in terms of pass-rushing win percentage.



He also finds himself on our list of top compensatory picks of the PFF Era:https://t.co/enbPbOuvfgpic.twitter.com/eTKY6uLmfk — PFF (@PFF) February 27, 2019

The Daniels release brings back memories of Josh Sitton and others:

Mike Daniels was not the first veteran roster cut to raise eyebrows in Green Bay. https://t.co/g3UcggI5zX — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 24, 2019

In his column, Silverstein does the math and points out just how long the odds are of new Packers coach Matt LaFleur guiding his team back into the playoffs in his first season.

Tom writes:

Over the past 10 seasons, there have been 69 coaching changes and of them, 45 of the new hires had no experience as a head coach or interim head coach. The 45 combined for a 1.7-game improvement, but only 16 (35.5%) inherited a team with a losing record and turned it into a team with a winning record. In that same period, 11 (24.4%) turned losing teams into playoff teams. But here are the most meaningful numbers. Only four of the 45 coaches won their division in their first year. Of the 11 who made it to the playoffs, only four won a playoff game. San Francisco’s Jim Harbaugh was the only coach in that 10-year period who made it past the divisional playoff round. His 2011 team went 13-3, won its division and a first-round bye and lost in the NFC Championship game.

You can read the entire column here:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Silverstein: Getting Packers back in playoffs a tall order for Matt LaFleur https://t.co/R5oqAt791K#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 24, 2019

The Packers paint a bright business picture at their annual shareholders meeting:

Pro football is big business, and business is good for the Green Bay #Packers.https://t.co/APKkIyl3qrpic.twitter.com/QEhcCSvXJq — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) July 25, 2019

Be sure to follow along with us every day of Packers training camp:

#Packers training camp starts tomorrow! The @PGPackersNews team will be livestreaming on our social platforms every afternoon to take your questions and break the day down. pic.twitter.com/Pjj6RhlhM6 — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) July 24, 2019

The Packers expect to reap benefits from joint practices with the Texans:

It’s the first time since 2005 the #Packers have held joint practices against another team. https://t.co/JEvS5UwFbu — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 24, 2019

Pete Dougherty fields questions for two hours in his first live chat of the new season:

Find out who Pete thinks are the five most impactful players for the #Packers this season and more from his chat today. https://t.co/lANqkj0ZQp — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 24, 2019

Ryan Wood makes his early projection of the Packers' initial 53-man roster:

For subscribers: Each general manager has his own way of fitting the roster pieces, valuing certain positions, skill sets or even backgrounds differently. #Packershttps://t.co/en9in6zaOw — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 24, 2019

Jim Owczarski wraps up our series of Packers position previews:

Last in a series of nine position previews leading up to the Green Bay #Packers' 2019 training camp. This story is for PackersNews subscribers. https://t.co/xY5eXhuWgY — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 24, 2019

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes the MVP top 3, according to oddsmakers:

Patrick Mahomes is the heavy favorite to repeat as NFL MVP 🚀👀 pic.twitter.com/LQHLnozhE2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2019

The MMQB's Andy Benoit says beware of a resurgent Vikings team in 2019 after Minnesota went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs last season.

Benoit writes:

BOTTOM LINE: The defensive personnel is still in its prime, while the offensive personnel (mostly) fits the zone-based system. This looks more like the Vikings club that reached the NFC Championship in 2017 than the one that missed the playoffs in 2018.

You can read the entire story here:

.@Andy_Benoit says the Vikings have the personnel to rebound on both sides of the ball in 2019 https://t.co/vOwTbmTvhX — The MMQB (@theMMQB) July 24, 2019

The Patriots, who signed Martellus Bennett in 2017 after he left Green Bay midway through the season, sign another former Packers tight end:

Lance Kendricks latest tight end addition for Patriotshttps://t.co/xN8yDaZTVQpic.twitter.com/DMHglPnXiu — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 24, 2019

And finally ....