Packers defensive coordinator discusses the improvements his defense has made since the beginning of the spring.
At NFL.com, they're ranking the top 10 players at each position as part of their NFL Top 100 players listing for 2019. At wide receiver, the Packers' Davante Adams checks in at No. 9.
As former NFL receiver Nate Burleson writes:
Adams suffers from the "GOAT QB Complex," a made-up syndrome that occurs when great skill-position players are overlooked because they play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game. (Even when Jordy Nelson was at his best, he was fully overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers.) Yet if you look beyond the quarterback, Adams has improved each season, with his best coming in 2018 (111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns). He's evolved into a dynamic red-zone threat and Rodgers' most-trustworthy target.
You can see Burleson's entire top-10 receivers list here:
Rookie Manny Wilkins is becoming a factor in the Packers' backup quarterback battle:
The Packers' offense still has plenty of work to do. Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski break it down in their first podcast of 2019 training camp:
Silverstein and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' wide receiver outlook:
David Bakhtiari is more than willing to help tutor top draft pick Rashan Gary, writes ESPN's Rob Demovsky:
Z'Darius Smith will be moving all around the Packers' defense, writes Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal:
We've heard about the Packers' poor draft classes in recent years, but the 2016 draft is bearing fruit, writes Rob Reischel for ForbesSports:
Kenny Clark's improvement as a pass rusher enables him to climb on the Pro Football Focus list of top 10 interior defensive linemen.
PFF writes:
5. KENNY CLARK, GREEN BAY PACKERS
2018 OVERALL GRADE RANK: 8
After earning an 87.8 overall grade and an 89.1 run-defense grade in his sophomore season in the NFL, Clark took a significant Year 3 leap as a pass-rusher. He went from 67.9 and 69.6 pass-rush grades in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to an astounding 88.8 pass-rush grade in 2018. He also finished the year ranked 11th in pass-rush win percentage (14.1%) and ninth in total pressure percentage (12.0%). Originally knocked for his undersized frame and short arms, Clark has risen above such critiques and now stands tall as one of the best defensive interiors in the NFL.
You can see the entire list here:
Here's a familiar name for Packers fans:
And finally ....
