We'll start with Aaron Rodgers discussing the progress of the Packers' new offense after the first training camp practice. As Tom Silverstein writes, Rodgers said he is working through different offensive concepts and peppering new head coach Matt LaFleur with questions about the objectives of particular plays.

Later in camp, LaFleur will start practicing plays against various defensive looks the Packers might see during the season. It is during these competitive sessions in practice and exhibition games that the players must apply what they have learned in the classroom and the offseason workouts to real football. “For me, I’m a visual learner in that sense,” Rodgers said. “So, I can figure it out on paper and I’m fine with that, but I like to see it as well and it helps me lock it into my brain. So, the more questions I ask, the more film he shows, the better I feel about the concepts, the better he feels knowing I’m confident in what we’re doing. “And that’s how the relationship grows.”

The offense looked shaky in today's red-zone period. It’s not something Matt LaFleur needs to fret over, but there is work to do. https://t.co/VLBOuhTQYA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 25, 2019

Mike Daniels made a lasting impression on Packers rising star Kenny Clark:

Clark intends to carry forward the tone Daniels set for the Packers' defense. https://t.co/6Po5tu5oZK — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 25, 2019

Daniels' release surprised Rodgers:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Aaron Rodgers on Mike Daniels' release: 'I was surprised. I really was.' https://t.co/YueG8vywuG#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 25, 2019

Rodgers is wary of the upcoming joint practices with the Texans:

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has mixed feelings on practicing with another NFL team based on some of the things he's seen around the league. https://t.co/rhpNkSamOa — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 25, 2019

Nothing serious here, according to all involved:

#Packers officially put K Mason Crosby (calf) and CB Josh Jackson (foot) on the non-football injury list. They both count against the 90-man roster and will stay on the list until they practice. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 25, 2019

Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner fielded questions on Mike Daniels and more during a Facebook Live session:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers Training Camp Chat: The impact of Daniels' release https://t.co/I1m3R8h2KY#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 25, 2019

Fans turn out in big numbers for the traditional bike rides on the first day of training camp:

It's an annual tradition involving fans, autographs, and, of course, players riding kids' bikes. https://t.co/ruhGHmGeyq — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) July 25, 2019

Check out scenes from camp today. https://t.co/FMAcnQMhmy — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 25, 2019

And as for the least-surprising news of the day:

Browns hosting former Packers DL Mike Danielshttps://t.co/NZKHt9QKYopic.twitter.com/8Y6BvzbhP8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 25, 2019

Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal sees the sense in the Packers' defensive-line developments:

Column: D-line moves signal fundamental change in Packers’ approach on defense, clear cap space (Kenny Clark, anyone?) https://t.co/hJ25sd7pup via @WiStateJournal — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) July 25, 2019

Can this be true, Packers fans?

The Vikings are the most popular team in the NFC North, according to a county-by-county map of NFL popularity. https://t.co/41YMFrRfQO — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) July 25, 2019

Matt LaFleur isn't the only NFC North coach who's hobbled:

Matt Patricia was on a knee scooter earlier, but at practice today he’s driven around all morning on a golf cart https://t.co/LUzfPUgy43 via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) July 25, 2019

Here's a good sign that J.J. Watt will participate in the Texans' joint practices with the Packers (he passed his physical later Thursday and was moved to the active roster):

J.J. Watt, Will Fuller take part in first practice of Texans camp https://t.co/aWaEP7fmXF — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 25, 2019

The MMQB's Andy Benoit looks for the Packers to come on strong after struggling initially under LaFleur's new system.

BOTTOM LINE: The perennial NFC North-contending Packers are back, though they initially resemble the nine-loss Packers of the last two years as this offense works to gain its footing in the new scheme.

The Packers’ offense may start slow under new head coach Matt LaFleur, but watch for this team to regain its edge and contend for the NFC North title https://t.co/V1hEeIXwP7 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) July 25, 2019

Making the case that Packers should have kept Mike Daniels:

While Mike Daniels’ release is starting to make more sense after a day to process, @BadgerNoonan is here to make the case that the Packers should have kept him for 2019: https://t.co/aJhdaKY7tx — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) July 25, 2019

Rob Reischel's series counting down the 30 Most Important Packers for ForbesSports ends up where you might expect:

With #Packers' training camp starting Thursday, we wrap up our 'Most Important Packers' series at @ForbesSports. To the surprise of ... well, no one ... @AaronRodgers12 checks in at No. 1.https://t.co/7iYBmjuWrO — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 25, 2019

David Bakhtiari is being widely recognized as the NFL's best offensive tackle:

THE TOP-10 OFFENSIVE TACKLES! ⬇️https://t.co/dIUDdHoHMP



The #Packers' David Bakhtiari leads PFF's list of the top-10 offensive tackles entering the 2019 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/0Ilug9Gm4j — PFF (@PFF) July 25, 2019

Follow along every day as our Packers reporters and photographers cover Matt LaFleur's first training camp as Green Bay's coach. https://t.co/hLggIdGyZS — JSOnline - Packers (@js_packers) July 25, 2019

