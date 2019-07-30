CLOSE Packers defensive coordinator discusses the improvements his defense has made since the beginning of the spring. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

At NFL.com, they're ranking the top 10 players at each position as part of their NFL Top 100 players listing for 2019. At wide receiver, the Packers' Davante Adams checks in at No. 9.

As former NFL receiver Nate Burleson writes:

Adams suffers from the "GOAT QB Complex," a made-up syndrome that occurs when great skill-position players are overlooked because they play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game. (Even when Jordy Nelson was at his best, he was fully overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers.) Yet if you look beyond the quarterback, Adams has improved each season, with his best coming in 2018 (111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns). He's evolved into a dynamic red-zone threat and Rodgers' most-trustworthy target.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams speaks to the media at Lambeau Field in April. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

You can see Burleson's entire top-10 receivers list here:

Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown are three of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL today. How do they stack up against each other? @nateburleson ranks the top 10 receivers heading into the 2019 campaign.https://t.co/blr42vZvoIpic.twitter.com/GM33X96BMj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 26, 2019

Rookie Manny Wilkins is becoming a factor in the Packers' backup quarterback battle:

He scrambled for a touchdown during red-zone work Saturday. https://t.co/JfqkkJCkkD — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 29, 2019

The Packers' offense still has plenty of work to do. Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski break it down in their first podcast of 2019 training camp:

It's evident there's a lot to be done offensively. https://t.co/YTwlbbwvvE — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 29, 2019

Silverstein and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' wide receiver outlook:

Video to watch: @ReinerOlivia and @TomSilverstein chat about who might fill the #Packers wide receiver positions after the first four. https://t.co/62qj1B0T5k — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 29, 2019

David Bakhtiari is more than willing to help tutor top draft pick Rashan Gary, writes ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

Packers' David Bakhtiari knows helping Rashan Gary helps him, too https://t.co/miTkfx9TZc — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 29, 2019

Z'Darius Smith will be moving all around the Packers' defense, writes Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Matt LaFleur knows firsthand how Za'Darius Smith's versatility can wreck an offensive game plan. Now, the #Packers hope moving 'Z' around their defense has the same impact on this year's opponents. https://t.co/6XwXhykKqo — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) July 29, 2019

We've heard about the Packers' poor draft classes in recent years, but the 2016 draft is bearing fruit, writes Rob Reischel for ForbesSports:

The #Packers' 2016 draft class was terrific ... and is a big reason Green Bay's defense is thinking big in 2019. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/Ius3pZgz7g — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 29, 2019

Kenny Clark's improvement as a pass rusher enables him to climb on the Pro Football Focus list of top 10 interior defensive linemen.

PFF writes:

5. KENNY CLARK, GREEN BAY PACKERS 2018 OVERALL GRADE RANK: 8 After earning an 87.8 overall grade and an 89.1 run-defense grade in his sophomore season in the NFL, Clark took a significant Year 3 leap as a pass-rusher. He went from 67.9 and 69.6 pass-rush grades in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to an astounding 88.8 pass-rush grade in 2018. He also finished the year ranked 11th in pass-rush win percentage (14.1%) and ninth in total pressure percentage (12.0%). Originally knocked for his undersized frame and short arms, Clark has risen above such critiques and now stands tall as one of the best defensive interiors in the NFL.

You can see the entire list here:

THE TOP-10 INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN! ⬇️https://t.co/oDR83J9CRj



The #Titans' Jurrell Casey and #Bengals' Geno Atkins round out PFF's list of the top-10 interior defensive linemen heading into the 2019 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/igi3Iu6L1W — PFF (@PFF) July 29, 2019

Here's a familiar name for Packers fans:

With RG3 sidelined, the #Ravens are expected to sign QB Joe Callahan, pending a physical, source says. Former #Packers backup saw action with the #Eagles last preseason. Baltimore OC Greg Roman coached Callahan in ‘08 at Holy Spirit HS. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2019

And finally ....

If you are going to Lambeau this year, the new U.S. Cellular Loft adds some amenities. #Packershttps://t.co/QC9U94vXoSpic.twitter.com/Gi0gnU2P1u — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) July 29, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt