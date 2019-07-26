Green Bay Packers Training Camp July 25th
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Cornerback Tony Brown (28) stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Cornerback Tony Brown (28) stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Cornerback Will Redmond (25) stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Cornerback Will Redmond (25) stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and fullback Danny Vitale (45) run a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and fullback Danny Vitale (45) run a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Guard Lucas Patrick (62) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Guard Lucas Patrick (62) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Teo Redding stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Wide receiver Teo Redding stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Packers defensive linemen line up for a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers defensive linemen line up for a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Defensive linemen Dean Lowry (94) and Tyler Lancaster (95) run a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Defensive linemen Dean Lowry (94) and Tyler Lancaster (95) run a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Safety Josh Jones (24) waits for the whistle during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Safety Josh Jones (24) waits for the whistle during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Dean Lowry (94) runs an exercise during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Defensive lineman Dean Lowry (94) runs an exercise during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Safety Natrell Jamerson (21) keeps his eye on the ball during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Safety Natrell Jamerson (21) keeps his eye on the ball during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Guard Larry Williams stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Guard Larry Williams stretches during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Deon Simon (79) runs an exercise during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Defensive lineman Deon Simon (79) runs an exercise during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Dean Lowry (94) runs an exercise during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Defensive lineman Dean Lowry (94) runs an exercise during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Ty Summers (44) runs an exercise during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Defensive lineman Ty Summers (44) runs an exercise during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Teo Redding (88) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Wide receiver Teo Redding (88) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Dean Lowry (94) runs an exercise against Blake Martinez (50) during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Defensive lineman Dean Lowry (94) runs an exercise against Blake Martinez (50) during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Tight end Evan Baylis (49) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tight end Evan Baylis (49) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after hitting a target during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after hitting a target during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Aaron Rodgers discussing the progress of the Packers' new offense after the first training camp practice. As Tom Silverstein writes, Rodgers said he is working through different offensive concepts and peppering new head coach Matt LaFleur with questions about the objectives of particular plays.

    As Silverstein writes:

    Later in camp, LaFleur will start practicing plays against various defensive looks the Packers might see during the season. It is during these competitive sessions in practice and exhibition games that the players must apply what they have learned in the classroom and the offseason workouts to real football.

    “For me, I’m a visual learner in that sense,” Rodgers said. “So, I can figure it out on paper and I’m fine with that, but I like to see it as well and it helps me lock it into my brain. So, the more questions I ask, the more film he shows, the better I feel about the concepts, the better he feels knowing I’m confident in what we’re doing.

    “And that’s how the relationship grows.”

    You can read the entire story about Rodgers and the offense here:

    Mike Daniels made a lasting impression on Packers rising star Kenny Clark:

    Daniels' release surprised Rodgers:

    Rodgers is wary of the upcoming joint practices with the Texans:

    Nothing serious here, according to all involved:

    Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner fielded questions on Mike Daniels and more during a Facebook Live session:

    Fans turn out in big numbers for the traditional bike rides on the first day of training camp:

    More sights and sounds from the start of camp:

    And as for the least-surprising news of the day:

    Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal sees the sense in the Packers' defensive-line developments:

    Can this be true, Packers fans?

    Matt LaFleur isn't the only NFC North coach who's hobbled:

    Here's a good sign that J.J. Watt will participate in the Texans' joint practices with the Packers (he passed his physical later Thursday and was moved to the active roster):

    The MMQB's Andy Benoit looks for the Packers to come on strong after struggling initially under LaFleur's new system.

    Benoit writes:

    BOTTOM LINE: The perennial NFC North-contending Packers are back, though they initially resemble the nine-loss Packers of the last two years as this offense works to gain its footing in the new scheme.

    You can read his entire Packers assessment here:

    Making the case that Packers should have kept Mike Daniels:

    Rob Reischel's series counting down the 30 Most Important Packers for ForbesSports ends up where you might expect:

    David Bakhtiari is being widely recognized as the NFL's best offensive tackle:

    And finally ...

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to PackersNews today at packersnews.com/subscribe and download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE