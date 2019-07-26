Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Aaron Rodgers discussing the progress of the Packers' new offense after the first training camp practice. As Tom Silverstein writes, Rodgers said he is working through different offensive concepts and peppering new head coach Matt LaFleur with questions about the objectives of particular plays.
As Silverstein writes:
Later in camp, LaFleur will start practicing plays against various defensive looks the Packers might see during the season. It is during these competitive sessions in practice and exhibition games that the players must apply what they have learned in the classroom and the offseason workouts to real football.
“For me, I’m a visual learner in that sense,” Rodgers said. “So, I can figure it out on paper and I’m fine with that, but I like to see it as well and it helps me lock it into my brain. So, the more questions I ask, the more film he shows, the better I feel about the concepts, the better he feels knowing I’m confident in what we’re doing.
“And that’s how the relationship grows.”
Mike Daniels made a lasting impression on Packers rising star Kenny Clark:
Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal sees the sense in the Packers' defensive-line developments:
The MMQB's Andy Benoit looks for the Packers to come on strong after struggling initially under LaFleur's new system.
Benoit writes:
BOTTOM LINE: The perennial NFC North-contending Packers are back, though they initially resemble the nine-loss Packers of the last two years as this offense works to gain its footing in the new scheme.
