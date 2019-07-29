CLOSE

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) releases a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Friday, July 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.)

Four practices into Packers coach Matt LaFleur's first training camp, it's evident there's a lot to be done offensively. Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski break down the early performance of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense in their first camp podcast.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.