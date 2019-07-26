CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner dive into a widely-discussed topic at the first day of training camp: Mike Daniels' release. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY - Adding depth at a thin position, the Green Bay Packers have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Corey Grant to fill out their 90-man roster.

The signing was announced Friday by Universal Sports Management and later confirmed by the Packers.

The Packers also announced the signing of former Wisconsin defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu, and both players were participating Friday in Day 2 of training camp practice.

First-year defensive lineman Eric Cotton was released to create one roster opening, and the other spot was created Wednesday when the Packers released veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

The Packers signed former Jaguars running back Corey Grant. (Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Sagapolu played in eight games for the Badgers as a senior in 2018 before suffering a season-ending arm injury against Northwestern. At the time of his injury, Sagapolu was leading Wisconsin's defensive line in tackles (23), tackles for loss (4½) and sacks (two).

The 6-3, 338-pounder from American Samoa became a social-media star last year because of his back-flipping ability.

A 5-11, 203-pound former Auburn star, Grant signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

In four seasons playing in Jacksonville (including three under offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, now with the Packers), Grant, 27, appeared in 38 games and totaled 454 rushing yards (5.6 yards per carry) with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 18 passes for 156 yards (8.7 per catch) and a TD.

His 2018 season was cut short by a Lisfranc injury suffered in a 30-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.